Southwest University Scholarship 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

Southwest University (SWU) in China is now accepting applications for its prestigious 2026 Graduate Scholarship, a fully funded scholarship for students wishing to pursue Master’s and PhD programs at one of China’s leading universities. This scholarship is considered one of the best academic opportunities globally due to its generous financial support, diverse range of disciplines, and strong academic reputation.

A quick overview of the scholarship

University: Southwest University – SWU

Available degrees: Master’s / PhD

Financial support: Fully funded

Eligible countries: All nationalities

Study location: China

Application deadline: February 15, 2026

Why choose the Southwest University (SWU) scholarship?

The scholarship belongs to the Chinese government’s (CSC) top-level graduate program , known for selecting students with high academic excellence and research skills, through a system based on individual application – university recommendation – expert evaluation – selection based on merit .

The university holds a prestigious academic position:

Global ranking: 429 according to the CWUR World Ranking for 2025

Among the top 2% of universities in the world

QS ranking: Between 1001 and 1200 globally

Financial benefits of the scholarship (fully funded)

The SWU scholarship covers all student costs throughout the study period and includes:

1. Exemption from tuition fees

✔Full exemption from all academic tuition fees.

2. Free accommodation

✔Free on-campus accommodation for international students.

3. Monthly salary

Master’s students: 3000 Chinese yuan

PhD students: 3500 Chinese yuan

4. Comprehensive health insurance

✔It includes all basic medical services throughout the stay in China.

Available specializations

The university offers a wide range of programs at different academic levels, including:

Agriculture

Engineering

the sciences

Economy

education

humanities

multidisciplinary programs

Documents required for application

Applicants must prepare the following documents:

Chinese Government Scholarship Application Form (CSC)

Graduation certificate and a copy of the academic transcript

Valid passport

Study plan or research proposal

Two letters of recommendation

Medical certificate for physical examination

Certificate of no criminal record

Steps to apply for the SWU 2026 scholarship

Step 1: Apply online

Two applications must be submitted through two official platforms:

First – CSC System

Select category B

SWU Agency Number Entry : 10635

Fill in the application accurately and upload the required documents.

Second – The application system at SWU University

Upload the required documents

Review the data carefully as modifications are not allowed after submission.

Step 2: Receive the exam or assessment invitation

After the initial assessment:

The university sends applicants an official email with the date of the exam or interview.

Email should be checked (including the Spam folder).

Step 3: Announcing the results and registration

The admission result can be tracked via the CSC system.

Upon final acceptance, you must travel to China on the specified date with all original documents for final review.

Application deadline

February 15, 2026

🎯 Final note

If you are looking for a strong opportunity to obtain a fully funded postgraduate scholarship at one of the best Chinese universities, the SouthWest University 2026 Scholarship is an ideal option that combines academic quality, comprehensive financial support, and a world-class study environment.