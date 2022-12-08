iQOO 11 and 11 Pro launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 144Hz display

After several rumors and leaks, iQOO announced its new flagship line in China and Indonesia. It comprises the iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro handsets. They bring powerful specifications, such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, 144 Hz refresh rate screen, vivo V2 chip, in addition to the Pro version bringing 200W charging.

On the screen, both phones have a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, 2K resolution, support for HDR10+ and 1,440 Hz PWM. The main difference is that the iQOO 11 has a curved screen, while the standard model is flat.

- Advertisement - Under the hood, the duo comes equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and internal storage of 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. The Pro model brings UFS 4.0 for faster data writing and reading speeds, while the standard variant comes with UFS 3.1.

In cameras, the iQOO 11 Pro features a triple module with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 main sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 13-megapixel depth/telephoto sensor. The standard model has the same main sensor, but the ultra wide angle drops to 8 megapixels and another 13 megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the duo features a 16-megapixel front sensor.

iQOO 11 and iQOO 11 Pro also have the new V2 proprietary chip developed by vivo. It promises to improve the process of recording videos in low light and when taking portraits.

In battery terms, the iQOO 11 packs a 5,000mAh unit with support for 120W fast charging, while the iQOO 11 Pro packs a smaller 4,700mAh unit, but supports 200W fast charging.

- Advertisement - In the operating system, both come standard with Android 13 under the Origin OS Forest interface in China, while the global variants will bring Funtouch OS 13.

Technical specifications – iQOO 11

6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution

Hole-hole display with 144Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

vivo v2 chip

8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM

128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 13 MP sensor and 2x optical zoom

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

5,000 mAh battery with 120W charging

Android 13 under the OriginOS 3 interface

Technical specifications – iQOO 11 Pro

6.78-inch E6 AMOLED display with 2K resolution

Hole-hole display with 144Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Platform

vivo v2 chip

8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM

128 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultra wide-angle lens with 50 MP sensor Telephoto/depth lens with 13 MP sensor and 2x optical zoom

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C, on-screen fingerprint reader

4,700 mAh battery with 200W charging

Android 13 under the OriginOS 3 interface

price and availability