Lund University Global Scholarship 2025: Fully Funded Opportunity

Lund University, one of Europe’s top-ranked universities, is proud to offer the prestigious Lund University Global Scholarship program. Each year, the university awards approximately SEK 20.5 million (€1.75 million / $1.85 million) in merit-based scholarships to outstanding students from outside the EU/EEA applying for degree programs.

Why Choose Lund University?

Ranked among the top 100 universities worldwide and within the top 0.4%, Lund University attracts high-achieving students globally. Its Global Scholarship program is designed to reward academic excellence and support talented students eager to pursue their higher education goals in Sweden.

Scholarship Overview

Award Amount: Approximately SEK 20.5 million distributed annually

Eligibility: Non-EU/EEA students applying for bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree programs at Lund University

Selection Criteria: Academic merit, program fit, and commitment to study at Lund University

Financial Need: Not considered — scholarships are purely merit-based

Apply Now: How to apply for a Lanzhou University scholarship in China?

How to Apply for the Lund University Global Scholarship

Step 1: Apply for Your Degree Program

To be eligible, you must first apply to a degree program at Lund University via the national application portal: www.universityadmissions.se. Make sure to submit a complete application and pay the application fee within the relevant application period.

Step 2: Apply for the Scholarship

Once your program application is submitted, you can apply for the scholarship through a separate scholarship application portal. The portal opens annually—usually in February. You will receive an email with the application link and instructions when it becomes available.

Scholarship Motivation Letter

As part of your scholarship application, you will need to upload a personal motivation letter (max 600 words). This letter should highlight your academic achievements and explain why you are a strong candidate for the Lund University Global Scholarship.

Important Application Details

You may only apply for one Lund University Global Scholarship per application round.

You can still apply for other scholarships, such as the Swedish Institute Scholarships, in addition.

Specific application instructions apply to Fine Art or Music programs and applications during the March-April round.

Apply Now: Fully Funded Trinity Leadership Fellowship in USA: Fully Funded Opportunity

Selection Process of Lund University Global Scholarship

The scholarship selection is competitive and based on:

Strong academic performance

Suitability for the chosen program

Commitment to studying at Lund University

Selecting Lund University as your first choice on the application portal

Scholarship Results and Acceptance

Applicants will be informed of their scholarship status shortly after admission decisions. If awarded, you must:

Accept the scholarship within the specified timeframe

Accept your study place at Lund University

Pay any remaining tuition fees by the deadline stated in your scholarship offer

The scholarship amount will automatically be deducted from your tuition fee invoice.

Final Thoughts