How to apply for a Lanzhou University scholarship in China?

The Lanzhou University CSC Scholarship 2026 is one of the most prestigious scholarship opportunities in China for international students seeking to pursue a Master’s or PhD degree at one of China’s most renowned universities. The scholarship offers full funding under the Chinese Government Scholarship Program (CSC) , including tuition waivers, on-campus accommodation, health insurance, and a generous monthly stipend.

Founded in 1909, Lanzhou University welcomes students from around the world and boasts a vast array of advanced academic programs across various scientific, humanities, medical, and engineering disciplines, making it an ideal choice for ambitious researchers seeking a strong academic path in China.

🔹 Quick facts about the scholarship

Country: China

Scholarship Name: Lanzhou University CSC Scholarship 2026

Categories eligible to apply:

All nationalities Master’s and PhD students Non-Chinese students in good health Those with strong academic qualifications and outstanding research experience Applicants must have an HSK score of 4 or higher (for Chinese programs). Applicants with IELTS or TOEFL for English programs

Application deadline: February 18, 2026

🔹 1. What is the Lanzhou University CSC scholarship

The Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) is one of the largest scholarship programs in Asia, and Langdu University allocates a significant number of these scholarships annually to outstanding international students. The strength of this scholarship in China lies in its comprehensive funding, with no costs to the student, coupled with a state-of-the-art academic environment within a university ranked among the top in fields such as natural sciences, engineering, medicine, history, economics, and others.

Langdu University is also known as a strong research university, boasting national laboratories and advanced research centers, and offering students the opportunity to participate in research projects with local and international scientific impact.

The university environment also provides students with the chance to learn about Chinese culture and build extensive academic and professional relationships, making for a comprehensive and enriching educational experience.

🔹 2. Full funding benefits in this scholarship in China

The Lanzhou University CSC 2026 scholarship provides comprehensive funding, enabling students to fully focus on their studies and research without financial burdens. Benefits include:

Full exemption from tuition fees for the entire duration of the study

Free on-campus university accommodation

Comprehensive medical insurance for international students

Monthly salary (Stipend):

Master’s degree: 3,000 Chinese yuan per month

PhD: 3,500 Chinese yuan per month

This package makes it one of the strongest scholarship programs in China , especially for students who wish to study scientific and research disciplines that are usually very expensive in other countries.

🔹 3. Available majors under the Lanzhou University CSC scholarship

Langdu University is one of the largest universities in China, offering a vast number of academic programs. These include:

Natural Sciences: Chemistry, Geology, Physics, Environment, Mathematics

Engineering: Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering

Medicine: Surgery, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Nursing, Pediatrics, Anesthesiology, Medical Diagnosis, Public Health

Humanities: History, Philosophy, Sociology, Archaeology, Chinese Language

Economics and Management: Applied Economics, Business Administration, Public Administration

Life Sciences: Microbiology, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Zoology, Botany, Biophysics

Computer Science: Information Technology, Computer Science, Electronics

Arts and Literature: Music, Art Design, Media and Journalism

… and dozens of other programs.

This wide diversity makes the scholarship suitable for almost all disciplines, especially researchers in scientific and medical fields.

🔹 4. Application requirements and eligibility criteria for scholarships in China

To be accepted into the Lanzhou CSC scholarship program, the student must meet a set of basic requirements:

Nationality: Non-Chinese

Health status: Good physical and mental health

Age and academic requirements: Master’s degree: Under 35 years old + Bachelor’s degree PhD: Under 40 years old + Master’s

Academic record: Excellent grades and clear research ability

Not receiving another government grant at the same time

These conditions highlight that the university is looking for outstanding students capable of providing academic and research value.

🔹 5. Documents required for scholarship application

The student must prepare a complete file that includes:

Chinese Government Scholarship Application Form (in Chinese or English)

Medical examination for foreign students (valid for 6 months)

Graduation certificate or provisional graduation letter

Academic transcripts

Two letters of recommendation from professors (professor or associate professor)

A research proposal or study of at least 800 words

Copies of published research or scientific achievements (if any)

Copy of passport

Upload all files + send two copies by mail (according to university requirements if requested)

Organizing and arranging documents greatly increases the chances of acceptance.

🔹 6. How to apply for the Lanzhou CSC 2026 scholarship step by step

The application process consists of two main steps:

📌First step – Apply via the Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) website

Visit the website:

https://studyinchina.csc.edu.cn/

Select Type B

Enter university code: 10730 (Lanzhou University)

Upload all required documents

📌Step two – Apply via the University of Langlois website

Access the application system:

https://apply.lzu.edu.cn/

Create an account and upload the same documents

Fill in the data accurately

There is no need to send paper copies this year, according to the university’s update.

⭐ Conclusion

The Lanzhou University CSC Scholarship 2026 offers one of the most prestigious scholarship opportunities in China for fully funded Master’s and PhD programs. Combining high-quality Chinese education, full funding, and a vast array of available specializations, it provides international students with an exceptional opportunity to study and conduct research at one of China’s most renowned universities.

If you are looking for a strong academic start in a cutting-edge research environment with full funding, this scholarship should be at the top of your list.