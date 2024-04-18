The Huawei Nova 12 arrives: elegant mid-range phones with selfies of up to 60 Mpx

Huawei has announced the launch in Spain of the new Nova 12 range of mid-range smartphones, giving importance to the cameras.

Far from dying, Huawei is in its best moment in many years, and the Huawei car is just one example of this. The company has not only managed to revive itself in the competitive Chinese market, it is also renewing its global product range, and has now launched its new Nova 12 in Spain.

Indeed, we are looking at new Huawei phones, something that until not long ago seemed impossible. And the good news is that Huawei has returned with the same bets as always: photography and design, something that the company calls “Super Slim, Super Selfie” . All of these devices have in common high quality cameras, including selfies, and designs that look like they were taken from more expensive phones.

Let us remember that the Nova range belongs to the mid-range of the market; The most expensive model in the range is the Nova 12s with a price of 499 euros, while the cheapest is the Nova 12i for 279 euros. Therefore, they have a lot of competition in this price range, but Huawei hopes that the quality, and some freebies, will convince users.

New Huawei Nova 12

Starting at the top, the new Huawei Nova 12s is a mobile phone that could perfectly be confused with a higher-end model, the P, due to a very elegant design in all its versions. The black version, for example, has gold details on the camera cluster and the logo; but the blue and white versions are not far behind, with a striking texture on the back.

Technically, the Nova 12s is just as striking, especially on the front, with a 60 Mpx selfie camera ; Therefore, we can obtain selfie photographs with the same quality as with the rear cameras of many mobile phones. In addition, the lens is 100º wide angle, to capture large groups of people or the landscapes of the places we visit.

Huawei Nova 12s in white Huawei The Free Android

The commitment to photography continues with the 50 Mpx Ultra Vision main camera, accompanied by an 8 Mpx macro camera. As with high-end Huawei phones, photographs are improved with XD Portrait Engine , which has received so much praise in models like the Huawei P60.

Other technical details are not far behind, such as the 6.7-inch OLED screen, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, in addition to 66 W fast charging for its 4,500 mAh battery. Huawei has not been able to detail other aspects such as the processor, but judging by its launch in China, everything indicates that the Nova 12s has a Snapdragon 778G accompanied by 8 GB of RAM, and therefore, does not have 5G. The Huawei Nova 12s is available for 499 euros .

Huawei Nova 12 SE in green Huawei The Free Android

The next step up is the Huawei Nova 12 SE , which also has its own exclusive design. It is available in the same black color with gold details as the Nova 12i, as well as in a surprising green color. This model clearly aims lower in price and features, although it maintains other aspects such as the 6.7-inch OLED screen or the 4,500 mAh battery with 66 W charging of the most expensive model.

It is also committed to photography, although obviously cutting out something on the sensors; The selfie camera, for example, is now 32 Mpx, which is still higher than usual. The main camera is now 108 Mpx, accompanied by an 8 Mpx wide angle and a 2 Mpx macro camera. In China, this mobile used the Snapdragon 680, with 8 GB of RAM. The price of the Huawei Nova 12 SE is 379 euros .

Huawei Nova 12i in black Huawei The Free Android

Finally, the Huawei Nova 12i is the cheapest model, but ironically the one that opts for a more impressive design, with a set of cameras clearly inspired by that of the Huawei Mate 60, the company’s most expensive model; although it is not the first time we have seen this design in the Nova range. It is available in black and green.

Technically, there are obviously more cuts, with a screen of the same size, 6.7 inches, but now with IPS LCD technology and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Fast charging has dropped to 40 W, although Huawei claims That is enough to use the phone all day with just half an hour of charging on its 5,000 mAh battery.

In terms of photography, it maintains the main 108 Mpx sensor, accompanied by a 2 Mpx depth sensor; The selfie camera is 2 Mpx. The processor is also the same as the intermediate model, a Snapdragon 680 with 8 GB of RAM. The Huawei Nova 12i costs 279 euros in Spain .

The new Huawei Nova 12 marks the premiere in Spain of EMUI 14 , the new version of the customization layer based on Android 14; Therefore, they do not use HarmonyOS like the original versions of these phones sold in China. Among the new features is Live View, which allows you to view notifications from the lock screen, as well as new lock screen themes unique to each user. Security and privacy improvements have also been applied, with greater control over apps and access to personal data. In addition, EMUI 14 promises to improve mobile performance with software improvements.

Although they do not have Google apps pre-installed, they come with the AppGallery app store. Huawei’s strong point is its interconnected platform, especially if we use other of its devices such as laptops, tablets and headphones. In fact, as a launch promotion, all Huawei Nova 12 come with free FreeBuds SE 2 headphones .