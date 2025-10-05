Maastricht University Scholarship in Netherlands 2026 : Fully Funded Opportunity

Do you want to study in the heart of Europe? Maastricht University (UM) in the Netherlands is welcoming ambitious foreign students from around the world!

We are currently inviting you to apply for the Maastricht University Netherlands High Potential Scholarship 2026/2027 to study a master’s degree. This fully-funded scholarship is an excellent opportunity to pursue a renowned academic career at one of Europe’s most respected universities.

Why choose Maastricht University Scholarship?

Maastricht University was created in 1976 and is one of the Netherlands’ fastest-growing educational institutions. The university has about 19,000 students of diverse nationalities and is ranked among the world’s top 200 universities by QS World University Rankings.

This scholarship, supported by the Dutch government, offers a rare opportunity to study without any financial burden.

Basic Scholarship Details

Host University: Maastricht University

Maastricht University Degree level: Master’s degree

Master’s degree Financial coverage: Fully funded

Fully funded Eligible nationalities: All international students (non-EU/EEA)

All international students (non-EU/EEA) Country of study: Holland

Holland Application deadline: February 1, 2026

Apply Now: Yokohama National University Scholarship 2026 in Japan (Fully Funded)

🚨 We are now on X!

Follow us for the latest worldwide scholarship news & study abroad opportunities. 🎓✨ — Discover Global Opportunities (@duafatima90) October 3, 2025

Available majors: Choose your passion!

Maastricht University offers a wide range of master’s programs in virtually all academic fields and disciplines. You can apply for the scholarship in one of the following faculties:

College of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences

College of Science and Engineering

College of Business Administration and Economics

Faculty of Psychology and Neuroscience

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

Faculty of Law

Financial benefits of the Maastricht Scholarship

The Maastricht University Scholarship 2026 is a complete scholarship that covers all tuition fees for overseas students, allowing you to focus entirely on your studies. Coverage includes:

Tuition fees are fully covered for the Master’s program.

Living expenses: A monthly allocation for living expenses (€15,925 for a 13-month program and €30,625 for a 25-month program).

Insurance: The university arranges and pays for health and liability insurance.

Visa fees: Covers the costs of applying for the visa and residence permit required to study in the Netherlands.

Training: Covering the price of any possible pre-academic training.

Duration of the scholarship:

A year-long master’s program takes 13 months.

25 months for a two-year master’s programme.

Eligibility criteria for application

To be eligible for a Maastricht University Scholarship, you must meet the following criteria:

You must be an international applicant from outside the EU/EEA, Switzerland, or Suriname who meets the visa and residence permit requirements of the Netherlands.

Not to have dual citizenship in an EU/EEA country.

You must have applied for admission to Maastricht University’s full-time Master’s programme for the academic year 2026.

You excelled academically in your last educational program.

You must not be more than 35 years old on September 1, 2026.

Documents required for application

To submit the online scholarship application, you must prepare and upload the following documents in PDF or DOC format:

Curriculum Vitae (CV): An updated version of no more than two A4 pages that includes information on school and job experience.

Motivation letter: A letter of no more than one A4 page detailing your motives and aspirations.

Academic transcript: A copy of your diploma and a transcript of previous grades.

Contact Information for the Referee: Contact information for a referee who will be asked to submit a letter of recommendation.

Apply Now: Abu Dhabi University Scholarships 2025-26 in the UAE (Fully Funded)

How to apply for the Maastricht University Scholarship 2026

The application process for the Maastricht Scholarship in the Netherlands is entirely online through their dedicated system.

Step 1: Initial registration

Step 2: Fill out the application form

Once you have a Maastricht University (UM) account, log in and fill out the scholarship application form.

Step 3: Letter of Recommendation

Ask your chosen referee (reference person) to send a letter of recommendation (letter of reference) directly to the university.

Important Reminder: The application deadline is February 1, 2026. Don’t miss this opportunity to kick-start your global career and academic journey in the Netherlands!