Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro has design revealed by TENAA certification after leaking with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Update (12/08/2022) – FM

It shouldn’t be long until we meet the new generation of mobile gamers from Nubia. The Red Magic 8 Pro must be the most advanced model by utilizing the highest performing hardware in the industry. This Thursday (08), the TENAA updated the model’s certification with its first real photographsrevealing its design ahead of release. As noted, the Red Magic 8 Pro will have a version with a transparent design similar to previous generations, but will replace the predecessor’s smooth curves with flattened sides and straight edges reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Check out:

Instead of reusing the rectangular module of the Red Magic 7 Pro, the new model should have a triple set of cameras aligned vertically. We are talking about a main lens with a 50 MP sensor, an ultrawide lens with an 8 MP sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera should offer 16 MP resolution. TENAA had revealed last Tuesday (06) that the Red Magic 8 Pro will be equipped with a 6.8-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2,480 x 1,116 pixels and a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Although it is impossible to deduce from the image, it is possible that the model follows in the footsteps of its predecessor and use a front camera under the display🇧🇷

To ensure maximum gaming performance, the phone will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm’s most advanced processor. The platform should work with up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. Furthermore, the proprietary Red Core 1 chip should enhance the audio experience for gamers. According to rumors, the Red Magic 8 Pro will be released in two versions: one with a giant 5,720 mAh battery; and another with a 4,900 mAh battery. The 3C certification, which calls the smartphone by the technical name “NX729J”, indicates that at least one of the variants will support fast charging at 165 watts.

So far, Nubia has not confirmed any details regarding the Red Magic 8 and Red Magic 8 Pro, but the expectation is that both models will be announced between January and February 2023 as the first mobile gamers with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Update (12/06/2022) – MR

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is certified and has confirmed specs with 165W charging

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will be released soon as the world’s first gaming phone to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. It is expected to go official in China early next year and then receive a global launch after a few months. The cell phone was certified at TENAA, confirming some of the previously leaked specifications. According to the listing, it has model code NX729J.

The certification confirms that the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro has a chipset clocked at 3.2 GHz, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It is also revealed that it will come with a 6.8-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2480 x 1116 pixels. In refresh rate it is expected to bring 165 Hz. In terms of battery, the cell phone will come in two options. One of the variants will have a 5,720 mAh unit, while the other will have a 4,900 mAh unit. 3C certification revealed that the first will support 80W fast charging and the second 165W. The device should weigh 228 grams and have dimensions of 163.98 × 76.35 × 8.9 millimeters.

At the rear, the Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will have a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it’s a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor. In memory options, TENAA revealed that the cell phone will hit the market with options of 8 GB, 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage.

Update (12/05/2022) – MR

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro has leaked specifications after certification with 165W charging

Nubia is preparing to launch a new product next year: the Red Magic 8 Pro. Previously, she confirmed that the device will be the first gamer cell phone on the market to come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Recently, the handset was 3C certified with 165W fast charging. This time, a famous informant brought specifications of the cell phone’s battery, camera and display.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Red Magic 8 Pro will arrive in select markets in the first quarter of 2023. It will have a 6.8-inch flat OLED screen and other rumors claim that it will support 165 Hz refresh rate. As for cameras, it has a triple module at the rear with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and an unspecified 2-megapixel sensor, possibly for depth. For selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel front sensor is expected.

For power, it should pack a 5,000 or 6,000 mAh battery unit with 165W fast charging support. In dimensions, the informant reveals that the cell phone will weigh approximately 228 grams and will have dimensions of 163.98 × 76.35 × 8.9 millimeters. Last month, Nubia confirmed that the Red Magic 8 Pro will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform with a top speed of 3.2GHz, four cores of performance at 2.8GHz and three of efficiency at 2GHz. In memory, it should come in options of 8GB, 12GB and 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Update (11/25/2022) – HA

Red Magic 8 Pro receives 3C certification and will have 165W fast charging

Nubia seems to be getting closer and closer to the launch of its new gaming phone, as it was spotted on the 3C certifications website. The company has already confirmed the launch of a device with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCwhich may be the first gaming phone to feature Qualcomm’s new sales-leading SoC. One of the characteristics confirmed by the listing is the 165W fast phone charging🇧🇷 The Nubia RedMagic 8 Pro will be the successor to the RedMagic 7 Pro which was launched earlier this year in some countries.

As previously mentioned, the phone appeared in the TENAA MIIT certification, which confirms that it will have 5G connectivity. In addition, when appearing in the Bluetooth SIG certification database, everything indicates that it will come with support for Bluetooth 5.2. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was introduced with a 3.2 GHz maximum clock speed🇧🇷 The chipset also offers four performance cores clocked at 3.0GHz and three efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. However, as of yet, other details of the RedMagic 8 Pro have yet to be released.

Original text (11/22/2022)

Red Magic 8 Pro receives certifications and should be announced soon

Nubia should reveal the Red Magic 8 lineup in the coming weeks, possibly consisting of two handsets: Red Magic 8 and Red Magic 8 Pro. Previously, the company confirmed that the most powerful version will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. The Red Magic 8 Pro with model code NX729J has been certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group and TENAA, reinforcing that its announcement will take place soon.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro will come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, based on the listing. It has hardware version NX729J_V1AMB but does not reveal other specifications. This is the first time that the cell phone appears in any certification, so there is no other information yet. Previously, Nubia confirmed that the Red Magic 8 Pro will be the world’s first gaming phone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to the manufacturer, the device will increase gaming performance with the latest generation platform.