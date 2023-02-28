5G News
New round of firings of Elon Musk on Twitter: he fired 10 percent of employees

Published on

By Brian Adam
Twitter which since its purchase by magnate Elon Musk has seen its staff reduced to a quarter of what it had a year ago, started a weekend new round of layoffs that affected 10% of the remaining 2,000 workersreported this Monday The New York Times.

The newspaper, which compared the information with several of those affected, points out that the layoffs began on Saturday night and ended on Sundayafter several days in which some employees began to see their accounts on the internal messaging service Slack cut off or their corporate accounts or laptops deprived.

Among those affected are experts in digital data, production managers and engineers in charge of configuring algorithms or maintaining the different Twitter applications.

In addition, in the group there are creators of small technology companies absorbed at the time by Twitter, such as Eshter Crawfordcreator of Squat (video chat app), and Haraldur Thorleifssonfounder of Uono, a digital design studio.

Crawford had gone viral after being shown sleeping on the office floor as a sign of commitment to the company to meet his team’s goals.

After just a week of taking ownership of Twitter, Elon Musk got rid of almost half of the 7,500 people who worked at the network, with batches of layoffs at the San Francisco headquarters and other locations around the world, while that Hundreds of others left it voluntarily in view of the erratic course experienced in those first months.

However, In November, Musk told an internal meeting that he had no plans to make any more staff cuts.which seems in contradiction with what happened over the weekend and which has not been publicly explained (nor were the previous rounds of layoffs).

The social network seeks by all means to reduce its losses -last November, Musk said he was losing “4 million dollars a day”-, for which has closed stores, has terminated contracts with service companies (cleaning, for example) and has sold hundreds of furniture and office objects at auction.

In parallel, he launched the call Twitter Blue, a paid version ($8 per month) that allows users to edit their tweets or make them appear higher in the feed that others see.

Although Twitter hasn’t provided any information on the success of Twitter Blue, its idea to charge for an improved version of the free network has already been picked up by Meta, which last week announced Meta Verified, which enables improved service on Facebook and Instagram.

(With information from EFE)

Microsoft security researchers discover critical vulnerability – in ChromeOS

