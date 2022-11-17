Beautiful? Xiaomi announces MIUI 14 with new logo and more

See below that the company used a soft color palette and the intersection between the shades creates a light movement, something Xiaomi wants to deliver in MIUI 14.

Our goal is to make the fastest, lightest and most fluid mobile operating system – Xiaomi.

According to the manufacturer, MIUI 14 should bring lightness and speed to smartphones in its portfolio and this should be evident in the new software logo.

In a post shared this Thursday morning, the Xiaomi announced MIUI 14 and its new logo for Chinese audiences. The news was posted on the Weibo social network and brings some initial details of the new Chinese proprietary interface.

- Advertisement -

The number 14 is also highlighted in the logo and it should appear in the software itself, in addition to being present in the most diverse promotional materials of the Chinese company.

Finally, Xiaomi claims that MIUI 14 will be based on Android 13 and that several smartphones should receive the update within the next few months.

The Xiaomi 12, 12S, 12T and Redmi K50 lines should be the first to receive the stable MIUI 14 update when it becomes available.

Despite the still uncertain release date, MIUI 14 should make its debut in the Xiaomi 13 line. That is, we are getting closer and closer to the presentation of the software, since smartphones have received another important certification.

It should be remembered that MIUI 14 should bring minor aesthetic adjustments, since the main focus of the Chinese manufacturer is to improve the performance of the interface.

- Advertisement -

Did you like the MIUI 14 logo? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.