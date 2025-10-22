ENS International Selection Scholarship 2026 in France (Fully Funded Opportunity)

Applications are now open for the ENS International Selection Scholarship 2026. This scholarship targets talented students from around the world pursuing a postgraduate diploma or master’s degree in various fields, including the natural sciences, arts, and humanities. It is a fully-funded opportunity that includes tuition fees, a monthly stipend of €1,000, and university accommodation for up to three years.

Overview of the ENS 2026 Scholarship in France

École Normale Supérieure ( ENS) offers a unique program that allows outstanding international students to apply through an annual international competition . This initiative aims to attract the best minds from around the world and provide them with the opportunity to integrate into a leading French academic environment that combines study, scientific research, and professional development.

ENS is known as one of France’s leading higher education institutions, having graduated numerous Nobel Prize winners , prominent scientists, and globally influential thinkers.

ENS France Scholarship 2026 Details

Host country: France🇫🇷

University: Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS)

Academic level: Advanced Bachelor’s (Diploma) or Master’s

Funding: Fully Funded

Application deadline: December 3, 2025

Advantages and Benefits of the ENS Scholarship 2026

ENS scholarships are not just financial support; they offer a comprehensive academic experience at one of France’s most prestigious universities. Benefits include:

🎓 Full funding includes tuition fees for all years.

💶 Monthly salary of 1000 euros for up to 3 years.

🏠 Free or subsidized accommodation on one of the school’s campuses.

📚 Advanced academic and research training under the supervision of an elite group of French researchers.

🔬 Possibility of enrolling in graduate programs and undergraduate courses simultaneously.

🧠Obtain a postgraduate diploma in addition to the chosen master’s degree.

💼Providing extensive future professional and academic opportunities inside and outside France.

Number of seats available in ENS 2026

Only 20 scholarships are offered each year under the ENS International Programme, distributed as follows:

10 scholarships in the field of science.

10 scholarships in the field of arts and humanities.

Winners are selected based on their academic excellence, research skills, and strong motivation to study in France.

Eligibility criteria and conditions for the ENS France Scholarship 2026

Admission to this scholarship is one of the most competitive processes in Europe, so applicants must meet the following requirements:

The applicant must be under 26 years of age by December 1, 2025.

The applicant must not have participated in the ENS International Competition before .

Not to have resided in France for more than 10 months during the current or previous academic year.

The applicant must have completed at least two years of undergraduate study at a foreign university by

September 1 following admission.

Have a strong academic record and a passion for scientific research and academic development.

Be able to study in French or English depending on the chosen program.

ENS France Scholarship Application Process 2026

The application process is entirely online through the school’s official platform. Here are the detailed application steps:

Fill out the initial application form on the official ENS scholarship website.

Two days after submitting your application, the applicant will receive an email to activate their account on the

Dématec document upload platform.

Upload all required documents in PDF format, clearly and completely.

After the application is completed, it is reviewed by an academic jury .

If shortlisted, applicants will be invited to participate in written and oral (remote) examinations .

Finalists are selected based on their academic performance in the tests and the quality of their profiles.

Documents required for application

Completed scholarship application form.

Bachelor’s degree or current academic record.

A strong motivation letter explaining why you should choose ENS.

Academic CV.

Letters of recommendation from university professors or academic supervisors.

A copy of the passport or ID card.

Why is the ENS International Selection Scholarship considered the best in Europe?

Because it gives students the opportunity to study at an institution ranked among the best in the world .

It combines academic excellence, practical training and scientific research.

It offers a premium educational experience in the heart of France, with a stimulating academic environment.

Provides comprehensive financial support covering all study and living costs.

Conclusion

The NS 2026 Scholarship in France is more than just an educational opportunity; it’s a gateway to a bright academic and professional future in a world-class research environment. If you have the passion, knowledge, and ambition, this scholarship is your golden opportunity to excel in France.

Be sure to prepare your documents and apply before the deadline of December 3, 2025, to be among the candidates for this prestigious program.