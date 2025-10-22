Göttingen University DAAD Scholarship 2026 in Germany (Fully Funded)

Do you dream of completing your postgraduate studies at one of Germany’s most prestigious universities? The DAAD (Göttingen University Scholarship ) 2026 is one of the most prominent fully-funded academic opportunities open to outstanding students from developing and emerging countries. This scholarship aims to support young talents and professionals seeking to develop their academic and professional expertise in an advanced research environment in the heart of Europe—Germany.

Overview of the University of Göttingen DAAD Scholarship 2026

The University of Göttingen is one of Germany’s leading research universities and annually hosts hundreds of students from around the world through its international programs. The DAAD 2026

scholarship falls under the “Development-Related Graduate Programs,” which aims to empower future leaders to acquire advanced knowledge in the fields of development, economics, management, and public policy.

The scholarship is fully funded and covers tuition fees, accommodation, and health insurance, in addition to a monthly stipend and additional family allowances in some cases.

Scholarship objectives and the DAAD programme

The DAAD program focuses on supporting students with a strong professional background in development, economics, and social sciences, who seek to contribute to their communities after graduation.

Through the University of Göttingen DAAD Scholarship 2026 , the program aims to:

Promoting academic excellence and scientific research.

Developing the skills of young leaders in the fields of sustainable development.

Supporting international cooperation between Germany and developing countries.

Providing a unique opportunity for cultural and knowledge exchange between students from different countries.

Apply Bonus: ENS International Selection Scholarship 2026 in France (Fully Funded Opportunity)

Details of the University of Göttingen DAAD Scholarship 2026

Host country: Germany🇩🇪

University: University of Göttingen

Level of study: Master’s (and in specific cases, PhD)

Financing Type: Fully Funded

Application deadline: November 15, 2025

Benefits and advantages of the scholarship

The University of Göttingen Scholarship is one of the most generous scholarships within the DAAD programme and includes:

💰 Full tuition coverage.

🏠 A monthly allowance of approximately €934 for Master’s students and €1,300 for PhD candidates.

✈️ Travel allowance to cover round-trip airfare.

🏥 Comprehensive health insurance covering medical treatment, accidents and personal liability.

🏡 A monthly housing allowance to help cover accommodation costs.

👨‍👩‍👧 Additional family allowance for students accompanied by family members during the study period.

The financing period ranges from 12 to 42 months , depending on the length of the chosen study program.

Eligibility requirements and criteria for application

To be eligible for a Göttingen DAAD scholarship, applicants must meet the following requirements:

The applicant must be from one of the developing or emerging countries eligible on the DAAD list.

Obtain a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university in a related field.

Possess at least two years of professional experience after graduation in the field of development or public or private work.

Submit a strong motivation letter that demonstrates how studying in Germany will contribute to your career development and serve your community.

Apply Now: UNIDIR Graduate Professional Program Geneva 2026 ($1331/Month)

Documents required for application

Applicants are required to prepare a set of basic documents, including:

Complete DAAD application form.

Bachelor’s degree and academic transcript.

A personal motivational speech that explains motivation and future goals.

Recent CVs (in Europass format).

Academic or professional letters of recommendation .

Certificates of work experience.

Steps to apply for the Göttingen DAAD Scholarship 2026

Visit the official website of the University of Göttingen and choose the Economics of Development program (or eligible programs under DAAD).

Read the admission requirements carefully and ensure that you meet all academic and professional requirements.

Prepare the required documents in PDF format according to the university’s instructions.

Submit your application directly to the University of Göttingen before the deadline (November 15, 2025).

After the initial assessment, accepted candidates are nominated to the DAAD for final review.

If accepted, the student will receive an official letter containing instructions for issuing a visa and arrangements for travel and accommodation in Germany.

Why choose the University of Göttingen Scholarship?

Opportunity to study at a prestigious university with an advanced global ranking.

A multicultural research environment that supports innovation and critical thinking.

Comprehensive financial support allows full focus on studies without financial burden.

The possibility of building a strong international network with students and researchers from more than 100 countries.

Preparing graduates for leadership positions in the fields of sustainable development, economics, and policy.

Conclusion

The University of Göttingen DAAD Scholarship 2026 in Germany represents a real step toward a bright academic and professional future. It not only provides financial support, but also offers you a rich learning experience and the opportunity to make a real impact in the field of international development.

If you seek to make your mark on the world, start preparing your application now before the deadline in November 2025!mast