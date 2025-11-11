Indorama Ventures 2026 Training in Thailand (Fully Funded)
The Indorama Ventures 2026 internship program offers a unique opportunity for international students and graduates to gain practical experience within one of the world’s largest companies in the chemical and petrochemical industries. The internship takes place in Bangkok, Thailand , and aims to develop participants’ skills and support them within a global professional environment.
This training is suitable for students seeking to enhance their practical experience in the fields of management, sustainability, marketing, information technology, human resources, and other diverse areas.
About Indorama Ventures
Indorama Ventures is a global company headquartered in Bangkok, and a leading manufacturer of petrochemicals and synthetic fibers. With over 114 manufacturing sites in 32 countries , it is committed to promoting sustainability and transforming industries towards a circular, environmentally friendly economy.
Training program details
- Country: Thailand
- City: Bangkok
- Duration: A period of no less than two months
- Program type: Fully funded
- Target audience: International students and graduates
- Application period: Ongoing until all seats are filled
Advantages and benefits of training
Those accepted into the program receive full support throughout the training period, including:
- Monthly salary
- Free accommodation
- Airline ticket
- A genuine opportunity to work within a global professional environment
- Dealing with real-world projects within company departments
- Developing communication and teamwork skills
- Gaining field experience helps in building a strong career.
Available training fields
Training is available in a wide range of disciplines, including:
- Finance and Accounting
- Corporate communications
- social responsibility
- Legal Affairs
- Digital transformation
Environment, Health and Safety
- Human Resources
- information technology
- Strategic planning
- Logistics and supply chains
- Sales and Marketing
- Sustainability and Environmental Management
Admission requirements and criteria
To apply to the program, the applicant must have the following qualifications:
- To be a university student or recent graduate
- Age not less than 18 years
- Proficiency in English
- The ability to use a computer well
- Motivation and willingness to learn new skills and tasks
- Ability to work within an international team
Students of all nationalities are accepted without exception.
How to apply
Application form and require:
- Filling in personal and academic data
- Uploading a professional CV
- Determining the availability period for training
- Wait to be contacted if you are shortlisted
Note: Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and the application period may close when the required number is reached.
Tips to increase your chances of acceptance
- Make sure to write a clear and concise resume.
- List any work or volunteer experience you have.
- Show your interest in sustainability and environmental issues (because the company focuses on them).
- Make your speech professional and honest.