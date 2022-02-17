Tech News

Samsung confirms its next Galaxy Unpacked within the Mobile World Congress 2022

By: Brian Adam

Date:

In past years, the Mobile World Congress was one of the most important events in the Samsung launch calendar, since the start of the pandemic and its first cancellation, this fair has been experiencing a small decline. And it is that this year, the next hardware presentation event Galaxy Unpacked will be held one day before the date focusing on a completely digital format. Although on the other hand, the company has confirmed its presence at MWC 2022.

The announcement comes along with a small preview in the form of animation, which allows us to see some illustrations of several of the devices that the company will probably present during the event itself. Items include both Galaxy Flip and Fold-style folding smartphones, a Galaxy S22, a Galaxy tablet along with a stylus, a smartwatch, and a laptop.

Reddit could let you use any NFT as your profile picture

Samsung confirms its next Galaxy Unpacked within the Mobile World Congress 2022

As explained by the company in this same official statement, its event prior to MWC 2022 will focus mainly on «redefine the future of how we work and learn«which means we could expect to hear about mobile devices aimed at business and education.

So that, putting these advances in common with known rumors To date, it is possible that we will see the expansion of some products such as the recently introduced Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8, with the arrival of new models such as the already rumored Tab S8 Ultra; as well as the renewal of other products such as the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold, the latter with the possible addition of a slot for the S Pen Stylus; in addition of course to the arrival of new unpublished models of the company’s Chromebooks.

Unfortunately, with a lot of secrecy still surrounding this Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, we will have no choice but to wait for the next February 27 at 7:00 p.m. (time of the Spanish peninsula), and the celebration of the live event itself, which can be followed live from the Samsung website and the company’s official YouTube channel, as well as of course our editorial coverage.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

