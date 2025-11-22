Donghua University CSC Scholarships in China 2026–2027 (Fully Funded)

Donghua University CSC Scholarships are among the most prestigious fully funded study opportunities in China for the 2026–2027 academic year . The university offers a variety of programs for international students, including Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD degrees , with comprehensive financial support covering tuition fees, accommodation, a monthly stipend, and health insurance.

This scholarship represents an exceptional opportunity for students seeking a high-quality education at one of China’s leading technical universities.

Why choose Donghua University?

Donghua University is known as one of the most prestigious academic institutions in China, and is distinguished by:

A global learning environment that attracts students from more than 140 countries .

Advanced research facilities and high-level academic support.

Strong focus on innovation, scientific research, and professional development.

Choosing Donghua University is a strong step towards a distinguished professional and academic future.

Scholarship Program Summary

Country: China

Host University: Donghua University

Available levels: Bachelor’s – Master’s – PhD

Financing type: Fully funded

Application deadline: January 31, 2026

Advantages of Donghua University CSC Scholarships 2026–2027

The scholarship provides comprehensive support to accepted students, including:

1. Full financial coverage

Full exemption from tuition fees.

Free on-campus accommodation.

Meals are subsidized or free according to the university system.

2. Monthly allowance according to the educational level

3500 Chinese yuan for the PhD level.

3000 Chinese yuan for the master’s level.

2500 Chinese yuan for the bachelor’s level.

3. Comprehensive health insurance

It covers basic examinations and treatment during the study period.

Eligibility requirements for application

To apply for a Donghua University scholarship, the following criteria must be met:

The applicant must not hold Chinese citizenship.

To apply for a PhD : You must have a master’s degree and be under 40 years old.

To apply for a Master’s degree : You must have a Bachelor’s degree and be under 35 years of age.

To apply for a bachelor’s degree : You must have a high school diploma and be under 25 years of age.

Not receiving any other grant from the Chinese government or other organizations.

How to apply for the Donghua University CSC scholarship 2026–2027

Step 1: Visit the scholarship page at Donghua University

Go to the university website and look for the CSC scholarship announcement under the “Admissions Scholarships” section.

Step 2: Review the application guide

Check out the Chinese government scholarship guide and review the CSC scholarship category B instructions.

Step 3: Prepare the required documents

Typically includes:

CSC scholarship application form + University application form.

Academic transcript and graduation certificates (or a letter confirming expected graduation).

Study plan or research proposal (for graduate programs).

Two letters of recommendation from academic professors.

A copy of the passport.

Medical examination form for international students.

Step 4: Submit the request via the online portal

Apply via the official link listed on the university’s page, then indicate your desire to apply for the CSC scholarship – Category B and attach all required documents.

Step 5: Waiting for the admission result

After the application has been reviewed by the university and the CSC committee, an acceptance letter + scholarship letter will be sent if approved.

Summary

Donghua University CSC Scholarships 2026–27 offer a golden opportunity for international students wishing to pursue their studies in China with full funding covering all essential expenses. The scholarship is suitable for academically outstanding students who aspire to immerse themselves in a global and competitive educational environment.