iphone

Some roller coasters trigger iPhone 14 crash detection

Crash Detection is a new safety feature that has come with the family iPhone 14 and the new ones Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 and SE. Although Apple uses specific...
iphone

Android

Razer Edge 5G is the first cloud console with 5G connectivity: it arrives in October

The world of cloud console is still very young, but more and more companies are showing interest in...
Saudi Arabia strikes a discordant note in Joe Biden’s chorus

OPEC + crude oil production cut suggests that it is not obvious that Riyadh is on the Washington...
DeepMind breaks matrix multiplication record 50 years later

DeepMind, the Artificial Intelligence division of Google, has discovered a faster way to perform matrix multiplication, a central...
Razer Edge 5G is the first cloud console with 5G connectivity: it arrives in October

The world of cloud console is still very young, but more and more companies are showing interest in bringing their proposal to market, especially...
Saudi Arabia strikes a discordant note in Joe Biden’s chorus

OPEC + crude oil production cut suggests that it is not obvious that Riyadh is on the Washington team Right now, the oil market...
DeepMind breaks matrix multiplication record 50 years later

DeepMind, the Artificial Intelligence division of Google, has discovered a faster way to perform matrix multiplication, a central problem in computing that affects thousands...
How to learn Spanish with music

During the last years I have recommended an infinity of web resources, and apps of all kinds, that we can use to learn English,...
iPhone 14: crash detection is triggered by mistake in Russian montages

The iPhone 14's new collision detection feature, which is supposed to alert authorities when it detects you've been in a car accident, has an...
They create an AI tool capable of predicting the risk of heart disease from retinal images

The saying goes that the eyes are the window to the soul, although they can also be used to accurately predict a person's risk...
Reports: Federal Minister of the Interior wants to dismiss BSI boss Schönbohm

The head of the BSI has a difficult...
Edge 30 Ultra: the best flagship ever released by Motorola | Analysis / Review

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is Motorola's biggest launch on the domestic market now in the second half of 2022. It brings all the...
Everything you need to know about female health tracking on an Apple Watch

The Apple Watch are devices that make our lives easier, in one way or another. And fortunately for all women, these watches they...
