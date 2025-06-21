United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) – Consultant Opportunities 2025

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) is currently inviting applications for six consultant positions available in 2025. These opportunities are designed for professionals seeking to contribute to the UNODC’s mission of addressing global challenges related to drugs, crime, terrorism, and corruption.

UNODC operates under the United Nations and is dedicated to assisting Member States in their struggle against illicit drugs, organized crime, terrorism, and corruption. The consultancy positions offer selected candidates the chance to work with one of the world’s leading international organizations while contributing to projects of global significance.

These roles are ideal for experienced professionals with relevant expertise who are motivated to support the UNODC’s objectives. Candidates will be expected to demonstrate strong analytical skills, subject-matter knowledge, and the ability to work in a diverse and multicultural environment.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review the specific terms of reference for each consultancy position to ensure they meet the qualifications and requirements.

Apply Now: UNODC Consultant Opportunities 2025