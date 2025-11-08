RIKEN CBS Summer Internship 2026 in Japan (Fully Funded)

Do you dream of undertaking an international research experience at one of the world’s leading brain research centers? The RIKEN Center for Brain Science (RIKEN CBS) in Japan offers you a unique opportunity to participate in a fully paid summer internship for 2026 for up to two full months in Tokyo, with financial support covering travel tickets, accommodation, and a monthly stipend .

This program aims to enhance students’ understanding of brain functions and develop their practical experience in the field of neuroscience and neurological research , under the supervision of internationally renowned researchers and scientists.

About the CBS Summer Program Ricken

RIKEN CBS is one of the leading research institutions in Japan and the world, specializing in brain research and neuroscience.

The program is open to students from around the world who:

Graduate students (Master’s/PhD)

Junior researchers (post-doctoral)

Or advanced university students with a strong interest in scientific research

Training program details

The element the details Hosting entity RIKEN Brain Science Center – Japan Duration Two full months or an intensive 5-day program Finance Fully funded Eligible nationality All nationalities Training location Tokyo – Japan Application deadline January 7, 2026

Advantages and benefits of the training (fully funded)

Those accepted into the program receive the following full support:

International round-trip airfare

Free accommodation throughout the program

A monthly salary or allowance to cover living expenses

Job opportunity within highly advanced laboratories

Connecting with international scientists and researchers

Invaluable practical research experience

Available training paths

1. Laboratory training (Plan A)

Duration: Two full months

Activities: Direct work within a research laboratory Participating in real scientific projects Presenting a research paper at the end of the program



2. Intensive Lecture Course (Plan B)

Duration: Five intensive days

Include: Advanced lecture series presented by international scientists Discussion sessions Scientific presentations and posters



Program schedule

Intensive course: July 22-28, 2026

Laboratory training: June 9 – August 7, 2026

Documents required for application

Online application form

A letter of motivation explaining why you want to participate

Academic recommendation letter

Brief description of the training project or research interests

A copy of your passport or identity card

If applicable: A letter requesting financial support (for those who need it)

Eligibility requirements and criteria

To apply for the training, the student must:

Of any nationality

Enrolled in an undergraduate/graduate program or working at a research institution

He has a clear interest in brain science or related fields.

He has a valid passport

High school students are not eligible

Final application deadline

January 7, 2026

We recommend applying early due to the high demand for the program.

A summary

The RIKEN CBS Summer Internship in Japan is an excellent opportunity for students and researchers looking to develop their skills in neuroscience within a world-class research environment. If you are passionate about understanding brain mechanisms and working with international scientists, this experience could be a game-changer for your career and research.