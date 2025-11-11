Indorama Ventures 2026 Training in Thailand (Fully Funded)

The Indorama Ventures 2026 internship program offers a unique opportunity for international students and graduates to gain practical experience within one of the world’s largest companies in the chemical and petrochemical industries. The internship takes place in Bangkok, Thailand , and aims to develop participants’ skills and support them within a global professional environment.

This training is suitable for students seeking to enhance their practical experience in the fields of management, sustainability, marketing, information technology, human resources, and other diverse areas.

About Indorama Ventures

Indorama Ventures is a global company headquartered in Bangkok, and a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals and synthetic fibers. With over 114 manufacturing sites in 32 countries , it is committed to promoting sustainability and transforming industries towards a circular, environmentally friendly economy.

Training program details

Country: Thailand

City: Bangkok

Duration: A period of no less than two months

Program type: Fully funded

Target audience: International students and graduates

Application period: Ongoing until all seats are filled

Advantages and benefits of training

Those accepted into the program receive full support throughout the training period, including:

Monthly salary

Free accommodation

Airline ticket

A genuine opportunity to work within a global professional environment

Dealing with real-world projects within company departments

Developing communication and teamwork skills

Gaining field experience helps in building a strong career.

Available training fields

Training is available in a wide range of disciplines, including:

Finance and Accounting

Corporate communications

social responsibility

Legal Affairs

Digital transformation

Environment, Health and Safety

Environment, Health and Safety Human Resources

information technology

Strategic planning

Logistics and supply chains

Sales and Marketing

Sustainability and Environmental Management

Admission requirements and criteria

To apply to the program, the applicant must have the following qualifications:

To be a university student or recent graduate

Age not less than 18 years

Proficiency in English

The ability to use a computer well

Motivation and willingness to learn new skills and tasks

Ability to work within an international team

Students of all nationalities are accepted without exception.

How to apply

Application form and require:

Filling in personal and academic data

Uploading a professional CV

Determining the availability period for training

Wait to be contacted if you are shortlisted

Note: Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and the application period may close when the required number is reached.

Tips to increase your chances of acceptance