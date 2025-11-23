Xiamen University CSC Scholarships 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

If you are looking for a strong study opportunity at one of the best Chinese universities, Xiamen University offers you one of the most important fully funded scholarships for 2026 through the CSC program , which allows you to study for a Bachelor’s, Master’s or PhD in a global academic environment, with funding that covers most of your basic costs.

Why is the Xiamen University Scholarship 2026 a special opportunity?

Comprehensive funding covering tuition fees, accommodation, and medical insurance.

One of the oldest and best universities in China .

Diverse programs in almost all disciplines.

An opportunity to study for a Bachelor’s or Postgraduate degree at a university with a strong international reputation.

An advanced academic and research environment suitable for international students.

Details of the Xiamen University CSC Scholarship 2026

University: Xiamen University – China

Degree Level: Bachelor’s – Master’s – PhD

Funding: Fully Funded

Eligible Group: All International Students

Academic Year: 2026/2027

Application Deadline: February 15, 2026

Funding provided in the Xiamen University Scholarship 2026

First: Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC)

The benefits include:

Full coverage of tuition fees.

Accommodation on or off campus with monthly rent support.

Monthly living allowance: 3000 yuan for Master’s students 3500 yuan for PhD students

Comprehensive medical insurance for the entire duration of the study.

The student only bears the costs of international travel and some minor fees such as medical examination and study materials.

Apply Now: Southwest University Scholarship 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

Second: International Scholarships at Xiamen University

For Bachelor’s degree holders:

Category (Second Class): Tuition fees only.

For Master’s degrees:

Category (First Class): Fees + Monthly Salary (3000 Yuan).

Category (Second Class): Tuition fees only.

For PhD:

Category (First Class): Fees + Monthly Salary (3500 Yuan).

Category (Second Class): Tuition fees only.

Available majors in the Xiamen University scholarship

The scholarship covers almost all disciplines, and some of the most prominent fields of study include:

Engineering Sciences

Economics and Management

Computer Science and Information Technology

Biological Sciences and Chemistry

Physics and Mathematics

Law and International Relations

Arts and Languages

education

education Marine Studies

Medicine and Public Health

Agriculture and Environmental Sciences

Specialized graduate programs are also available, including:

Anthropology, Philosophy, Linguistics, Music, Marketing, Women and Gender Studies, Veterinary Pathology, History, and other disciplines.

Admission and eligibility criteria for the Xiamen Scholarship 2026

The applicant must meet the following conditions:

1. Nationality and health status

The applicant must be non-Chinese and in good health.

2. Age and qualification requirements

Bachelor’s degree: High school diploma – under 25 years old.

Master’s degree: Bachelor’s degree – under 40 years old.

PhD: Master’s – under 45 years old.

4. Selection criteria

Previous academic average.

Language level.

Research experience (for postgraduate studies).

Academic recommendations.

Apply Now: Donghua University CSC Scholarships in China 2026–2027 (Fully Funded)

Final application deadline

February 15, 2026.

It is advisable to apply early to prepare the required documents without pressure.

How to apply for the Xiamen University scholarship 2026

Applications are submitted via:

Register in the CSC government grant system and complete the application form.

Complete the Xiamen University application form and upload all required documents.

Waiting for the results of the sorting, which are usually announced in August 2026.

Why choose to study at Xiamen University?