Deutsche Welle Internship 2026 in Germany (Fully Funded)

Deutsche Welle has announced the opening of applications for its 2026 International Internship Program , aimed at aspiring journalists from around the world.

This internship offers a rare opportunity to gain real-world professional experience at one of Europe’s most renowned media organizations, with a monthly salary and full benefits.

Program Overview

The DW 2026 internship program is designed for young journalists and individuals from various professional backgrounds with a passion for media.

The program runs for 18 months , from January 2027 to June 2028 , and includes practical and theoretical training at the foundation’s two locations in Bonn and Berlin.

Deutsche Welle Training 2026 Details

Host country: Germany🇩🇪

Cities: Bonn and Berlin

Organized by: Deutsche Welle (DW)

Training duration: 18 months

Period: January 2027 to June 2028

Application deadline: November 17, 2025

Support Type: Fully Funded Training with Monthly Stipend

DW 2026 Training Benefits

Trainees receive an increased monthly salary during the program, in addition to a global professional environment and practical experience within newsrooms:

period Monthly salary before tax Months 1-6 €2196 Months 7-12 €2374 Months 13-18 €2473

Additional benefits:

Practical experience in television, radio and digital editing.

Workshops in data journalism and multimedia storytelling.

External internship opportunities at DW’s international offices (e.g., Washington, Brussels, New Delhi, Jakarta).

Possibility of working with international broadcasters and media experts.

Eligibility criteria

Any applicant from any country around the world can apply, provided that the following conditions are met:

Hold a university or professional degree or graduate from an accredited journalism school.

Strong passion for media and digital journalism.

No prior professional experience is required, but it is an added advantage.

Career changers (from fields such as law, science, technology, etc.) are also welcome.

Proficiency in one of the languages ​​in which DW broadcasts (such as English, Arabic or German).

Submit samples of published or broadcast work, if available.

Required documents

When applying, the following files must be uploaded via the electronic portal:

A motivation letter explaining why you want to join DW.

Curriculum vitae (CV).

Copies of university or training certificates.

Samples of your journalistic work (written, visual, or audio).

A copy of the passport.

Letters of recommendation or work references (if applicable).

Program structure

The training consists of three main stages:

1. Seminar units (approximately 6 months)

Intensive workshops covering modern media skills such as:

Television and radio journalism.

Multimedia storytelling.

Using artificial intelligence tools in journalism.

Data journalism and social media.

2. Written training (approximately 9 months)

Practical experience in DW’s newsrooms in Bonn and Berlin, under the supervision of senior editors.

3. International experience (optional)

Opportunity to work in one of DW’s global offices to gain international experience.

Program languages

The training is offered in multiple languages ​​depending on DW’s departments, including:

Arabic, English, French, German, Spanish, Russian, Persian, Turkish, Hindi, Chinese, and more.

Steps to apply for Deutsche Welle training 2026

Visit the official DW website .

Click “Apply Now” to start your online application.

Create a new account and fill in all the required details.

Upload the above documents.

Review the data and ensure its accuracy.

Submit your application before November 17, 2025 .

Wait for the confirmation message from DW via email.

One last piece of advice

The Deutsche Welle 2026 internship is one of the best international media programs. It not only offers you a rewarding salary and real-life professional experience, but also opens doors to employment in international media organizations after the program.