Tianjin University CSC Scholarship 2026 for Study in China (Fully Funded)
China is one of the most attractive study destinations for international students, thanks to its world-class universities and fully funded scholarship programs that offer a genuine opportunity to pursue higher education without financial burdens. Among these exceptional opportunities is the Tianjin University CSC Scholarship 2026 , a golden opportunity for students wishing to pursue a Master’s or PhD at one of China’s leading universities.
Tianjin University, in cooperation with the China Scholarship Council (CSC), offers a fully funded program targeting talented students from all over the world, with the aim of supporting scientific research, developing international academic cooperation, and promoting cultural exchange between China and other countries.
Why Tianjin University scholarship?
Tianjin University is renowned for its strengths in engineering, technology, and science , as well as its outstanding programs in business and the humanities. The university provides a robust research environment, state-of-the-art laboratories, and a global academic and industry network that supports students in developing their career and research paths.
Most importantly, this scholarship is fully funded , which means the student can focus on studying without any worries about expenses.
Scholarship details
- Country: China
- Host University: Tianjin University
- Qualification: Master’s or PhD
- Financial support: Fully funded
- Application deadline: January 18, 2026
Financial benefits that the student receives
The scholarship provides comprehensive support covering all essential aspects of study and living:
- Full exemption from tuition fees
- Free on-campus university accommodation
- A monthly salary to cover living expenses:
- 3000 yuan for Master’s students
- 3500 yuan for PhD students
- Comprehensive medical insurance for the entire study period
These advantages make the scholarship suitable for students who wish to study without incurring additional costs.
Available majors at Tianjin University
The scholarship includes a wide range of programs, most notably:
- Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence
- Engineering and advanced technologies
- Environmental Science
- Architecture and Urban Planning
- International relations
- Biotechnology and Life Sciences
- Business Administration
- Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry
This diversity gives the student the opportunity to choose a specialization that suits his academic and professional aspirations.
Eligibility requirements for application
To be eligible for the scholarship, the following conditions must be met:
- The applicant must not be of Chinese nationality .
- To be in good physical and mental health.
- To apply for a Master’s degree : The applicant must have a Bachelor’s degree and be under 35 years old.
- To apply for a PhD : The applicant must have a master’s degree and be under 40 years old.
Required documents
- CSC Scholarship Application Form
- A copy of a valid passport
- Certificates and academic transcripts
- Letter of intent or research plan
- Letters of recommendation
- Medical examination form for foreigners
- Certificate of good conduct (no criminal record)
- A letter of acceptance from a university supervisor (preferred for a stronger chance)
Tip for a strong presentation
Obtaining an acceptance letter from an academic supervisor greatly increases the chances of acceptance into the scholarship, especially for PhD applicants.