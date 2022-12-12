MIUI 14 is now official: These are its main news

- Advertisement -

Globally, the MIUI software layer has 564 million active users all over the world, which is a good example of Xiaomi’s success in recent years.

Xiaomi has presented today MIUI 14 which, according to the manufacturer, is the best and most attractive update to date.

Xiaomi has revamped the user interface of this layer based on Android 13 with a design based on a set of shapes: rectangles with rounded corners, circles and oblong pills. Home screen contents will share the space with new animated stickers.

The icons are large and their size can be adjusted. In addition, there are also new home screen widget and folder formats, giving users more customization options.

Also, the software brings new pet and plant widgets. Once you add the pet/plant on the home screen, you can interact or play with it.

Xiaomi has improved the performance through the MIUI 14 “Project Razor” initiative. Its goal is to make the operating system as light as possible through measures such as firmware refinement, fewer non-uninstallable apps (only 8), compression of use “low frequency” applications where possible and other memory saving measures such as keeping only one copy of a duplicate file.

Xiaomi claims that the fluidity of the system has improved up to 60%. Not only system apps, but also third-party apps offer improved performance and efficiency.

Part of Xiaomi’s improvements in MIUI 14, related to privacy and security, revolve around keep processing on the device instead of in the cloud for about 30 “system scenarios” including optical character recognition (OCR) functions.

The software also brings new options for notification management. Users will now be able to close resident notifications with just a swipe of their finger. Also, newly installed apps will require authorization to receive notifications.

The UI can now extract text from images. Users can also press and hold the text on a Gallery image for instant recognition. Up to 8 languages ​​are supported. There is also a live captioning feature for video conferencing.

MIUI 14 also stands out for a new paired devices interface in which everyone can occupy their own “bubble” on the screen. Some of which (such as those in TWS headphones) can be “dragged” from one to the other to change the connection.

The xiaomi magic center a platform that allows you to manage the products of the Xiaomi ecosystem, has also been renewed and now offers a higher interconnection speed between devices. According to the company, the new high-speed interconnection bus has increased the connectivity speed of headphones by 50%, the connection speed of mobile TV by 12% and the transmission of images during streaming by 77%. .

MIUI 14 aims to learn the usage pattern of a smart home to make the controls even easier to use than before.

Finally, the latest version of the Xiaomi mobile software is designed to be even more friendly with family or close friends through the photo album and cloud space shared with up to 9 people.

Xiaomi has also revealed the list of the first smartphones and tablets that will receive the update. You can check it here.



