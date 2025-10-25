King Abdullah University Scholarships 2026-2027 in Saudi Arabia | Fully Funded

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is now accepting applications for the fully-funded 2026-27 King Abdullah University Scholarships to pursue a master’s or doctoral degree at one of the Middle East’s leading research universities. These scholarships aim to support talented and creative students in the fields of science, engineering, and innovation, providing them with a world-class academic environment and advanced research facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About the King Abdullah University Scholarship 2026-27

The KAUST scholarship is one of the most competitive scholarships in the region, offering full support covering all academic and living expenses. The university gives its students the opportunity to work in state-of-the-art laboratories under the supervision of renowned researchers, providing a comprehensive educational and research experience.

Scholarship details:

Country: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Host University: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)

Academic level: Master’s, PhD

Financing Type: Fully Funded

Application deadline: January 17, 2026 (Fall Semester – Round 2)

Benefits of the King Abdullah University Scholarship

The university provides comprehensive funding that covers all of a student’s academic and living needs. Benefits include:

Full tuition waiver .

A generous monthly salary to cover living expenses.

Comprehensive health insurance for students.

Free round- trip airfare to Saudi Arabia.

Additional allowances for research and academic travel.

These benefits make the scholarship one of the best fully-funded educational opportunities in the Middle East.

Apply Now: MOFCOM Scholarship 2026 in China for international Students| Fully Funded

Eligibility criteria for application

To apply for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

The applicant must be a non-Saudi (the scholarship is available to all nationalities).

To hold a Bachelor’s degree (for Master’s programs) or a Master’s degree (for Doctoral programs) from a recognized university.

Have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 out of 4.0 or equivalent.

To be in good physical and mental health.

Required documents

Applicants must prepare the following documents when applying:

Online application form.

Academic curriculum vitae (CV).

Official copies of university degrees and transcripts.

Three academic letters of recommendation.

Statement of purpose.

Research proposal (for PhD programs).

A copy of the passport or national ID.

Available majors

The King Abdullah University scholarship covers a wide range of scientific and engineering disciplines, most notably:

Bioscience and Engineering

Biomolecular Engineering

Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering

Bioinformatics and Machine Learning

Engineering and Applied Technologies

Advanced Chemical Engineering

mechanical engineering

Materials Science and Engineering

Solid and liquid Earth systems

Computer Science and Mathematics

Computer Science

Applied mathematics

Applied Physics

Energy and Environment

Petroleum and Energy Engineering

Marine Science and Engineering

Water Quality and Environmental Chemistry

Steps to apply for the KAUST Scholarship 2026-27

Follow these steps to successfully complete your application:

Visit the official website of King Abdullah University.

Click “Apply Now” to begin your online application.

Create a personal account using a valid email.

Fill out the application form with academic and personal information.

Upload the required documents in PDF or JPG format.

Review the application and ensure the accuracy of the data.

Submit your application before the deadline (January 17, 2026).

Wait for the confirmation email. Some candidates may be asked to conduct a virtual interview.

Important notes

There is no application fee.

It is recommended to start applying early to avoid delays in processing the application.

Applicants who were not accepted in the first round may reapply in the second round.

Apply Now: Göttingen University DAAD Scholarship 2026 in Germany (Fully Funded)

A summary

The King Abdullah University Scholarships 2026-27 represent a unique opportunity for ambitious students seeking to pursue a master’s or doctoral degree in a world-class research environment powered by cutting-edge technologies. With its fully funded programs and diverse academic offerings, KAUST is a gateway to a promising scientific future in the heart of Saudi ArabiaF