Android loses ground to iOS, but remains the dominant mobile OS

Abraham

Date:

iOS is gaining ground on Android in the latest smartphone market analysis conducted by StockApps; the Google robot platform still remains in a position of absolute domination, but over the years it has lost a good 8% – going from a share of around 77.32% in July 2018, its all-time record, to 69.74% in January 2022. In a sector based on large numbers like this, it is a notable change, which means millions of smartphones difference.

Overall that of mobile operating systems remains a two-way race, even if we note that below there is a slight upward trend for “other” unspecified platforms, which remain around 1-2% of shares at most – but they are responsible for about 1.5% of the shares lost by Android. The source cites a generic “increased competition “to explain the shift in balance between the two leading platforms, but it doesn’t go too far when it comes to specifics. It is true that iPhone has been selling exceptionally well in recent years – especially the 2021 family 13 has been particularly lucky. .

Said this, Android’s dominance is unlikely to be in danger, given its open-source nature and its adaptability to low-cost devices, which Apple does not actually contemplate. Of course, there is the third generation iPhone SE, but given the price list starting from € 529 it can be defined midrange only with a little optimism, more realistically high-end. And by the way, it’s not even selling much.

As we have already observed in the past, the gap between the two OSs varies greatly from one geographical area to another, and confirms what we have just said, namely that broadly speaking, the richer and more mature the markets, the more iPhones thrive:

  • In South America, Android has 90% of the shares, iOS 10%
  • In Africa, Android has 84% ​​of the shares, iOS 14%
  • In Asia Android has 81% of the shares, iOS 18%
  • In Europe, Android has 69.32% of shares, iOS 30%
  • in North America and Oceania Android has 45% of shares, iOS 54%
