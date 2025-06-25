Fulbright Foreign Student Program 2026 in the United States – Fully Funded

The Fulbright Foreign Student Program 2026 presents an exceptional opportunity for international graduate students, early-career professionals, and artists to pursue fully funded graduate studies in the United States. Sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, this highly competitive and prestigious program supports students from over 160 countries, promoting mutual understanding through academic and cultural exchange.

Each year, the program awards approximately 4,000 scholarships, covering all major academic and living expenses. This includes full tuition, a monthly living stipend, round-trip airfare, comprehensive health insurance, and visa support. Candidates may apply for Master’s or PhD programs across a broad range of academic disciplines, except for clinical medicine.

The program is managed through binational Fulbright Commissions, U.S. Embassies, and designated partner organizations. Applicants are evaluated based on academic merit, leadership potential, and a demonstrated commitment to cross-cultural engagement.

Program Overview

Host Country: United States

Host Institutions: Various U.S. Universities

Funded By: U.S. Department of State

Number of Scholarships: Approximately 4,000 annually

Scholarship Type: Fully Funded

Application Deadline: Varies by country

Scholarship Benefits

Selected candidates will receive:

A monthly stipend for living expenses, including housing and meals

Fully funded round-trip airfare from the applicant’s home country to the U.S. and back upon program completion

A textbook and academic materials allowance

Full tuition coverage at participating U.S. universities

Visa application support , including guidance for J-1 visa processing

Health insurance that covers basic medical needs and emergencies

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility requirements for the Fulbright Program vary by country, but generally include the following:

Educational Background: A completed bachelor’s degree or its equivalent from an accredited institution

Fields of Study: Open to all disciplines except clinical medicine

Citizenship: Applicants must be nationals of countries participating in the Fulbright Program; U.S. citizens and green card holders are not eligible

English Proficiency: Applicants must demonstrate language proficiency via TOEFL, IELTS, or equivalent test scores

Academic Performance: A strong academic record is expected; minimum GPA or honors classifications may vary

Additional Experience: Research experience, leadership activities, or relevant work history can strengthen the application

Visa Requirements: Candidates must qualify for a J-1 exchange visitor visa

Country-Specific Criteria: Each country may establish its own additional eligibility rules, such as age limits or preferred fields of study

Required Documents

Applicants should prepare the following documents as part of their application:

GRE Scores (if required by program or field)

Statement of Purpose , outlining academic background, professional goals, and motivation for applying

Research Proposal (for PhD or research-focused applicants)

Three Letters of Recommendation from academic or professional referees

Completed Application Form submitted through the official Fulbright portal

Academic Transcripts, including certified English translations if applicable

How to Apply for the Fulbright Foreign Student Program 2026

The application process may vary slightly by country, but generally includes the following steps:

Review Eligibility

Visit your country’s official Fulbright Commission or U.S. Embassy website to verify your eligibility, program focus, and application deadline. Gather Required Documents

Prepare all necessary materials such as transcripts, recommendation letters, a statement of purpose, and standardized test results. Complete the Application Form

Fill out the official Fulbright online application form, ensuring accuracy and completeness. Submit Test Scores

Provide English language proficiency scores (TOEFL, IELTS) and GRE scores if required by your selected program. Submit the Application

Submit your application according to your country’s Fulbright Commission or U.S. Embassy guidelines. Late applications are not accepted. Interview and Notification

Shortlisted candidates may be invited for interviews. Final results are typically announced several months later. Contact Local Fulbright Office

For detailed guidance and country-specific information, reach out to your local Fulbright Commission or U.S. Embassy.

Fulbright Foreign Student Program 2026 Application Portal