Huawei tries again with folding: Mate Xs 2 coming, date revealed

Huawei try to re-enter the folding smartphone sector by announcing the arrival of the Mate Xs 2, heir to the Mate Xs launched in 2020. The news was confirmed with a ‘teaser image published today on Weibo which contains information on the date and place where the launch event will start. The appointment is set for next April 28 in China. The image does not contain particular clues about the technical characteristics of the smartphone, except to emphasize its distinctive feature, that is the flexible display.

It will be interesting to evaluate how Huawei has exploited the two years that separate from the launch of the previous model, to establish if it has managed to improve what continue to be the most critical points of all folding devices with flexible screens, (see hinge and resistance of the panel. ), and whether it will continue to propose its vision of this particular product category which, unlike its competitors, has a screen that folds outwards.

Little or nothing is known about the Mate Xs 2, except for some rumors that refer to the presence of the Kirin 9000 platform combined with the Harmony OS operating system. And the software continues to represent an element that penalizes the Chinese company beyond the borders of the motherland, given the persistent ban that still prevents it from accessing Google services. Also for this reason it is not possible to make very optimistic forecasts on the arrival of the Mate Xs 2 in international markets.