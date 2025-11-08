RIKEN CBS Summer Internship 2026 in Japan (Fully Funded)
Do you dream of undertaking an international research experience at one of the world’s leading brain research centers? The RIKEN Center for Brain Science (RIKEN CBS) in Japan offers you a unique opportunity to participate in a fully paid summer internship for 2026 for up to two full months in Tokyo, with financial support covering travel tickets, accommodation, and a monthly stipend .
This program aims to enhance students’ understanding of brain functions and develop their practical experience in the field of neuroscience and neurological research , under the supervision of internationally renowned researchers and scientists.
About the CBS Summer Program Ricken
RIKEN CBS is one of the leading research institutions in Japan and the world, specializing in brain research and neuroscience.
The program is open to students from around the world who:
- Graduate students (Master’s/PhD)
- Junior researchers (post-doctoral)
- Or advanced university students with a strong interest in scientific research
Training program details
|The element
|the details
|Hosting entity
|RIKEN Brain Science Center – Japan
|Duration
|Two full months or an intensive 5-day program
|Finance
|Fully funded
|Eligible nationality
|All nationalities
|Training location
|Tokyo – Japan
|Application deadline
|January 7, 2026
Advantages and benefits of the training (fully funded)
Those accepted into the program receive the following full support:
- International round-trip airfare
- Free accommodation throughout the program
- A monthly salary or allowance to cover living expenses
- Job opportunity within highly advanced laboratories
- Connecting with international scientists and researchers
- Invaluable practical research experience
Available training paths
1. Laboratory training (Plan A)
- Duration: Two full months
- Activities:
- Direct work within a research laboratory
- Participating in real scientific projects
- Presenting a research paper at the end of the program
2. Intensive Lecture Course (Plan B)
- Duration: Five intensive days
- Include:
- Advanced lecture series presented by international scientists
- Discussion sessions
- Scientific presentations and posters
Program schedule
- Intensive course: July 22-28, 2026
- Laboratory training: June 9 – August 7, 2026
Documents required for application
- Online application form
- A letter of motivation explaining why you want to participate
- Academic recommendation letter
- Brief description of the training project or research interests
- A copy of your passport or identity card
- If applicable: A letter requesting financial support (for those who need it)
Eligibility requirements and criteria
To apply for the training, the student must:
- Of any nationality
- Enrolled in an undergraduate/graduate program or working at a research institution
- He has a clear interest in brain science or related fields.
- He has a valid passport
- High school students are not eligible
Final application deadline
January 7, 2026
We recommend applying early due to the high demand for the program.
A summary
The RIKEN CBS Summer Internship in Japan is an excellent opportunity for students and researchers looking to develop their skills in neuroscience within a world-class research environment. If you are passionate about understanding brain mechanisms and working with international scientists, this experience could be a game-changer for your career and research.