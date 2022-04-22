Tech News

On Earth Day, Google shows us the effects of climate change in its Doodle

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Today is Earth Day, a day to think about the reforms that we have to do in our house, to make a list of the leaks, the walls that fall and the ceilings that need repair. We have to take care of our planet, and it’s not just an eco-hippie mentality, it’s a matter of survival.

Today Google has dedicated its logo, its Doodle of the day, to show the changes in a specific scenario in recent years.

It is an animation and an image that shows the before and after of some scenes captured from satellite and shown in Google Earth. They comment that they have also obtained images from other sources to show the impacts of climate change on our planet. Google has already taken several actions to help curb this impact, you can read about them in this article.

Climate Change (I put it in capital letters to see if it draws more attention) refers to how temperatures and long-term weather patterns change.

It is true that in the history of our planet there have been several changes, several eras that marked a “before and after” in life on the surface, but human activities are accelerating the process, something perfectly remarkable since industrial activities began in the XIX century. There are many factors that affect this change, that accelerate it, but the main one is the burning of fossil fuels, since the gases produced trap heat in the atmosphere and cause temperatures to rise globally throughout the planet, causing chaos in temperatures and unpredictable phenomena.

Renewable energies continue to be a way to avoid this acceleration, although we are approaching the point of no return, the point where it is still too late… and meanwhile millions of people continue to jump for joy every time oil wells are found.

Today is only one day, but it is a good day to think more about the matter, although it should never leave our heads.

