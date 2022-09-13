E-bike Samebike LO26 – II in the test: What is this e-MTB actually not capable of? The Samebike LO26 e-bike can do more than you would expect from a 1000-euro e-MTB: It has full suspension, 21 gears, a powerful motor and folds if you want. 4:02 p.m. tech stage

The samebike LO26 – II e-bike can do more than you would expect from a 1000-euro e-MTB: it has full suspension, 21 gears, a powerful motor and folds if you want. We tested it.
When we got the Eleglide F1 e-mountain bike (test report) to the editors in September 2021, we were amazed by its versatility. After all, you rarely see a full-fledged 26-inch e-bike with front and rear suspension and a good 21-speed gear system, which can also be folded up. It only cost a good 700 euros. However, the e-bike was only available for a few weeks before disappearing from the market again.
Now there is an improved new edition with the Samebike LO26 – II, which is also a bit more expensive at a price of a good 1000 euros.
Both models have one thing in common: they are not legally allowed to drive as pedelecs on German roads. Our list of the best offers a good overview: Top 7 e-mountain bikes from 800 to 1600 euros .
optics
Even at first glance you can see that the Samebike LO26 – II is an extraordinary e-bike. This is mainly due to its frame, in whose visually dominant cross bar the battery is hidden and which offers suspension for the rear wheel. The thick rims are also chic. We feel that the optional black or white color choice is less successful. Because while the Eleglide F1 is a real eye-catcher thanks to the combination of blue and orange, the Samebike LO26 – II lacks any color accents.
screen
The handlebars are dominated by the very large, colored LED display. A USB-A port for charging mobile devices such as smartphones is hidden behind a cover. The display is illuminated, but cannot be read well in direct sunlight. Based on an analogue speedometer, it shows how fast you are traveling. That looks good, but is not very practical. Anyway, after all, this ad also comes in large numbers. In addition, the display shows the battery status, the kilometers driven, the time and, if desired, much more.
If you press and hold the two buttons on the on-board computer to set the support level, you get to an extensive submenu. There the driver determines, among other things, the maximum support speed. This can be set to 100 kilometers per hour. This is window dressing. Even with a fully charged battery, the Samebike LO26 – II rarely reaches 35 kilometers per hour or more with motor support.
Brakes & Gears
The handlebar grips are quite comfortable thanks to their ergonomic shape. There is a brake lever for the mechanical disc brakes at the front and rear on each side. These are set properly by default. Nevertheless, as is so often the case with cheap e-bikes from China, they do not work optimally. If you adjust it using the supplied Allen key, you can get a little more braking power.
The 21-speed Shimano gears also worked well right away. All gears snap into place as they should. In general, we welcome the fact that the Samebike LO26 – II offers so many gears. Thanks to the very low gears, it is also possible with the e-fully to conquer steep mountains or slowly overcome big roots on a demanding trail.
Light & fender
The front light can be controlled via the on-board computer, is sufficiently bright and the beam angle can be varied. There is no rear light that can be retrofitted. We recommend our guide to bicycle lights: Bright light with rechargeable battery or battery from 15 euros .
The Samebike LO26 – II comes with simple plastic fenders. These don’t look sturdy. Still, they’re a plus. Because especially with cheap e-mountain bikes from China, manufacturers like to do without this practical accessory.
suspension
The suspension fork on the front wheel, which can be removed via a quick release, is too soft. The driver can fix it using a rotary control. The suspension fork seems to have damping. However, this is too hard. So it bangs back into its original position somewhat roughly.
The 125 millimeter FA-688 damper is responsible for the suspension of the rear wheel. It absorbs light impacts and makes driving over hill and dale considerably easier. However, one should not expect miracles from him. The rear wheel suspension of the Samebike LO26 – II cannot keep up with high-quality fullys.
The saddle is sufficiently comfortable. A red cat’s eye sits facing backwards. However, the seat post is too short for riders over 180 centimeters. Here Samebike has saved on the length of the tube. That’s a shame, after all, the tube of the Eleglide F1 (test report) was significantly longer. Tall riders who are eyeing the Samebike LO26 – II should buy a suitable seat post right away.