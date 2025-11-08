Tianjin University CSC Scholarship 2026 for Study in China (Fully Funded)

China is one of the most attractive study destinations for international students, thanks to its world-class universities and fully funded scholarship programs that offer a genuine opportunity to pursue higher education without financial burdens. Among these exceptional opportunities is the Tianjin University CSC Scholarship 2026 , a golden opportunity for students wishing to pursue a Master’s or PhD at one of China’s leading universities.

Tianjin University, in cooperation with the China Scholarship Council (CSC), offers a fully funded program targeting talented students from all over the world, with the aim of supporting scientific research, developing international academic cooperation, and promoting cultural exchange between China and other countries.

Why Tianjin University scholarship?

Tianjin University is renowned for its strengths in engineering, technology, and science , as well as its outstanding programs in business and the humanities. The university provides a robust research environment, state-of-the-art laboratories, and a global academic and industry network that supports students in developing their career and research paths.

Most importantly, this scholarship is fully funded , which means the student can focus on studying without any worries about expenses.

Scholarship details

Country: China

Host University: Tianjin University

Qualification: Master’s or PhD

Financial support: Fully funded

Application deadline: January 18, 2026

Financial benefits that the student receives

The scholarship provides comprehensive support covering all essential aspects of study and living:

Full exemption from tuition fees

Free on-campus university accommodation

A monthly salary to cover living expenses: 3000 yuan for Master’s students 3500 yuan for PhD students

Comprehensive medical insurance for the entire study period

These advantages make the scholarship suitable for students who wish to study without incurring additional costs.

Available majors at Tianjin University

The scholarship includes a wide range of programs, most notably:

Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence

Engineering and advanced technologies

Environmental Science

Architecture and Urban Planning

International relations

Biotechnology and Life Sciences

Business Administration

Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

This diversity gives the student the opportunity to choose a specialization that suits his academic and professional aspirations.

Eligibility requirements for application

To be eligible for the scholarship, the following conditions must be met:

The applicant must not be of Chinese nationality .

To be in good physical and mental health.

To apply for a Master’s degree : The applicant must have a Bachelor’s degree and be under 35 years old.

To apply for a PhD : The applicant must have a master’s degree and be under 40 years old.

Required documents

CSC Scholarship Application Form

A copy of a valid passport

Certificates and academic transcripts

Letter of intent or research plan

Letters of recommendation

Medical examination form for foreigners

Certificate of good conduct (no criminal record)

A letter of acceptance from a university supervisor (preferred for a stronger chance)

Tip for a strong presentation

Obtaining an acceptance letter from an academic supervisor greatly increases the chances of acceptance into the scholarship, especially for PhD applicants.