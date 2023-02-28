OnePlus confirms: our first foldable arriving in 2023, and it will be the best

- Advertisement -

announced at the Mobile World Congress taking place in Barcelona that its first foldable smartphone will be announced in second half of 2023. The most attentive will perhaps remember that this announcement had actually already been made about twenty days ago, on the occasion of the debut of OnePlus 11: well, the company wanted to officially reiterate it on the occasion of the Catalan event through the words of Kinder Liu, President and COO:

Our first foldable smartphone will offer the unique “fast and smooth” experience. It must be a flagship that is not satisfied [never settle, in inglese] for its folding shape in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be the flagship experience of today’s foldable market.

There are all the conditions for the first folding branded OnePlus to be a real top of the range, now it remains to be seen what this smartphone will actually be like, and if it will really be able to compete on equal terms with Samsung, the current undisputed market leader. It had previously been revealed that OnePlus’s leaflets would even be two – V Folds and V Flips – but no further details are known at the moment.

There are those who are convinced that it is a rebrand of Find N2 – given the “particular” relationship between the two companies – but it is still really too early to make hypotheses of this type.