RIKEN CBS Summer Internship 2026 in Japan (Fully Funded)
Scholarships

RIKEN CBS Summer Internship 2026 in Japan (Fully Funded)

Photo of Brian Adam Brian Adam Follow on X Send an email 4 days agoLast Updated: November 8, 2025
0 73 2 minutes read

Do you dream of undertaking an international research experience at one of the world’s leading brain research centers? The RIKEN Center for Brain Science (RIKEN CBS) in Japan offers you a unique opportunity to participate in a fully paid summer internship for 2026 for up to two full months in Tokyo, with financial support covering travel tickets, accommodation, and a monthly stipend .

This program aims to enhance students’ understanding of brain functions and develop their practical experience in the field of neuroscience and neurological research , under the supervision of internationally renowned researchers and scientists.

About the CBS Summer Program Ricken

RIKEN CBS is one of the leading research institutions in Japan and the world, specializing in brain research and neuroscience.
The program is open to students from around the world who:

Related Articles
  • Graduate students (Master’s/PhD)
  • Junior researchers (post-doctoral)
  • Or advanced university students with a strong interest in scientific research

Apply Now: Russian Government Scholarship 2026-2027 (More than 15,000 fully funded scholarships)

Training program details

The element the details
Hosting entity RIKEN Brain Science Center – Japan
Duration Two full months or an intensive 5-day program
Finance Fully funded
Eligible nationality All nationalities
Training location Tokyo – Japan
Application deadline January 7, 2026

Advantages and benefits of the training (fully funded)

Those accepted into the program receive the following full support:

  • International round-trip airfare
  • Free accommodation throughout the program
  • A monthly salary or allowance to cover living expenses
  • Job opportunity within highly advanced laboratories
  • Connecting with international scientists and researchers
  • Invaluable practical research experience

Available training paths

1. Laboratory training (Plan A)

  • Duration: Two full months
  • Activities:
    • Direct work within a research laboratory
    • Participating in real scientific projects
    • Presenting a research paper at the end of the program

2. Intensive Lecture Course (Plan B)

  • Duration: Five intensive days
  • Include:
    • Advanced lecture series presented by international scientists
    • Discussion sessions
    • Scientific presentations and posters

Program schedule

  • Intensive course: July 22-28, 2026
  • Laboratory training: June 9 – August 7, 2026

Documents required for application

  • Online application form
  • A letter of motivation explaining why you want to participate
  • Academic recommendation letter
  • Brief description of the training project or research interests
  • A copy of your passport or identity card
  • If applicable: A letter requesting financial support (for those who need it)

Eligibility requirements and criteria

To apply for the training, the student must:

  • Of any nationality
  • Enrolled in an undergraduate/graduate program or working at a research institution
  • He has a clear interest in brain science or related fields.
  • He has a valid passport
  • High school students are not eligible

Apply Now: Kyoto Amgen Scholarship 2026: Fully Funded 3-Month Training Program

Final application deadline

January 7, 2026

We recommend applying early due to the high demand for the program.

A summary

The RIKEN CBS Summer Internship in Japan is an excellent opportunity for students and researchers looking to develop their skills in neuroscience within a world-class research environment. If you are passionate about understanding brain mechanisms and working with international scientists, this experience could be a game-changer for your career and research.

Tags
Photo of Brian Adam Brian Adam Follow on X Send an email 4 days agoLast Updated: November 8, 2025
0 73 2 minutes read
Photo of Brian Adam

Brian Adam

Hi, I’m Brian Adam. I share the latest worldwide fully-funded scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and educational news to help students like you achieve their academic dreams. I research and post verified information so you can stay updated on opportunities to study globally without financial barriers.

Related Articles

Kyoto Amgen Scholarship 2026: Fully Funded 3-Month Training Program

Kyoto Amgen Scholarship 2026: Fully Funded 3-Month Training Program

5 days ago
Pécs University Scholarship 2026 in Hungary — Fully Funded

Pécs University Scholarship 2026 in Hungary — Fully Funded

6 days ago
Harbin Institute of Technology Scholarship 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

Harbin Institute of Technology Scholarship 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

6 days ago
CALTECH University Summer Research 2026 in USA (Fully Funded)

CALTECH University Summer Research 2026 in USA (Fully Funded)

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button