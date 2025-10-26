HENNGE’s Global Internship Program in Japan 2026 | Fully Funded

Dreaming of a professional experience in the heart of Japan? Now’s your chance! Tokyo-based HENNGE has announced the opening of applications for its 2026 Global Internship Program , a fully-funded internship open to international students from around the world. This program aims to provide ambitious young people with practical experience in software engineering and cutting-edge technologies within a global, professional work environment at the company’s headquarters in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Hennge Internship 2026 Overview

The HENNGE’s Global Internship Program is one of the most prestigious internship programs in Japan. It lasts 4 to 6 weeks , and trainees participate in practical projects in the fields of software development, cloud computing, and distributed systems. The program is open to undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate

students , and Japanese language proficiency is not required, as English is the primary working language within the company.

Basic details:

Host country: Japan

City: Tokyo (Shibuya headquarters)

Duration: 4 to 6 weeks

Financing Type: Fully Funded

Application Deadline: No deadline (early application preferred)

Financial benefits of the Hennge Internship Program

Program participants receive comprehensive support covering all expenses throughout the training period. Benefits include:

Monthly financial support to cover living expenses.

Free round-trip airfare from the trainee’s home country to Japan.

Travel visa guidelines and facilities.

Comprehensive medical insurance for the entire period of stay.

Japanese mobile phone with internet and data.

Free meals and refreshments within the office.

Parties and social events for staff and trainees.

Japanese cultural activities to promote cultural exchange.

Some outstanding trainees may also be offered a full-time position at Hennge after the training is completed.

2026 Training Batch

The program will be held in three batches during 2026, and applicants are required to select the appropriate date when applying:

Batch Dates The path Batch 2 March 16 – April 17, 2026 Full Stack Track Batch 3 June 1 – July 10, 2026 Full Stack Track Batch 4 August 3 – September 11, 2026 Full Stack Track

Available training areas

The Hennge Internship 2026 program offers training opportunities in a variety of modern technical fields, such as:

Software Engineering (Full Stack)

Front-end software engineering

Development in Python , Go , and/or TypeScript

Cloud Computing

Distributed Systems

Eligibility requirements and criteria

To join the Hinge Global Internship Program, applicants must meet the following requirements:

The program is open to Japanese and international students of all nationalities.

The applicant must be: A third or fourth-year undergraduate student in Computer Science or a related field, Or a Master’s/Graduate student Or have equivalent experience from a technical training or bootcamp.

Proficiency in English (Japanese not required).

Familiarity with Linux/Mac/Unix environments .

Interest in open source or tech communities.

Steps to apply for the Hennge Internship 2026 program

Follow these steps to apply successfully:

Visit the official website of the Hennge Internship Programme .

Read the program requirements carefully and select the payment that suits you.

Create an account and fill out the online application form with your academic and personal information.

Attach your CV, Motivation Letter, and any additional required documents.

Specify your preferred availability dates on the application form.

You may later be asked to take a virtual interview or technical test .

Early application is recommended as seats often close several months before the program starts.

Why choose to train in Japan with Hennge?

Gain practical experience in one of the most technologically innovative countries .

Work with experts of multiple nationalities in a dynamic professional environment.

An opportunity to learn advanced technical skills while experiencing Japanese culture up close .

Building a global professional network may open doors for you to work in the future.

A summary

The Hennge Global Internship Program 2026 is a rare opportunity for students seeking to develop their technical skills and gain real-world experience in a global professional environment in Japan. With its full funding, diverse fields, and no Japanese language requirement, it’s an ideal choice for ambitious students from around the world.