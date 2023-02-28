android will support esim transfer: google confirms

- Advertisement -

Last month some interesting details emerged regarding the management of s on the next versions of , starting with the possibility of transfer your eSIM from one smartphone to another.

This detail emerged within the code of one of the latest Android 13 QPR betas, but in the past few hours Google has officially confirmed that he has begun to actively work on the function, publishing a post on his official blog in which he explains some details relating to the transfer.

First Google announces that the feature will come to Android later this year, but without specifying on which version of the operating system. Since work has already begun on Android 13, it is probable that we will start from this version, but at the moment it cannot be excluded that the distribution of the function for the general public could take place with Android 14.

Google has also confirmed that the transfer tool is based on the global standards of the GSMA, thus suggesting a complete interoperability of the system even on a global scale. The first operator to support this possibility will be German Deutsche Telekom which will open the door to simplifying eSIM management on Android.

A NOW FUNDAMENTAL STAGE

It is undoubtedly a fundamental step, which aims to fill a gap in functionality that iOS has created for some time, since the operating system of the Cupertino house offers better management of the eSIM and already allows the transfer of profiles from one iPhone to another. Of course, the question is more stringent for Apple as in some markets it is only present with iPhones without a physical SIM, which is why it was necessary to intervene in advance on these aspects as well.

The use of the eSIM is still very confusing in the Android environment, since the various manufacturers adopt different approaches to the subject, therefore there are no standardized procedures and there is not even the certainty that a new device actually supports the eSIM. We hope that this move by Google leads to the simplification of some steps, in order to make streamlined the adoption of the new standard which, inevitably, will end up becoming practically indispensable in the future.