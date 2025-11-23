Xiamen University CSC Scholarships 2026 in China (Fully Funded)
Xiamen University CSC Scholarships 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

If you are looking for a strong study opportunity at one of the best Chinese universities, Xiamen University offers you one of the most important fully funded scholarships for 2026 through the CSC program , which allows you to study for a Bachelor’s, Master’s or PhD in a global academic environment, with funding that covers most of your basic costs.

Why is the Xiamen University Scholarship 2026 a special opportunity?

  • Comprehensive funding covering tuition fees, accommodation, and medical insurance.
  • One of the oldest and best universities in China .
  • Diverse programs in almost all disciplines.
  • An opportunity to study for a Bachelor’s or Postgraduate degree at a university with a strong international reputation.
  • An advanced academic and research environment suitable for international students.

Details of the Xiamen University CSC Scholarship 2026

  • University: Xiamen University – China
  • Degree Level: Bachelor’s – Master’s – PhD
  • Funding: Fully Funded
  • Eligible Group: All International Students
  • Academic Year: 2026/2027
  • Application Deadline: February 15, 2026

Funding provided in the Xiamen University Scholarship 2026

First: Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC)

The benefits include:

  • Full coverage of tuition fees.
  • Accommodation on or off campus with monthly rent support.
  • Monthly living allowance:
    • 3000 yuan for Master’s students
    • 3500 yuan for PhD students
  • Comprehensive medical insurance for the entire duration of the study.

The student only bears the costs of international travel and some minor fees such as medical examination and study materials.

Second: International Scholarships at Xiamen University

For Bachelor’s degree holders:

  • Category (Second Class): Tuition fees only.

For Master’s degrees:

  • Category (First Class): Fees + Monthly Salary (3000 Yuan).
  • Category (Second Class): Tuition fees only.

For PhD:

  • Category (First Class): Fees + Monthly Salary (3500 Yuan).
  • Category (Second Class): Tuition fees only.

Available majors in the Xiamen University scholarship

The scholarship covers almost all disciplines, and some of the most prominent fields of study include:

  • Engineering Sciences
  • Economics and Management
  • Computer Science and Information Technology
  • Biological Sciences and Chemistry
  • Physics and Mathematics
  • Law and International Relations
  • Arts and Languages
    education
  • Marine Studies
  • Medicine and Public Health
  • Agriculture and Environmental Sciences

Specialized graduate programs are also available, including:
Anthropology, Philosophy, Linguistics, Music, Marketing, Women and Gender Studies, Veterinary Pathology, History, and other disciplines.

Admission and eligibility criteria for the Xiamen Scholarship 2026

The applicant must meet the following conditions:

1. Nationality and health status

  • The applicant must be non-Chinese and in good health.

2. Age and qualification requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree: High school diploma – under 25 years old.
  • Master’s degree: Bachelor’s degree – under 40 years old.
  • PhD: Master’s – under 45 years old.

4. Selection criteria

  • Previous academic average.
  • Language level.
  • Research experience (for postgraduate studies).
  • Academic recommendations.

Final application deadline

February 15, 2026.
It is advisable to apply early to prepare the required documents without pressure.

How to apply for the Xiamen University scholarship 2026

Applications are submitted via:

  • Register in the CSC government grant system and complete the application form.
  • Complete the Xiamen University application form and upload all required documents.
  • Waiting for the results of the sorting, which are usually announced in August 2026.

Why choose to study at Xiamen University?

  • A modern university environment on the coast of Xiamen city.
  • A highly ranked university with outstanding faculty members.
  • Huge research opportunities, especially in science and engineering.
  • A diverse international student community.
  • One of the universities offering the largest number of scholarships to international students.

 

Brian Adam

Hi, I’m Brian Adam. I share the latest worldwide fully-funded scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and educational news to help students like you achieve their academic dreams. I research and post verified information so you can stay updated on opportunities to study globally without financial barriers.

