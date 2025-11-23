Southwest University Scholarship 2026 in China (Fully Funded)
Southwest University (SWU) in China is now accepting applications for its prestigious 2026 Graduate Scholarship, a fully funded scholarship for students wishing to pursue Master’s and PhD programs at one of China’s leading universities. This scholarship is considered one of the best academic opportunities globally due to its generous financial support, diverse range of disciplines, and strong academic reputation.
A quick overview of the scholarship
- University: Southwest University – SWU
- Available degrees: Master’s / PhD
- Financial support: Fully funded
- Eligible countries: All nationalities
- Study location: China
- Application deadline: February 15, 2026
Why choose the Southwest University (SWU) scholarship?
The scholarship belongs to the Chinese government’s (CSC) top-level graduate program , known for selecting students with high academic excellence and research skills, through a system based on individual application – university recommendation – expert evaluation – selection based on merit .
The university holds a prestigious academic position:
- Global ranking: 429 according to the CWUR World Ranking for 2025
- Among the top 2% of universities in the world
- QS ranking: Between 1001 and 1200 globally
Financial benefits of the scholarship (fully funded)
The SWU scholarship covers all student costs throughout the study period and includes:
1. Exemption from tuition fees
✔Full exemption from all academic tuition fees.
2. Free accommodation
✔Free on-campus accommodation for international students.
3. Monthly salary
- Master’s students: 3000 Chinese yuan
- PhD students: 3500 Chinese yuan
4. Comprehensive health insurance
✔It includes all basic medical services throughout the stay in China.
Available specializations
The university offers a wide range of programs at different academic levels, including:
- Agriculture
- Engineering
- the sciences
- Economy
- education
- humanities
- multidisciplinary programs
Documents required for application
Applicants must prepare the following documents:
- Chinese Government Scholarship Application Form (CSC)
- Graduation certificate and a copy of the academic transcript
- Valid passport
- Study plan or research proposal
- Two letters of recommendation
- Medical certificate for physical examination
- Certificate of no criminal record
Steps to apply for the SWU 2026 scholarship
Step 1: Apply online
Two applications must be submitted through two official platforms:
First – CSC System
Select category B
SWU Agency Number Entry : 10635
Fill in the application accurately and upload the required documents.
Second – The application system at SWU University
Upload the required documents
Review the data carefully as modifications are not allowed after submission.
Step 2: Receive the exam or assessment invitation
After the initial assessment:
The university sends applicants an official email with the date of the exam or interview.
Email should be checked (including the Spam folder).
Step 3: Announcing the results and registration
The admission result can be tracked via the CSC system.
Upon final acceptance, you must travel to China on the specified date with all original documents for final review.
Application deadline
February 15, 2026
🎯 Final note
If you are looking for a strong opportunity to obtain a fully funded postgraduate scholarship at one of the best Chinese universities, the SouthWest University 2026 Scholarship is an ideal option that combines academic quality, comprehensive financial support, and a world-class study environment.