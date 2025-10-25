Shanghai Jiao Tong University Scholarship 2026 (Fully Funded Opportunity)

The 2026 International Postgraduate Scholarship in China is one of the most prominent fully-funded academic opportunities for outstanding students around the world. Hosted by Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) , one of the top research universities in Asia and the world, the scholarship aims to support academic excellence, encourage cultural cooperation, and develop global talent through an integrated learning environment that combines research, innovation, and international openness.

About the International Graduate Scholarship 2026

This scholarship targets international students wishing to pursue master’s or doctoral studies in China, with over 100 graduate programs offered in both English and Chinese . Shanghai Jiao Tong University hosts more than 4,000 students from 156 countries, making it an ideal environment for cultural exchange and scholarly communication among diverse nationalities.

This initiative aligns with China’s vision to enhance its position as a global education destination by offering fully-funded scholarships that cover tuition fees, university housing, and living expenses.

Scholarship Summary

Host country: China🇨🇳

University: Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU)

Academic level: Master’s and PhD

Funding: Fully Funded

Application deadline: First round: December 15, 2025 Final Round: February 15, 2026



Apply Now: King Abdullah University Scholarships 2026-2027 in Saudi Arabia | Fully Funded

Features of the International Graduate Scholarship 2026

The scholarship provides comprehensive funding covering all aspects of study and living expenses. Benefits include:

Full coverage of tuition fees for the entire duration of study.

A generous monthly salary to cover living expenses.

Free or fully subsidized university housing.

Financial support for international travel costs.

Comprehensive health insurance for international students.

These scholarships are funded by the Chinese government , the Shanghai local government , or the university itself, ensuring continuity of support and academic stability for students.

Admission and Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered for the 2026 International Postgraduate Scholarship:

1. Nationality

The applicant must be non-Chinese and hold a valid passport.

Chinese nationals are prohibited from applying and will be verified by the Chinese public security authorities.

2. Health status and behavior

The applicant must be physically and mentally healthy , without a criminal record.

Comply with Chinese laws and regulations of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

3. Academic qualifications

For Master’s: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent recognized in China.

For PhD: Master’s degree or equivalent qualification.

Some programs allow outstanding undergraduate students to apply directly to the doctoral level.

Age limit

Master’s programs: under 35 years old.

PhD programs: under 40 years old.

Required documents

Applicants must prepare the following documents before applying:

Academic graduation certificate (or an official letter from the university stating the expected graduation date).

Academic transcript (for bachelor’s and master’s degrees, if available).

A copy of a valid passport .

A recent passport-sized photo.

Personal statement and study or research plan.

Two letters of academic recommendation.

Letter of acceptance from the academic supervisor (mandatory for some colleges such as the College of Life Sciences or Chemical Engineering).

Steps to apply for the International Graduate Scholarship 2026

Create an account on the Shanghai Jiao Tong University online application portal.

Fill out the online application form accurately and upload all required documents in PDF format.

Select the “Apply for an International Postgraduate Scholarship (Type B)” option when applying.

Pay the application fee online (non-refundable) unless otherwise stated.

After reviewing the application, online interviews or additional assessment tests may be conducted.

Receive official acceptance with scholarship notification if successful selection.

Start the visa process, travel to China , and join the Shanghai campus.

Important tips for admission

Make sure to write a strong and clear statement of intent that highlights your academic goals and motivations.

It is preferable to contact a university professor in advance to obtain a preliminary acceptance letter .

Submit your application before the deadline to avoid any processing delays.

Keep copies of all application documents and receipts.

Apply Now: MOFCOM Scholarship 2026 in China for international Students| Fully Funded

Conclusion

The 2026 International Postgraduate Scholarship in China is a golden opportunity for international students wishing to study at one of Asia’s top universities with full funding covering all expenses. Thanks to generous government and university support, this scholarship offers a distinguished academic and research experience that combines educational quality, innovation, and cultural openness.

If you are seeking a master’s or doctoral degree at Shanghai Jiao Tong University , start preparing your application now before the deadline.