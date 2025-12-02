Study in America for free: Northern Michigan University Fully Funded Scholarship 2026

The University of Northern Michigan 2026 scholarship is a unique opportunity for students pursuing a master’s degree in the United States within an advanced research program in life sciences and physiology.

The university offers a fully funded scholarship covering tuition fees, plus an annual stipend of $12,500 for living expenses, making it an ideal opportunity for academically dedicated students aspiring to a distinguished international research experience.

📌Quick facts about the University of Northern Michigan Scholarship 2026

Country: United States of America

Host University: Northern Michigan University

Degree: Master’s (Graduate / Master’s)

Research areas: Animal physiology, cellular and molecular physiology, and advanced life sciences

Grant type: Fully funded (Teaching assistant with salary)

Eligible categories: All nationalities

Application deadline: January 12, 2026

🔬About the research program at Northern Michigan University

The 2026 scholarship offers an opportunity to join the university’s renowned Energetics Lab , to participate in a research project entitled:

Seasonal changes in heart proteins and functions during hibernation

The project focuses on studying seasonal changes in cardiac proteome and cardiac performance in small mammal species that go into hibernation, with the aim of understanding how the heart adapts to harsh conditions and reduced metabolism, an advanced research topic in animal science and physiology.

💰Advantages of the University of Northern Michigan Scholarship 2026

The scholarship is not just university admission, but a complete support package for the student throughout their studies, including:

✅Full tuition funding

Full tuition fee coverage for the entire duration of the Master’s program (up to two years – four semesters).

✅Annual living allowance

A financial reward of $12,500 per year to help with living and accommodation costs.

✅Job opportunity as a teaching assistant

The student receives a Graduate Teaching Assistantship , which grants them: Teaching experience in an American university environment Strengthening the academic CV Excellent preparation for those who later consider a PhD



✅Grant duration

The scholarship extends for up to two years (four semesters) , which is the duration of the master’s program.

🎯Northern Michigan University Scholarship 2026 Admission Requirements

To be eligible for this prestigious scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

🔹Strong scientific background

Possessing a strong theoretical and practical foundation in: Animal physiology Cellular and molecular physiology



🔹Data analysis skills

Prepare to learn and use data analysis software.

Prior experience in statistics is a significant advantage, especially: Using statistics software Programming in R



🔹English language

The IELTS test is not explicitly required according to the text, which makes the application process easier for many students. (However, it is preferable for applicants to have a good level of English for scientific reading and writing.)

📝Documents required for scholarship application

The applicant is required to send the following documents via email:

A letter of interest

in which the applicant explains:

The reason for his desire to join the program

His scientific and research background

His motivations for participating in the research project

A curriculum vitae (CV)

Academic qualifications

Research or laboratory experience

Technical and software skills

Contact information

An unofficial transcript showing

the courses the student studied and their grades during their undergraduate studies (and any postgraduate studies, if applicable).

Contact information for three academic references (names + email + place of work) for professors or supervisors who can recommend the applicant.

📧How to apply for the University of Northern Michigan scholarship 2026

Application steps:

Prepare the following documents: Letter of interest the biography Grades revealed Data from three references

Send all documents via email to: Supervisor’s email address: sgiroud@nmu.edu Supervisor: Dr. Sylvain Giroud – Department of Biology / Energetics Lab

It is preferable to submit as soon as possible, bearing in mind that the deadline for submission is January 12, 2026.

After reviewing the application and documents, the applicant may be contacted for an online interview or to request additional information.

🔚Conclusion

The University of Northern Michigan’s 2026 scholarship is an exceptional opportunity for students wishing to pursue a master’s degree in the United States in the fields of life sciences and physiology, within an advanced research project and with full funding.

The scholarship combines:

Full tuition fee funding

A respectable annual salary for living expenses

Opportunity to work as a teaching assistant

International research experiment between America and France

If you have a strong background in animal physiology and molecular biology, and are looking for a real leap forward in your academic career, this scholarship could be your gateway to the world of professional scientific research.