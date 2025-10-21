RISE Germany Internship Program 2026: Paid Internships at Top German Universities

The RISE Germany Summer Internship Program 2026 is a prominent global opportunity that provides undergraduate students in the fields of science and engineering with practical research experience at leading German universities and institutes.

The program is fully funded by the German Federal Foreign Office and supervised by the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) . It is designed to connect talented students with researchers and doctoral experts on innovative scientific projects within an advanced academic environment.

Summer Internships in Germany 2026 Overview

The RISE Germany 2026 program offers approximately 300 internship opportunities annually in various German cities and research institutions, targeting international students from all over the world.

The program does not require proficiency in German , as all projects are conducted in English, making it suitable for students at English-speaking universities in North America and Europe.

Quick details about the program

Country: Germany

Host: German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)

Funding: German Foreign Ministry

Training duration: 3 months

Application deadline: November 30, 2025

Funding: Fully Funded

The most important features and benefits of training

The RAISE Germany program offers generous benefits to participating students, allowing them to focus on research and development without financial burdens. These benefits include:

A monthly stipend of €992 to cover living costs throughout the training period.

Health, accident and liability insurance for all participants for the duration of the program.

An international travel allowance covering travel expenses from the student’s home country to Germany and back.

A two-day introductory meeting in Heidelberg with a travel allowance of €160.

Possibility of virtual (remote) training for some research projects.

A unique opportunity to build a global scientific and professional network with leading researchers.

Eligibility requirements and criteria for application

To apply for the Summer Internship in Germany 2026 , applicants must meet the following criteria:

The student must be enrolled in a bachelor’s program and have completed at least two years of university studies. The specialization must be in one of the following fields or related to them: biology

Chemistry

Physics

Earth Sciences

Computer Science

Engineering in all its branches Proficiency in German is not required, as the primary working language is English. Adherence to additional standards that may be required by the host institution.

Documents required for application

To ensure your application is complete and accepted, you must prepare the following documents accurately:

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Motivation Letter for each project you apply for

Official academic transcript from the university

Academic recommendation letter from a professor or supervisor

A current university enrollment certificate proving that you are a student at an accredited institution

List of courses you have completed so far

How to apply for summer training in Germany 2026

Visit the official RISE Germany 2026 platform after creating a personal account.

Ensure that you meet all eligibility requirements and required documents.

Choose research projects that are appropriate to your specialty and interests.

Submit your complete application electronically with supporting documents before the deadline.

The selection process will be conducted by supervisors between January 13 and 26, 2026,

with the final results announced in February or March 2026.

Why choose the RISE Germany Internship Program

Research experience at top German academic institutions .

Develop scientific and practical skills within a global research environment.

Expanding your professional network in the fields of engineering and science.

Get to know German culture and experience the rich European living experience.

Enhancing admission opportunities to graduate programs in the future.

Conclusion

The 2026 Summer Internship in Germany is an unmissable opportunity for every ambitious student seeking to develop their research skills and engage in a global scientific environment.

With comprehensive funding and multiple benefits, this program represents an ideal step toward a bright academic and professional future in the heart of Europe.