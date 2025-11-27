How to apply for a Lanzhou University scholarship in China?
The Lanzhou University CSC Scholarship 2026 is one of the most prestigious scholarship opportunities in China for international students seeking to pursue a Master’s or PhD degree at one of China’s most renowned universities. The scholarship offers full funding under the Chinese Government Scholarship Program (CSC) , including tuition waivers, on-campus accommodation, health insurance, and a generous monthly stipend.
Founded in 1909, Lanzhou University welcomes students from around the world and boasts a vast array of advanced academic programs across various scientific, humanities, medical, and engineering disciplines, making it an ideal choice for ambitious researchers seeking a strong academic path in China.
🔹 Quick facts about the scholarship
- Country: China
- Scholarship Name: Lanzhou University CSC Scholarship 2026
- Categories eligible to apply:
- All nationalities
- Master’s and PhD students
- Non-Chinese students in good health
- Those with strong academic qualifications and outstanding research experience
- Applicants must have an HSK score of 4 or higher (for Chinese programs).
- Applicants with IELTS or TOEFL for English programs
- Application deadline: February 18, 2026
🔹 1. What is the Lanzhou University CSC scholarship
The Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) is one of the largest scholarship programs in Asia, and Langdu University allocates a significant number of these scholarships annually to outstanding international students. The strength of this scholarship in China lies in its comprehensive funding, with no costs to the student, coupled with a state-of-the-art academic environment within a university ranked among the top in fields such as natural sciences, engineering, medicine, history, economics, and others.
Langdu University is also known as a strong research university, boasting national laboratories and advanced research centers, and offering students the opportunity to participate in research projects with local and international scientific impact.
The university environment also provides students with the chance to learn about Chinese culture and build extensive academic and professional relationships, making for a comprehensive and enriching educational experience.
🔹 2. Full funding benefits in this scholarship in China
The Lanzhou University CSC 2026 scholarship provides comprehensive funding, enabling students to fully focus on their studies and research without financial burdens. Benefits include:
- Full exemption from tuition fees for the entire duration of the study
- Free on-campus university accommodation
- Comprehensive medical insurance for international students
- Monthly salary (Stipend):
Master’s degree: 3,000 Chinese yuan per month
- PhD: 3,500 Chinese yuan per month
This package makes it one of the strongest scholarship programs in China , especially for students who wish to study scientific and research disciplines that are usually very expensive in other countries.
🔹 3. Available majors under the Lanzhou University CSC scholarship
Langdu University is one of the largest universities in China, offering a vast number of academic programs. These include:
- Natural Sciences: Chemistry, Geology, Physics, Environment, Mathematics
- Engineering: Civil Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
- Medicine: Surgery, Internal Medicine, Neurology, Nursing, Pediatrics, Anesthesiology, Medical Diagnosis, Public Health
- Humanities: History, Philosophy, Sociology, Archaeology, Chinese Language
- Economics and Management: Applied Economics, Business Administration, Public Administration
- Life Sciences: Microbiology, Genetics, Molecular Biology, Zoology, Botany, Biophysics
- Computer Science: Information Technology, Computer Science, Electronics
- Arts and Literature: Music, Art Design, Media and Journalism
… and dozens of other programs.
This wide diversity makes the scholarship suitable for almost all disciplines, especially researchers in scientific and medical fields.
🔹 4. Application requirements and eligibility criteria for scholarships in China
To be accepted into the Lanzhou CSC scholarship program, the student must meet a set of basic requirements:
- Nationality: Non-Chinese
- Health status: Good physical and mental health
- Age and academic requirements:
- Master’s degree: Under 35 years old + Bachelor’s degree
- PhD: Under 40 years old + Master’s
- Academic record: Excellent grades and clear research ability
- Not receiving another government grant at the same time
These conditions highlight that the university is looking for outstanding students capable of providing academic and research value.
🔹 5. Documents required for scholarship application
The student must prepare a complete file that includes:
- Chinese Government Scholarship Application Form (in Chinese or English)
- Medical examination for foreign students (valid for 6 months)
- Graduation certificate or provisional graduation letter
- Academic transcripts
- Two letters of recommendation from professors (professor or associate professor)
- A research proposal or study of at least 800 words
- Copies of published research or scientific achievements (if any)
- Copy of passport
- Upload all files + send two copies by mail (according to university requirements if requested)
Organizing and arranging documents greatly increases the chances of acceptance.
🔹 6. How to apply for the Lanzhou CSC 2026 scholarship step by step
The application process consists of two main steps:
📌First step – Apply via the Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) website
- Visit the website:
- https://studyinchina.csc.edu.cn/
- Select Type B
- Enter university code: 10730 (Lanzhou University)
- Upload all required documents
📌Step two – Apply via the University of Langlois website
Access the application system:
https://apply.lzu.edu.cn/
Create an account and upload the same documents
Fill in the data accurately
There is no need to send paper copies this year, according to the university’s update.
⭐ Conclusion
The Lanzhou University CSC Scholarship 2026 offers one of the most prestigious scholarship opportunities in China for fully funded Master’s and PhD programs. Combining high-quality Chinese education, full funding, and a vast array of available specializations, it provides international students with an exceptional opportunity to study and conduct research at one of China’s most renowned universities.
If you are looking for a strong academic start in a cutting-edge research environment with full funding, this scholarship should be at the top of your list.