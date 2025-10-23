CIEL Internship 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland (2660 CHF/Monthly Stipend)

Do you dream of a unique practical experience in the heart of Europe and working at one of the world’s leading international legal institutions? The Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) in Geneva, Switzerland, is offering a fully paid internship opportunity for 2026 for students and recent graduates from around the world who wish to develop their skills in international environmental law and human rights.

The program provides interns with practical experience in a global professional environment, along with an attractive monthly salary of CHF 2,660 , plus work visa support if needed.

About the CIEL 2026 Training Program

The CIEL Internship 2026 is one of the most prominent international programs that combines law, the environment, and human rights . The internship lasts 12 to 24 weeks , during which interns participate in projects aimed at protecting the environment and defending human rights through international law and environmental policy tools.

CIEL is headquartered in Geneva , a city that is a global hub for international organizations and NGOs, giving trainees an exceptional opportunity to interact with multiple institutions working in the field of environmental justice and sustainable development.

Program objectives and its role in supporting environmental justice

The Center for International Environmental Law focuses on empowering individuals and organizations to use law as a means to protect the planet and people.

Through this program, trainees will have the opportunity to learn how to:

Analysis of international environmental laws and policies.

Drafting legal reports and case studies.

Participate in legal campaigns to protect communities affected by pollution or climate change.

Support legal advocacy efforts before international bodies such as the United Nations and the Human Rights Council.

This internship is not just a professional experience, but an opportunity to gain a comprehensive view of the relationship between the environment and human rights in a global context.

CIEL 2026 Training Details

Country: Switzerland🇨🇭

City: Geneva

Host: Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL)

Training duration: 12 to 24 weeks

Program Type: Fully Funded

Application deadline: November 2, 2025

Advantages of CIEL training in Geneva

The program offers several distinct advantages that make it one of the best training opportunities in Europe, including:

Monthly stipend: CHF 2,660 to cover living and accommodation expenses.

Visa Support: If the trainee needs a work visa, the center will handle the sponsorship and issuance process.

A unique international experience: Working in Geneva allows you to connect with major organizations working in the fields of environment and social justice.

Advanced Legal Training: Gain real-world experience in analyzing environmental legislation and preparing legal documents.

Professional supervision: Work under the supervision of lawyers and researchers specializing in international environmental law.

Eligibility requirements and criteria for application

To be eligible to participate in the CIEL 2026 training , applicants must meet the following conditions:

The applicant must be enrolled in a graduate program (such as a master’s or doctorate) at an accredited university.

Have obtained or are working towards a law degree (such as an LLM or JD).

Have prior knowledge or experience in international law, human rights, or the environment, whether through academic study or volunteer work.

Be available for training for a period of not less than 12 weeks and not more than 24 weeks , with a minimum of 24 hours per week.

How to apply for CIEL Internship 2026 in Switzerland

You can easily apply online by following these steps:

Visit the official CIEL website and view the program details.

Read all requirements and conditions carefully before starting the application process.

Prepare a professional CV and a cover letter that demonstrates your interest in international environmental law and your motivation for participating.

Attach copies of academic certificates or transcripts (if applicable).

Access the online application form on the website and click on the “Apply Now” button .

Upload all required documents in PDF format and ensure the accuracy of the data.

Submit your application before the deadline of November 2, 2025 .

After submitting your application, you will receive a confirmation email and may later be invited to an online interview as a final stage of the selection process.

Why is this opportunity important?

Because it combines humanitarian and environmental work in an organization with global impact.

It gives you strong practical experience in international law and environmental policy.

It allows you to build a professional network with experts and organizations from different countries.

Offers a living experience in Geneva , one of the most stable and culturally rich cities in Europe.

Article summary

The CIEL 2026 internship in Geneva represents a unique opportunity for students and graduates seeking to change the world through environmental law and justice.

It’s a unique international experience, combining academic learning with fieldwork at one of the world’s leading environmental and human rights organizations.