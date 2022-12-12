The Xiaomi Sound Pro smart speaker with premium sound is now official

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its Xiaomi 13 series smartphones, along with other products such as the Xiaomi Sound Pro smart speaker, which will compete with other popular smart speakers on the market. The Xiaomi Sound Pro smart speaker has a transparent top with ambient lighting that changes to the rhythm of the music. The speaker is available in black and features SBC and AAC audio transmission protocols, an impedance of 8 ohms, and a 3.5mm AUX port. 📱 All the news from Xiaomi presented today:

The Xiaomi Sound Pro has an acoustic configuration of 7 units, improved compared to previous models. It includes a 3-drive full-range speaker for clear, transparent sound, a 3-drive passive radiator, and a custom-built subwoofer for an unrivaled low-frequency experience. The speaker also features a large, high-volume woofer and can put out a whopping 91 dB of sound pressure. In addition to its impressive sound quality, the Sound Pro also offers a 360-degree omnidirectional sound field, allowing the whole family to enjoy great sound no matter where it’s placed. The device has been expertly tuned by Xiaomi’s acoustic engineers using professional software, resulting in clear and balanced sound that’s pleasing to the ear. Xiaomi has also included its innovative audio technology in the Sound Pro, which has been updated to version 2.0. This technology fine-tunes the sound quality from input to output. The Nightingale algorithm has also been updated to support independent adjustment of sound effects, allowing users to choose their preferred style through the Xiaomi Speaker app. Design-wise, the Sound Pro features a galactic ambient light effect generated by LED lamp beads surrounding the body of the device. The light follows the music in real time, creating an elegant atmosphere.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Sound Pro smart speaker is now available for purchase. The starting price of the speaker is 999 yuan (€136), but there is currently a 10% discount. The company mentioned that it will give away a Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro with purchases on December 25. Xiaomi has not yet announced if the Sound Pro will be available in markets outside of China.