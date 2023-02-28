OPPO Find N2 Flip: new foldable cell phone to rival Samsung | Hands-on video

OPPO decided to go all out in the foldable cell phone segment by launching its new Find N2 Flip. It arrives to intensify competition in the sector with Samsung, since the smartphone has characteristics that can be very reminiscent of the rival Galaxy Z Flip 4. What does the Chinese have to offer in the flexible device market? Is the new device a good choice for the consumer? You can check the details in our hands-on, in partnership with the Italian brothers of HDBlog.

design and construction

Its design is very similar to Samsung's competitor. The Find N2 Flip features a clamshell layout, which folds out to be the size of a regular cell phone, or keeps closed for a more compact pocket. But there are some points where he distances himself from the Korean model. One of the items is the presence of Gorilla Glass on the outside of the smartphone, from edge to edge. The glass protection comes with a small curvature at the ends, which allow it to go beyond the edges. This makes the phone look covered in glass, while the metallic bezels only show when the unit is rotated.





The open device has a thickness of just 7.45 millimeters, which increases to over 16 millimeters when closed. Its weight is 191 grams. The Find N2 Flip also contains a biometric reader, which is located on the side. Moonlit Purple color makes the whole body shiny. Perhaps a matte or satin finish would give an even more premium look, but the manufacturer preferred to opt for this more striking alternative.





This smartphone comes with a hinge that divides between being strong when the device is closed and soft when it is opened. The mechanism placed in it still makes it possible to tilt the screen at the angle you prefer between 45 and 110 degrees. Not to mention the capacity of more than 400 thousand opening and closing cycles, a number that promises to last for a long time.

screen and sound

The Find N2 Flip comes equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, LTPO type. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, to achieve a high level of fluidity in system animations. The smartphone has a display with Full HD+ resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio. This aspect is precisely because it is a foldable, which gives it a more elongated appearance. That is, a good one to watch movies and series already made in that format. Another highlight here is the shine. OPPO promises a peak of 1,600 nits, a number that doesn't seem to be a problem for sunny days.





One of the biggest concerns with foldables is the so-called crease, that crease mark in the middle of the panel. But OPPO seems to have come up with an interesting solution for this, in addition to hinge improvements. The manufacturer put an anti-reflective treatment on the screen, which makes this sign practically imperceptible. Apart from the fact that traditional reflexes in flexible models will not exist here after a while. On the back is a smaller 3.2-inch screen. It mainly serves to house a series of custom widgets and even allows you to receive and interact with notifications.





Following in the multimedia area, OPPO has placed a stereo audio system, which uses two sound outputs to expand the immersive user experience. As the size and format of the device does not allow for such large speakers, do not expect the highest power on the market here. The Chinese also took out a physical headphone jack. That is, if you want to listen to a sound through a cabled accessory, the way is to use a USB-C adapter, or opt for a wireless model.

hardware and software

In the internal settings of the Find N2 Flip, you will have a Dimensity 9000 Plus platform, from MediaTek. It is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process and is compatible with the 5G network. The component also features the Mali G710-MC10 GPU, which promises high graphics power, without having to worry about overheating the device. Its memory part consists of 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, in addition to 256 GB of storage, UFS 3.1 type. In terms of connectivity, in addition to the fifth generation mobile network, OPPO's foldable has Wi-Fi 6, the latest Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC, for contactless payments.





Its battery reaches 4,300 mAh capacity, something below what is found on the market, but enough to maintain the thin thickness of the device. It remains to be seen whether it also features 44W fast charging, through OPPO’s famous SuperVOOC technology. This cell phone comes out of the box with Android 13 as the native operating system, under the proprietary ColorOS 13 interface.

cameras

And speaking of cameras, the rear assembly has two sensors placed individually in the top left corner of the lid. The main one is a 50 MP Sony IMX890, with f/1.8 aperture. The second lens is an 8 MP ultrawide lens, with an f/2.2 aperture and a focal length of 16 millimeters. OPPO guarantees that the partnership signed with Hasselblad and the presence of the NPU Marisilicon X will be responsible for great camera results in its new foldable cell phone.





Find N2 Flip supports 4K video recording but limited to 30 fps. To have smoother videos, you’ll need to lower the resolution to Full HD. This in the case of the rear set, because in the front, it is restricted to 1080p without going over 30 fps. And speaking of the front, the selfie camera is 32 MP and has autofocus. But the presence of an external panel gives the flexibility to capture images at the front as well with the rear set, which allows for better quality in photos and videos.

First impressions and price

OPPO's new foldable arrives to stir up competition in a segment that seemed dominated by Samsung. This is because the only competitor of the Galaxy Z Flip line in the clamshell layout is the Motorola RAZR, which has not yet shown great strength in the market. The Find N2 Flip goes further in its proposal, by placing a layer of Gorilla Glass over the screen, to give it a glass appearance, and also make the display anti-reflective, which disguises the crease and improves the visualization of the panel. Not to mention the larger external screen than the direct competition, which allows for more features for when your smartphone is closed. Another difference is the choice of MediaTek's top-of-the-line platform. The choice for the Dimensity 9000 Plus, and not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, should not disappoint in terms of performance or heating control, even with a very thin body. And speaking of a thin body, this cell phone comes with a 4,300 mAh battery, so as not to increase its volume, but it is not possible to know for now how much system optimizations allow gains in autonomy. At least, it is already possible to predict that the charging should be able to reach 100% in a short time connected to the socket. The partnership with Hasselblad and the new NPU still promise camera gains. A union of hardware and software in the foldable can bring good results in photos and videos, a doubt that should also be resolved only with more detailed samples in the future.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip was launched in Europe, at a suggested price of 1,049 euros, equivalent to around R$ 5,800, in direct conversion. For now, it is not yet confirmed in Europe. If it comes to the national market, it will need to bet on its differentials to challenge Samsung in this foldable market in the country, or come at a more interesting cost-benefit for the consumer’s pocket. What did you think of Find N2 Flip? Do you believe that it can be a better alternative than other competitors in the market? You can comment freely in the space below.