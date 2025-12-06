Abu Dhabi University Scholarships 2026 in the UAE (Fully Funded)
Abu Dhabi University is one of the leading private universities in the UAE, with over 8,000 students from around the world. The university offers several scholarships that cover tuition fees fully or partially, including:
- Tuition fees
- Registration and service fees
Healthy housing and medical services (for some scholarships)
These scholarships are awarded based on academic excellence, financial need , athletic achievement, or leadership.
Program duration:
- Bachelor’s degree: 4 years
- Master’s: Two years
- PhD: 4 years
💰Types and features of scholarships at Abu Dhabi University
1) Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Scholarship (fully funded 100%)
Include:
- Full exemption from tuition fees
- Exemption from registration fees and medical services
- Exemption from application fees
- ✨ One of the strongest scholarships in the UAE
2) Chairman’s Scholarship – 100%
Include:
- Full exemption covering all basic fees
It is awarded to exceptionally academically outstanding students.
3) University Scholarship (for UAE and GCC students) – from 10% to 50%
The Gulf countries:
- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman.
4) Academic Excellence Scholarship – 20%
For Abu Dhabi students who continue their studies with a high GPA.
5) Athletes’ Grant – 25%
For outstanding students in the field of sports.
6) Graduate Scholarship (for Master’s and PhD) – 20%
For Abu Dhabi University graduates who wish to pursue postgraduate studies within the university.
7) Merit-based Master’s Scholarship – 25%
For students with a GPA of 3.5 out of 4 or higher in their bachelor’s degree.
📚Available specializations
All Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD programs are eligible to apply for scholarships:
Examples of specializations:
- Business Administration
- Engineering (Mechanical – Electrical – Industrial – Civil)
- Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence
- Cybersecurity
- Media and Public Relations
- Health Sciences
- the law
- Education
- Leadership and Management
- project management
📌Links to the programs are available on the official website.
📄Documents required for application
- Online scholarship application form
- High school diploma, Bachelor’s degree, or Master’s degree, depending on the level
- Academic transcript (grade report)
- Portrait with a white background
- passport photo
- Some students may be accepted on the condition that they study additional English language courses.
✔️Basic admission requirements
- All nationalities are eligible to apply
- Bachelor’s degree: High school diploma with a good grade
- Master’s degree: Bachelor’s degree with a GPA of 2.5 out of 4
- PhD: Master’s degree with a GPA of 3.0 out of 4
- At least two years of experience (for PhD programs only)
- Meeting the specific grant requirements for each type
🗓️Application Timeline
📌 Spring 2026
- The deadline for registration for new students is February 20, 2026.
- Start date of study: February 23, 2026
📌 Summer 2026
- Registration deadline: June 26, 2026
- Start date of study: June 30, 2026
📌 Fall 2026
- Registration deadline: August 22, 2026
- Start date of study: August 26, 2026
🌐How to apply
The application process is entirely online:
- Access the Abu Dhabi University application portal
- You create an account and get a university student ID number.
- After academic acceptance, the scholarships and financial aid section will appear.
- Choose the scholarship that suits you and fill out the application.
- Upload the required documents and submit officially