E-bike Samebike LO26 – II in the test: What is this e-MTB actually not capable of? The Samebike LO26 e-bike can do more than you would expect from a 1000-euro e-MTB: It has full suspension, 21 gears, a powerful motor and folds if you want. 4:02 p.m. tech stage

- Advertisement - The LO26 – II e-bike can do more than you would from a 1000-euro e-MTB: it has full suspension, 21 gears, a powerful motor and folds if you want. We tested it. When we got the Eleglide F1 e-mountain bike (test report) to the editors in September 2021, we were amazed by its versatility. After all, you rarely see a full-fledged 26-inch e-bike with front and rear suspension and a good 21-speed gear system, which can also be folded up. It only cost a good 700 euros. However, the e-bike was only available for a few weeks before disappearing from the market again. Now there is an improved new edition with the Samebike LO26 – II, which is also a bit more expensive at a price of a good 1000 euros. - Advertisement - Both models have one thing in common: they are not legally allowed to drive as pedelecs on German roads. Our list of the best offers a good overview: Top 7 e-mountain bikes from 800 to 1600 euros . optics Even at first glance you can see that the Samebike LO26 – II is an extraordinary e-bike. This is mainly due to its frame, in whose visually dominant cross bar the battery is hidden and which offers suspension for the rear wheel. The thick rims are also chic. We feel that the optional black or white color choice is less successful. Because while the Eleglide F1 is a real eye-catcher thanks to the combination of blue and orange, the Samebike LO26 – II lacks any color accents. Twitter Super Follows is not having much success in the first weeks screen The handlebars are dominated by the very large, colored LED display. A USB-A port for charging mobile devices such as smartphones is hidden behind a cover. The display is illuminated, but cannot be read well in direct sunlight. Based on an analogue speedometer, it shows how fast you are traveling. That looks good, but is not very practical. Anyway, after all, this ad also comes in large numbers. In addition, the display shows the battery status, the kilometers driven, the time and, if desired, much more. - Advertisement - If you press and hold the two buttons on the on-board computer to set the support level, you get to an extensive submenu. There the driver determines, among other things, the maximum support speed. This can be set to 100 kilometers per hour. This is window dressing. Even with a fully charged battery, the Samebike LO26 – II rarely reaches 35 kilometers per hour or more with motor support. Brakes & Gears The handlebar grips are quite comfortable thanks to their ergonomic shape. There is a brake lever for the mechanical disc brakes at the front and rear on each side. These are set properly by default. Nevertheless, as is so often the case with cheap e-bikes from China, they do not work optimally. If you adjust it using the supplied Allen key, you can get a little more braking power. - Advertisement - The 21-speed Shimano gears also worked well right away. All gears snap into place as they should. In general, we welcome the fact that the Samebike LO26 – II offers so many gears. Thanks to the very low gears, it is also possible with the e-fully to conquer steep mountains or slowly overcome big roots on a demanding trail. A landmark auction is coming: Want an Apple I? Samebike LO26 – II Samebike LO26 – II Light & fender The front light can be controlled via the on-board computer, is sufficiently bright and the beam angle can be varied. There is no rear light that can be retrofitted. We recommend our guide to bicycle lights: Bright light with rechargeable battery or battery from 15 euros . The Samebike LO26 – II comes with simple plastic fenders. These don’t look sturdy. Still, they’re a plus. Because especially with cheap e-mountain bikes from China, manufacturers like to do without this practical accessory. suspension The suspension fork on the front wheel, which can be removed via a quick release, is too soft. The driver can fix it using a rotary control. The suspension fork seems to have damping. However, this is too hard. So it bangs back into its original position somewhat roughly. The 125 millimeter FA-688 damper is responsible for the suspension of the rear wheel. It absorbs light impacts and makes driving over hill and dale considerably easier. However, one should not expect miracles from him. The rear wheel suspension of the Samebike LO26 – II cannot keep up with high-quality fullys. The saddle is sufficiently comfortable. A red cat’s eye sits facing backwards. However, the seat post is too short for riders over 180 centimeters. Here Samebike has saved on the length of the tube. That’s a shame, after all, the tube of the Eleglide F1 (test report) was significantly longer. Tall riders who are eyeing the Samebike LO26 – II should buy a suitable seat post right away. Succeed A real novelty is the ability to fold the Samebike LO26 – II. To do this, the rider flips the safety lever in the middle of the frame and folds the e-bike up. The pedals cannot be put on. But they are made of metal and give the impression of being able to withstand a lot. The handlebars cannot be folded down either, as is usual with many e-folding bikes (list of the best) . Nevertheless, the folding mechanism is practical. The Samebike LO26 – II fits in larger trunks. For us, however, the folding mechanism also has disadvantages. For one thing, the hinge could give way and squeak under very heavy loads, or even bend and break in the worst case. On the other hand, the hinge and the safety lever protrude slightly from the frame. Anyone who, like us, tends to move their legs close to the frame sometimes gets caught on it. Build 21539 marks the end of Timeline: everything indicates that it will disappear in future versions of Windows engine & electronics The 500 watt motor (250 watts are permitted) on the rear wheel has a voltage of 48 volts. It is extraordinarily powerful and also manages to accelerate heavier riders (the e-bike is approved for loads up to 150 kilograms) quickly. The electronics generally work well. The engine starts quickly when you pedal and stops just as quickly. The five levels of support vary the maximum speed at which the motor will help to accelerate. The thumb grip, which addresses the motor directly, is practical, but not permitted in Germany. In this way, it activates the all-electric mode. In this way, the motor pushes the bike without the rider even having to touch the pedals. Below the thumb grip is the electric, very loud horn, which is also not allowed in Germany. The unit with handle and horn can be removed quite easily thanks to the plug connection. But that doesn’t make the Samebike LO26 – II a legal pedelec. Image: TechStage.de

No matter how fast you are traveling with the e-bike, we strongly recommend wearing a helmet. More on this in our article Indicators, emergency call & music: That’s why a smart bike helmet is worth it .

battery pack

The battery sits in the frame and has a capacity of 499 watt hours. It can be removed for charging, but can also remain in the e-bike for filling. Samebike states that one battery charge in fully electric mode is sufficient for 25 to 35 kilometers. In support mode, 40 to 80 kilometers should be possible. However, this information should be treated with caution. Factors such as speed, driver’s weight, driving style, ground conditions, altitude, temperature and many more play a role here. In our case, we achieved a good 25 kilometers with mixed use before the empty battery had to be recharged using the included power adapter.

Price

The Samebike LO26 – II costs 1018 euros at Banggood (purchase link) until September 12, 2022 . At Geekmaxi (purchase link) buyers pay 1026 euros. After that, the price goes up. Here we show the cheapest e-mountain bikes from German dealers in a price comparison. Also included is our purchase recommendation Eleglide M1 Plus (test report) .

Conclusion

The Samebike LO26 – II is one of the most exciting e-mountain bikes for a good 1000 euros that we have seen so far. This is mainly due to the fact that it is a reasonable size thanks to 26-inch wheels, is also suitable for difficult terrain thanks to its full suspension and can still be folded up. In addition, it offers a powerful motor, a large battery, a stylish display, many gears and even mudguards. However, its seatpost is too short, it lacks a rear light, and the folding hinge might get in the way of some riders pedaling. Its biggest disadvantage: It is not approved for road traffic according to StVO. In Germany, it can only be driven on private property.

When buying, you also have to be aware that only very cheap components are used here due to the low price. So it may be that problems will arise in one or the other place in continuous use.