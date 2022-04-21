Análisis del Huawei P50 Pro a fondo y opinión

Don’t have time to read the full review? Go directly to the Conclusions section to know what I liked the most and what I liked the least about the Huawei P50 Pro.

Huawei continues to launch smartphones on the market that stand out for their design and photographic capabilities, although, due to the US veto, they arrive with some absences, such as 5G connectivity or Google services.

The latest flagship of the Chinese brand is the Huawei P50 Pro, which has a 6.6″ OLED screen, Snapdragon 888 4G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, wide-angle rear cameras (50MP, f/1.8 ) + 3.5x telephoto lens (64MP, f/3.5) + ultra wide angle (13MP, f/2.2) + monochrome (40MP, f/1.6), front camera (13MP, f/2.4) and 4,360 mAh battery with fast charge wired (66W) and wireless (50W).

The Huawei P50 Pro is on sale in Spain for an official price of €1,199. After using it for several weeks, I present my in-depth review.

design and construction

Huawei has always put special care into the design of its smartphones in the P series and the new model is no exception.

The Huawei P50 Pro has a front dominated by a large 6.6″ screen surrounded by frames that, at first glance, look symmetrical.

The top and bottom bezels are quite narrow, in the same vein as other flagships, and since the screen is curved on both sides, the side bezels are almost invisible when looking at the phone from the front.

This translates into one of the best uses of the front that I have seen, around 91% according to data from GSMArena.

However, the curvature of the screen makes the sides look darker when looking at the phone from the front and increases the risk of ghost taps on the edges when holding the phone — although manufacturers take measures to prevent this from happening.

Since the curvature of the screen only serves an aesthetic function, many consider that the drawbacks do not compensate for the visual appeal it brings by hiding the edges, but personally I do not dislike it.

Huawei has opted for a perforated front camera in the center of the upper area, with a larger size than that found in other phones. Some smartphones place the perforated camera in the upper left corner and, in my opinion, that is where it goes most unnoticed, both in daily use and when watching videos or playing games horizontally.

The back is curved glass on the sides, but what really stands out are the two large circular black modules where the cameras are located. The top circle houses the wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and monochrome cameras, while the bottom circle houses the telephoto camera and flash.

Both black circles are mounted on another module, where we find an ambient color temperature sensor. The camera array protrudes slightly from the phone’s surface, so the phone dances slightly when you touch the screen while it’s resting on a table.

The phone’s chassis is made of aluminum, which should hold up well against accidental bumps. With a thickness of 8.5 mm. and a weight of 195 grams, the Huawei P50 Pro is not a particularly thin phone, but it is not one of the thickest either.

In the hand, it feels comfortable thanks to the good use of space and the curvature of the front and rear glass, which makes it feel slimmer.

Measurements (mm.)

Weight (gr.)

Screen

Screen to body ratio (*)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 163 × 78 × 8,9 228 6,8″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 165 × 76 × 8,9 227 6,8″ 90% Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 164 × 75 × 8,4 234 6,8″ 91% Xiaomi Mi 11 164 × 75 × 8,1 196 6,8″ 91% Huawei Mate 40 Pro 163 × 76 × 9,1 212 6,8″ 94% ASUS ROG Phone 5s 173 × 77 × 9,9 238 6,8″ 82% iPhone 13 Pro Max 161 × 78 × 7,7 240 6,7″ 87% Samsung Galaxy S21+ 162 × 76 × 7,8 200 6,7″ 88% OPPO Find X3 Pro 164 × 74 × 8,3 193 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 9T 163 x 74 x 8,7 197 6,7″ 90% OnePlus 9 160 x 74 × 8,7 192 6,6″ 88% Huawei P40 Pro+ 159 × 73 × 9,0 226 6,6″ 92% Huawei P40 Pro 158 × 73 × 9,0 209 6,6″ 92% ⏩ Huawei P50 Pro 159 × 73 × 8.5 195 6,6″ 91% I live X60 Pro 159 × 73 × 7,6 179 6,6″ 90% Samsung Galaxy S22+ 155 × 76 × 7,6 195 6,6″ 88% Huawei P50 156 × 74 × 7.9 181 6,5″ 88% Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 160 × 75 × 8,1 189 6,5″ 85% Sony Xperia 1 III 165 × 71 × 8.2 186 6,5″ 84% Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 156 × 75 × 7,9 177 6,4″ 85% Samsung Galaxy S21 152 × 71 × 7,9 169 6,2″ 87% Samsung Galaxy S22 146 × 71 × 7,6 167 6,1″ 87% iPhone 13 Pro 147 × 72 × 7,7 204 6,1″ 86% iPhone 13 147 × 72 × 7,7 174 6,1″ 86% Sony Xperia 5 III 157 × 68 × 8,2 168 6,1″ 85% Huawei P40 149 × 71 × 8,5 175 6,1″ 86% Pixel 5 145 × 70 × 8,0 151 6,0″ 86% iPhone 13 mini 132 × 64 × 7,7 141 5,4″ 85%

Next, we are going to review the four sides of the smartphone to review the elements it incorporates.

On the right side we find the power button and, next to it, an elongated volume button. Both buttons are well distinguished to the touch, so we have no problem pressing one or the other without looking at it.

The left side is free of any element.

The top of the phone houses the noise-canceling microphone, an IR blaster, and a speaker.

The bottom of the phone houses the USB Type-C connector, another speaker, and the SIM card tray.

The phone is available in two color variants — chocolate gold and black gold — with the gold color being the one I have tested. Its mirror finish means that fingerprints are quite marked on the surface, which is a weak point for those of us who do not like to carry a dirty phone.

The Huawei P50 Pro is IP68 certified, so you don’t have to worry if it takes a dip. Like any smartphone, it is not indicated to be submerged in water, so it should not be used for underwater photography, except with a special case.

Screen

The Huawei P50 Pro has a 6.6″ OLED screen with a 19.8:9 ratio and a resolution slightly higher than Full HD+ (2,700 x 1,220 pixels), which implies a pixel density of 450 dpi.

Other high-end smartphones have displays with higher Quad HD+ resolutions and therefore higher pixel densities. Now, the sharpness offered by the screen of the Huawei P50 Pro is more than enough, so in my opinion you will not miss a higher resolution.

Also, smartphones with higher resolution Quad HD+ panels default to Full HD+ resolution instead of Quad HD+ to reduce battery consumption and only switch to Quad HD+ when displaying certain content.

Huawei has incorporated a panel with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This higher rate translates into greater smoothness when moving around the interface and vertically scrolling the web browser, the photo gallery or in feeds from social networks such as Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

You can choose between a standard (60 Hz), high (120 Hz) or dynamic frequency. Dynamic frequency uses a rate of 90 Hz in the interface, goes up to 120 Hz when an app or game requires it, and goes down to 60 Hz when displaying a static image.

However, other smartphones are capable of reducing the refresh rate below 60 Hz depending on the content displayed, reaching 24/30 Hz Hz if a video is played at 24/30 FPS or even reducing the rate to 1 Hz if static content such as an e-book is displayed. In this way, battery consumption is reduced, since certain contents do not benefit from a high refresh rate.

In addition to a high refresh rate, the Huawei P50 Pro has a sampling rate of 300 Hz, which is especially interesting if you are a gamer to record your keystrokes as soon as possible.

In addition to having a high refresh rate, the Huawei P50 Pro screen offers a wide color range, being able to cover 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut.

color spaces. Source: AVSForum

If you’re not familiar with color spaces, all high-end smartphones more than cover the standard Android color space: Rec. 709 / sRGB.

The most advanced try to comply with the DCI-P3 space used in the film industry, and a few aim towards the even wider Rec. 2020 color space, which covers 76 percent of the visible spectrum.

No current panel is capable of displaying the full Rec. 2020 color space, but many panels do cover the DCI-P3 space.

On the other hand, HDR technology increases the dynamic range of color tones displayed on the screen. The panel of the Huawei P50 Pro is compatible with HDR, so, in theory, we can enjoy compatible content (in practice, it can be a bit more complicated as we will see in the Multimedia section).

To analyze the quality of the screen, I have carried out several tests with the professional software CalMAN Ultimate and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter.

The Huawei P50 Pro offers two color reproduction modes: normal and vivid. As its name suggests, Vivid mode offers more vivid colors but, at the same time, less faithful to reality. Normal mode is the one that aims to show colors closer to reality, adapting to the sRGB or DCI P3 gamut depending on the content.

Vivid mode takes advantage of the full color gamut of the OLED panel, offering an impressive breadth of colors, covering approximately 100% of the DCI P3 color space.

Now, if we activate this mode, we will notice that the colors are over-saturated since the vast majority of Android apps are created thinking that the screen has been calibrated for the sRGB gamut.

That is why Huawei calls this mode Vivid. Although the colors are unreal, many people prefer to see more vibrant colors, even if they are not true to reality, than duller real colors. This mode also has another important advantage and that is that it is very useful when we use the phone in broad daylight since, under the sun, the colors lose strength.

The drawback of seeing oversaturated colors is that you can buy an item on the web (clothes, furniture, accessories, etc.) thinking that it is one color and be surprised when it arrives at your home. Or retouch photos on your mobile only to later find out when you send them to someone else that the colors aren’t as vivid as you thought.

With this mode active, the color fidelity turns out to be quite good, since the average error is 2.3 dE (below 4 dE it is considered excellent and, above 9 dE, it is unacceptable) and the maximum error is 5.8 dE. , versus the DCI P3 color gamut. The problem is that, as I mentioned, most Android apps target the sRGB color space.

In this color mode, the screen covers 98% of the DCI P3 space, and the color temperature turns out to be 7,070ºK, which implies a bluish tone that is noticeable in applications with a white background, such as the browser. There is a certain tendency for manufacturers to make their screens blue since, instinctively, warm colors are associated with old things (like old paper) and cold colors with modern things.

Fortunately, Huawei has added a white color setting called Color Temperature that allows you to alter the level of red, green, and blue on the screen. In this way we can reduce the level of blue and get quite close to the ideal value of 6,500ºK.

Vivid Mode: Color fidelity vs.

Vivid Mode: Front cover at DCI P3 gamut

Vivid Mode: Color temperature

Vivid Mode: Gamma

Display test results in Vivid color mode

In Normal mode, fidelity is excellent, automatically adapting to the sRGB or DCI P3 color space to display realistic colours. In this mode, the average error when displaying sRGB content turns out to be very low, 1.8 dE, and the maximum error is 4.4 dE, which is also quite contained.

The color temperature of the screen in Basic mode is 6,268ºK, a value slightly below the reference level of 6,500ºK, but not excessively.

Normal mode: Color fidelity vs. sRGB

Normal Mode: Coverage against sRGB

Normal Mode: Color Temperature

Normal mode: Gamma

Display test results in Normal color mode

According to my own measurements, the maximum brightness of the Huawei P50 Pro panel is around 576 nits with the brightness at maximum in manual mode, but it increases to 754 nits if we set the automatic mode and we are under a bright environment.

This is a high brightness value, although not as high as that offered by some other high-end smartphones, which even exceed 1,000 nits.

In this comparative graph, the maximum brightness value is reflected with the screen illuminated at 100% in white, since it is the usual way to measure and compare the brightness of a screen.

The black color is very deep, to the point that the colorimeter has been unable to measure any level of brightness. This means that the blacks are really black and the contrast is theoretically infinite. One advantage of such a deep black color is that when watching a movie, the black bands around the image appear completely black. Also, black pixels don’t drain battery power, so Android’s dark mode makes a lot of sense on OLED screens.

OLED screens have a peculiar behavior when viewed from an angle. On the one hand, the light emitters are closer to the surface, and this makes the contrast and brightness vary less when moving from the center, but on the other hand, the Pentile matrix causes the colors to be distorted.

In the case of the Huawei P50 Pro, the viewing angles are wide and the colors are hardly altered when looking at the screen from an angle.

Huawei has incorporated the functionality of turning on the screen with a double touch to see if we have pending notifications, as well as the functionality Show Always on Screen.

This functionality shows the time / date, battery level and app notification icons on the lock screen. However, it doesn’t show where to place your finger to activate fingerprint recognition until you touch the screen, which makes it hard to get your finger in the right place, at least the first few times.

Always On Display (or, as Huawei calls it, Show Always On Display)

Huawei has incorporated a reading mode that filters blue light to reduce eyestrain. It can be activated manually or, if we prefer, we can program the start and end time.

Lastly, the Huawei P50 Pro includes a feature called Flicker Reduction (also known in the industry as DC Dimming), which adjusts the brightness of the screen by changing the power to the display circuitry.

When this feature is enabled, screen flickering (which gives some people a headache) is reduced, but in return, automatic brightness control and colors may be altered.

Performance

The Huawei P50 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which was the most powerful in 2021, but has now been surpassed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

It is worth noting that, as we will see later, this is a variant of the Snapdragon 888 without 5G connectivity, so it is limited to connections to 4G networks. For the rest, it is the same chip that we found in other 2021 flagships.

The Huawei P50 Pro has 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is enough to be able to have several applications open at the same time. It is true that some competitors offer 10 or 12 GB of RAM but, in my opinion, it is more of a marketing issue than a real improvement for users since in practice there is not much difference.

Until recently, today’s most powerful mobile devices used LPDDR4X RAM with a data transmission speed of 4,266 Mb/s.

The speed of 6,400 Mb/s allows the LPDDR5 memory to transfer 51 GB of data, that is, approximately 14 Full HD video files (3.7 GB each) in one minute.

LPDDR5 memory has been designed to reduce its voltage according to the operating speed of the processor to maximize power savings. The low consumption characteristics allow the LPDDR5 RAM to offer reductions in energy consumption of up to 30 percent, which has an impact on autonomy, although memory is not exactly the element that consumes the most.

The Huawei P50 Pro comes with 256 GB of storage, so we have no complaints here.

Additionally, this storage can be expanded using a type of card called an NM Card. This card is a Huawei proprietary format that is the size of a nano-SIM card, and whose price is well above traditional microSD cards.

The USB-C port is a USB 3.1Gen1 type, which can reach 20 Gb/s. The port is OTG compatible, so you can plug in a USB-C key and access it like external storage. It also supports video output to project the screen on a monitor or TV.

I have put the Huawei P50 Pro through some performance tests to see how it fares against other high-end phones, and below are the results of each test.

In the AnTuTu v9 benchmark, it has achieved a result of 623,672 points, a high score, although already widely surpassed by this year’s flagships.

In the Geekbench 5 benchmark focused on processor performance, it has achieved 923/3,240 points in the mono/multi-core tests, which are results in line with expectations.

In the PCMark 3.0 general performance test that measures performance when performing everyday tasks, it has obtained a score of 11,855 points.

In the storage section, the phone scores high in AndroBench tests for read and write speeds.

Next, we are going to see the results in various graphic tests to check the expected performance in games.

In the GFXBench test with traditional APIs, the phone has achieved good results, although far from what the best smartphones of the moment obtain.

In GFXBench tests based on modern low-level, high-efficiency APIs (Metal/OpenGL and Vulkan), the phone again performs well, albeit below the most powerful smartphones this year.

In the new 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test, the phone has also achieved a high result, similar to other phones with the same chip.

To check the graphics performance on a daily basis, I have tested several demanding 3D games — Real Racing 3, Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty Mobile.

Using GameBench software, I have been able to measure various performance parameters on these games in actual play.

Do you know GameBench Pro? GameBench Pro is the industry’s leading tool for measuring game performance on Android and iOS smartphones. If you want to know more, you can visit their website.

Games get a stable rate of around 60 FPS in Asphalt 9 and in Call of Duty, and 90 FPS in Real Racing 3. These are good values, in line with what we see in other high-end smartphones.

GameplayFPS (average)FPSF Stability Min.-Max. %CPU / %GPU

Asphalt 9 60 100% 54-61 10% / 58% Real Racing 3 90 100% 88-91 7% / 53% Call of Duty 60 100% 55-61 10% / 46%

(*) Game quality settings:

Asphalt 9: Graphics quality set to “high”

Real Racing 3: Default graphics quality

Call of Duty Mobile: Graphics quality “very high” and frames per second set to “very high”

In general, the Huawei P50 Pro has achieved good results in the benchmarks, as expected given that it has the most powerful chip from last year. It is true that this year’s smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 outperform it, but today, we have more power in the phones than we really need.

In fact, on a day-to-day basis, I haven’t experienced any signs of lag when moving around the interface, opening apps, or switching between tasks, and I wouldn’t be able to tell the performance of this phone from that of other Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagships.

In addition to punctual performance, it is important to know if the phone is capable of sustaining this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature.

In the CPU Throttling test that measures the drop in CPU performance after 15 minutes of sustained load, the phone has performed quite well, as the performance only drops by 12% at the end of the test, and the drop is quite progressive.

The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test measures the variation in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the test.

Here the phone has obtained a rather improvable result of 55% here, which means that the graphics performance noticeably worsens after a long period of use.

Like all high-end phones, it gets hot under heavy load, especially when playing 3D games. In the Huawei P50 Pro, I have measured a temperature of 39.5ºC in certain areas of the rear surface after playing a few games, so the phone feels warm in the hand.

In order to optimize performance, Huawei embeds an application called Optimizer that analyzes the phone’s status and offers various ways to improve the phone’s performance.

Among others, this application can propose to close certain actions to reduce energy consumption, delete large files or rarely used applications to free up space, or disable Bluetooth if there is no device to link.

This same application also allows you to block calls and messages from certain sources, restrict the use of mobile / WiFi data by apps, reduce data consumption by limiting connections in the background, control applications that can show floating notifications, check for viruses , and manage battery consumption.

EMUI Optimizer App

connectivity

The Huawei P50 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6. It does not support WiFi 6E, the new protocol for WiFi networks that makes use of the 6 GHz band for better performance, in those regions where it is allowed.

Today, there are hardly any routers compatible with this frequency band, and those that exist are quite expensive, but it is to be expected that they will drop in price over time.

One of the Achilles heels of the Huawei P50 Pro is that it is not compatible with 5G networks, but its connectivity is limited to 4G. This limitation stems from the US veto and is an important absence for a high-end smartphone that you will be able to use for several years, especially as 5G networks become more popular.

Nowadays, being realistic, not having 5G connectivity is not a serious problem, since it is rare that you need a higher bandwidth than you can get with 4G or that you require a latency as low as that promised by 5G networks. . However, we cannot deny that it sounds strange to buy a smartphone of more than 1,000 euros without a feature that many mid-range smartphones incorporate.

The SIM compartment offers space for two SIM cards, so you can carry two numbers at once, while the second SIM occupies the NM Card storage slot. Surprisingly, Huawei has not incorporated the possibility of using an eSIM.

What we do find is the possibility of making calls using WiFi, being possible to configure the preference: mobile networks or Wi-Fi. Logically, it is necessary for the operator to offer this functionality, which comes in handy if you are in an area with poor cell coverage, but with a good WiFi network.

In tests I’ve run, network speeds over both Wi-Fi and cellular have been good.

The Huawei P50 Pro has reached 300 Mbps download and upload Wi-Fi 5 with a 300 Mbps fiber optic connection. In the cellular connectivity test, 105 Mbps download and 45 Mbps upload were achieved with a Movistar 4G connection in my house. For reference, the values ​​I get in 5G with other smartphones are no better.

Huawei offers an intelligent setting called Smart Data Saver, which allows you to reduce data consumption by preventing apps from using data in the background and limiting the data of apps that are in use. However, when this option is activated, there may be delays in receiving messages and emails. In any case, exceptions can be defined for apps that should not be restricted.

Huawei has included support for a good number of positioning systems: GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, QZSS and NavIC. In addition, it supports dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5), which means that it achieves more precision when locating the phone.

In my tests, the Huawei P50 Pro quickly connects to satellites outdoors, and although it takes a little longer indoors, the accuracy is just as good.

Finally, Huawei has incorporated an infrared emitter in case you want to use the phone to control any of your home appliances.

Biometrics

Huawei has incorporated an optical fingerprint reader under the screen that allows you to unlock the phone comfortably by resting your finger on an area of ​​the screen.

To unlock the phone, simply place your finger on the area of ​​the screen where the reader is located even with the screen off. As I have already mentioned, the area of ​​the fingerprint does not appear marked on the Always On Display screen until you place your finger, so you have to hit the exact place if you do not want to repeat.

Huawei has placed the fingerprint reading area too low for my liking, considering that it is a fairly large smartphone and that it is difficult to reach the bottom edge with your thumb while holding the phone.

In the tests that I have carried out, the unlocking is reliable, although it is not the fastest. It is also important that the finger is dry, since, with a wet finger, it takes longer or, directly, it does not work. In this aspect, the ultrasonic fingerprint sensors mounted by other manufacturers have an advantage.

Fingerprint reader under the screen of the Huawei P50 Pro

Huawei has also added a 2D facial unlocking system that works quite well, although it is less secure than the fingerprint since, supposedly, it could be fooled — I have not managed it with a photo and a video.

One thing I don’t like about face unlock is that dragging the screen up from the lock screen sometimes doesn’t unlock the phone, instead it shows five shortcuts (recorder, flashlight, calculator, timer, phone scanner). camera) if you start dragging from very low.

Battery

The battery of the Huawei P50 Pro has a capacity of 4,360 mAh, which is not as generous as other high-end smartphones. In fact, it has less capacity than, for example, the Xiaomi 12 (4,500 mAh) with a smaller screen.

To check the autonomy, I have carried out the battery test of the well-known PCMark test: Work 3.0.

ℹ️ Info: A reflection on autonomy tests

Given the importance of the screen in battery consumption, it is important to calibrate the screens with a colorimeter (or a similar instrument) at the same absolute level of brightness (it is not valid to set it to 50%) if you want to obtain comparable autonomy results. between devices.

Otherwise, the results may be greatly affected by the brightness level of each smartphone’s screen and are therefore not comparable. I mention this here because not all analyzes take this into account, and in this test, absurd values ​​are sometimes seen.

In the case of PCMark: Work 3.0, the test itself indicates that the test must be performed with the screen calibrated at 200 nits for the results to be comparable. This is how we carry out the autonomy tests on smartphones.

PCMark Work tests the autonomy of the terminal when performing a mixture of daily and demanding tasks, since the test simulates browsing web pages, writing texts and inserting images, applying filters to photographs, editing videos and data manipulation.

Given the impact that the refresh rate has on the autonomy of smartphones, I have carried out this test twice: once with the refresh rate fixed at 60 Hz and another with the frequency at 120 Hz.

In the test with the screen configured at a refresh rate of 60 Hz, I have obtained a result of 9 hours and 31 minutes, which is a value that does not stand out compared to other high-end smartphones.

If we adjust the refresh rate to a frequency of 120 Hz, the autonomy is reduced to 7 hours and 30 minutes, which is a fairly significant drop of around 20%. In case of setting the dynamic frequency, the result is halfway, since it achieves 8 hours and 51 minutes.

On a day-to-day basis, the autonomy of the Huawei P50 Pro is correct, but it is far from spectacular. Other smartphones with larger batteries and an adaptive refresh rate achieve greater autonomy.

Huawei has embedded a tool to manage power saving within the Optimizer app.

Power saving mode disables auto sync, disables touch feedback, disables system sounds, reduces visual effects, shortens screen timeout, restricts background app activity, reduces system performance, and disable Voice Activation for AI Voice.

In the screen settings, there is also a feature called Smart Resolution, which allows you to automatically or manually reduce the screen resolution to save battery life, although, in the case of a 6.6″ screen, it does not seem advisable to reduce the resolution below Full HD +.

When it comes to charging the smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pro has SuperCharge 66W cable charging technology, which is one of the fastest we can find on a smartphone today.

In my tests, the entire charging process took only 56 minutes with the included charger (yes, you read that right, Huawei is one of the manufacturers that still includes a charger in the box).

Huawei P50 Pro charging process

The Huawei P50 Pro is compatible with 50W wireless charging, which is significantly faster than charging offered by other smartphones, although you will have to get a charger that supports this speed.

Specifically, you need the HUAWEI SuperCharge Wireless Charging Pad (Max 50W) or HUAWEI SuperCharge Wireless Car Charger (Max 50W) and use it with the HUAWEI 66W Power Adapter. I don’t have them, so , I have not been able to test this great speed.

Another functionality that is present in the Huawei P50 Pro is reverse wireless charging, which allows wireless charging of other devices that have wireless charging support.

Software: No Google Services

The Huawei P50 Pro runs EMUI 12 based on Android 11 but, due to the US veto, it lacks Google services and arrives without the Play Store app store.

Instead, Huawei has included its own version of Google Mobile Services (GMS) called HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) and its own app store App Gallery, from which you can download many apps.

The Huawei P50 Pro comes with the App Gallery store pre-installed

The number of apps that are adapted to use HMS is still very low, which can be a problem for certain users who need to use a specific app that requires Google services — note that not all apps require Google services. Google to work.

Similarly, the App Gallery has many Chinese apps, but not so many international apps and even fewer local apps from, for example, municipalities, universities, gyms, associations, museums or schools in Spain.

Sidebar: It’s quite tiresome to see a 3-second ad almost every time you open the App Gallery, as if searching for apps there wasn’t enough of a hassle.

What apps can we find in the App Gallery? Most of the apps present are little known outside China, although there are some notable exceptions such as Twitter, Tinder, Snapchat, Mi Movistar Air Europa, AliExpress, Ryanair, TikTok, Amazon, Booking, El Tenedor, Orange TV, Atresplayer, Mi Movistar , laSexta, As, Idealista, Tax Agency, Marca, La Liga, Telegram, Banc Sabadell, BBVA or Evo Banco. All of these are in the Huawei store.

Now, none of the following popular apps can be downloaded from the App Gallery at the time of writing this article: WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Uber, Cabify, Spotify, Alexa or Netflix. Nor did we find any Google apps such as YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail or Chrome, nor hardly any apps for airlines, banks, health devices, video/music streaming, messaging, etc.

What the App Gallery does is, in some cases, open a quick app, which is the web version of the app, or redirect the download to an external app store like APKPure or APKMonk. Now, you will have to install the app itself from the store to ensure that the app is automatically updated when the developer releases a new version.

Downloading the app from APKPure, APKMonk or any other app store is not complicated, but it is not always enough. Some apps require Google services (GMS) to work properly.

For example, at home, I use the tado° app to control my smart home thermostat. This app makes use of the phone’s geolocation capabilities (if no one is home, the heating doesn’t turn on). This app can be downloaded easily, but when you run it, it shows an error about the lack of Google services.

I also use the Eufy Security app to control my home security cameras. This app also uses geolocation to send alerts only when it detects movement and no one is home. Although the app itself works, it is not possible to use geolocation.

Similarly, the Netatmo Home+Security app, which I use to control some cameras and door sensors I have at home, indicates that notifications are not available because Google Play services are not working.

These are just a few examples of apps that are important to me, but don’t work on the phone due to the lack of GMS services and the app’s lack of compatibility with HMS services. For me this is a problem as there are no alternative apps unless I switch devices.

App Tado

App Eufy

App Home + Security

Apps that require Google services

Luckily, all is not lost, since there is an app in the App Gallery called Gspace that enables a virtual space on your phone where you can install and use apps that require Google services “fairly” normally.

Gspace

Gspace

Gspace

In my tests, apps inside Gspace work really well, even to the point where the Netflix app can play Full HD content under Gspace, while it can’t from outside of Gspace (Widevine L1 certification not detected) .

Inside Gspace

Outside Gspace

However, using any app in Gspace has the drawback that it is necessary to open Gspace first and then the app in question every time you want to use it. On the other hand, Gspace is a third-party app that we have no control over what it does with our login or activity data.

In addition, Gspace brings other important limitations, such as the fact that all apps running inside Gspace are, from the EMUI point of view, the same app, Gspace. This means you don’t have granularity when it comes to setting how each individual app’s notifications should be displayed, setting data or battery usage limits for each app, etc.

Of course, the easiest solution would be to be able to install Google’s GMS services to use many applications. This is where things get complicated since installing GMS is not easy for a common user. There are some tutorials on the Internet, but I don’t know if they are still working.

In addition, any method to install Play Store and GMS requires downloading and installing APKs from the Internet whose origin is not a reliable source, as they are not supported by Huawei, Google or any company. Therefore, nothing would prevent these apps from having malware that records your activity, sends your passwords, etc. I do not mean to spread fear, but the reality is that we are installing system apps and services of unknown origin.

In any case, installing the GMS services may not be enough to enjoy any app. In the past, with other Huawei smartphones, installing the Play Store and Google Mobile Services did not prevent the device from showing up as not certified under Play Protect.

Huawei is keen to power its own HMS services and plans to encourage developers to customize their apps. Until this happens, however, using apps that require Google services is an odyssey for the average user.

Software: EMUI 12

The Huawei P50 Pro runs Android 11, and on top of the operating system, Huawei has embedded its own EMUI 12 customization layer. Although Huawei has developed its own HarmonyOS-inspired operating system, it is not rolling it out on smartphones outside of China.

When Huawei introduced EMUI 12, it highlighted its new minimalist design, with blocks featuring rounded corners and smooth color gradients. The new user interface is mainly designed with three colors: black, white and blue. They are used for almost every element throughout the entire system.

This new version of EMUI introduces new animation effects that more realistically reflect phenomena such as gravity and magnetism, and look especially good on the high refresh rate screen.

One of the novelties that EMUI 12 brings is the progressive adjustment of the size and thickness of the font, which you can customize to your liking. This improves the visual experience and makes interface labels more visible.

Focusing on the interface, the leftmost page of the home screen, if enabled, is Assistant Today, a place where you can find news, weather, app suggestions, health information, battery information, etc. It is possible to customize this screen with sources of information to your liking.

Assistant Today

One aspect that I really like about EMUI 12 is the large folders, which take up the space of four icons and hold up to 9 apps. You don’t need to open the folder to launch an app, just tap on its little icon.

As in iOS, EMUI 12 offers the Notification Center and the Control Panel completely separately.

The Notification Center is accessible by dragging down from the top left corner of the screen, while the Control Panel drops down when you drag down from the top right corner of the screen.

This panel shows an audio playback control, WiFi connection, Bluetooth connection, quick settings, and a section called Device+.

The Device+ concept is similar to the Super Device in HarmonyOS. It consists of associating several devices so that they work as one.

Nearby devices signed in to the same Huawei account are automatically detected and appear in that section, ready for you to tap to link.

For example, you can tap on the icon of a MatePad tablet to start multi-screen collaboration with this device. So you can make calls, send messages or view photos from your phone on the tablet screen.

Or if you click on a MateBook, you can edit the phone’s files using the laptop’s larger screen.

And if you want to enjoy content on an even bigger screen, Device+ is also compatible with Huawei Smart TVs.

Another interesting feature is the Distributed File System, which allows access to documents or photos on the phone from a laptop as if it were another local drive. Here’s an example where the phone is wirelessly connected to the computer and its contents appear as drive E:

Phone files accessible as a local drive and phone desktop in one window

Huawei introduced high-quality video calling over WiFi or mobile data with MeeTime in EMUI 10.1 and enhanced it with EMUI 11. Now, with EMUI 12, Huawei goes a step further by allowing calls to be transferred between devices — for example, you can transfer a call to a nearby HUAWEI Vision TV while you talk without interruption.

Lastly, EMUI 12 comes with improvements in security and privacy. For example, you can enter the password to unlock your phone from the laptop when you are using the Multiscreen collaboration functionality.

You can also set your smartwatch as a trusted device, so your phone will only unlock with your face when it detects you’re wearing the watch.

Software: Applications included

One of the featured apps is Petal Search, which displays featured news and allows you to search. It is similar to the Google app, only it uses its own search engine. On the EMUI desktop there is a toolbar that gives quick access to searches in Petal Search, again emulating the behavior of the Google toolbar.

Petal Maps is also interesting, which is Huawei’s alternative to Google Maps and has many of its features.

If you want to migrate your data from another phone, you can use the Phone Clone app to transfer data from any other smartphone (Android or iPhone) to P50 Pro.

This app transfers data such as contacts, call logs, calendar events, WiFi connections, multimedia files, application data, etc. through a WiFi zone created by the phone itself. It is a very useful tool to transfer the apps that you already have installed and that are not available in the Huawei App Gallery.

The My Huawei app that allows you to access offers, see messages in the community and obtain support, even being able to search for repair centers, make an appointment for repair, etc.

Huawei Wallet allows you to store bank cards, transportation cards, and loyalty/gift cards. As of today, however, it is only possible to store loyalty / gift loyalty cards as well as tickets, but it is not possible to store credit or debit cards.

Huawei has incorporated an application called Health that, as its name suggests, allows us to control our physical activity. The application allows us to set goals for steps per day and weight, record when we are going to exercise, and keep track of the number of steps walked, the distance traveled and the number of floors climbed.

The application can connect with external data sources to better track our physical activity.

To make use of the infrared emitter, we have the Smart Controller app, which allows us to add electrical appliances to which we can give orders directly from the phone. The app includes an extensive trademark database.

Huawei adds its Video app, which offers streaming content of movies, series and events. Huawei offers subscription content (4.99 euros/month), free content and premiere content for rent.

Finally, Huawei has also incorporated third party applications such as Microsoft Office, Microsoft Bing, Trip.com, TrainPal and others.

Multimedia

The Huawei P50 Pro has two speakers, so it offers stereo sound. One of the speakers is located next to the USB Type-C connector, and the other has two outputs: one at the top and another in a very narrow grille at the top of the screen.

The sound is powerful and clear, with a fairly balanced volume, although the lower speaker sounds a little more powerful, as usual.

While some previous Huawei models included Dolby Atmos support to reproduce sound encoded with Dolby’s AC-4 audio codec, Dolby Atmos is not present in the Huawei P50 Pro. This could be due to the US veto as Dolby is a company with headquarters in that country.

Huawei has dispensed with the traditional headphone jack, so we will have to use USB-C headphones (like the ones that Huawei includes in the box) or Bluetooth, or use a USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter.

If you are used to listening to music with headphones, you will be happy to know that Huawei includes a 3D audio technology that it calls Histen.

This technology allows you to enjoy various playback modes through headphones: automatic, 3D audio, natural and standard. The Huawei P50 Pro also incorporates a ten-band sound equalizer with several preset modes.

Now, keep in mind that the Huawei P50 Pro is not compatible with aptX and aptX HD audio codecs but only with SBC, AAC, LDAC and LHDC.

The Huawei P50 Pro incorporates its own music playback software with an interface that allows you to view songs by title, album, artist and folder. The application offers several interface design options, as we can see below.

Music App

Music App

Music App

Music App

Music app of the Huawei P50 Pro

The app allows you to create playlists and mark songs as favorites, as well as access sound settings from the app. However, the music player is not capable of automatically downloading cover art from the Internet, nor is it possible to play music that is stored on other network devices.

The app also gives access to Huawei Music, the company’s Internet streaming music service. The subscription costs €9.99/month but you get a 3-month free trial.

Huawei incorporates a functionality called Sound Booster, which has a curious purpose, since it allows you to listen to what is happening around you with more intensity, turning the phone into a remote microphone that transmits the audio to your headphones or a Bluetooth speaker. Does it sound like a tool to listen to conversations from a distance? Well, a little, yes.

The Gallery app is used to view and play the photos and videos stored on the phone. The new app incorporates AI capabilities to create Memories (dynamic albums based on the date, time and location of photos) and Discover (automatically classify photos based on content).

The application also allows you to edit the images using various basic tools to crop, adjust the color, modify the contrast, etc. Nothing new that we haven’t seen before.

Gallery

Gallery

Gallery

Gallery

Gallery app

Huawei has included a specific app for video playback, and the phone is capable of playing compatible files smoothly thanks to its processor.

Huawei has included its own Videos app that offers a subscription service for €4.99 per month to watch movies, series and documentaries.

With some streaming apps, like Netflix, I have had some problems, because even though the phone is Widevine L1 certified, Netflix does not recognize it and therefore playback is limited to SD resolution (and forget about HDR, of course). ).

Photo camera

The Huawei P50 Pro comes with a rear camera with four lenses, which offer great versatility as they cover a wide range of focal lengths.

50MP wide-angle camera (23mm) with f/1.8 lens, autofocus and optical stabilization

13 MP ultra wide angle camera (13 mm, 120º) with f/2.2 lens and autofocus

64MP 3.5x (90mm) telephoto camera with f/3.5 lens, autofocus and optical stabilization

40MP monochrome camera with f/1.6 aperture and autofocus

In addition, it has a dual LED flash, a laser emitter to improve focus and a multispectral color temperature sensor for better color reproduction and more accurate white balance.

Huawei has included its True-Chroma image engine, which includes a new ambient light detection system to deliver richer, more true-to-life color reproduction. In addition, it incorporates new HUAWEI XD optics and a HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro image engine to capture more light and textures with greater detail.

If you are an expert user, you will be happy to know that Huawei includes a Professional mode that allows you to manually adjust parameters such as ISO sensitivity, focus point, white balance, exposure time and more. We can also save images in JPEG and RAW format for later editing.

wide angle camera

The wide-angle camera features a 50MP sensor (probably OmniVision OV5A 1/1.56″ with a Quad-Bayer filter), a 23mm lens with f/1.8 aperture and optical stabilization. It has PDAF autofocus and laser focus assist.

By default, the camera takes screenshots at 12.5MP using pixel binning to reduce noise, although it is also possible to shoot at the full resolution of the 50MP sensor.

The wide-angle camera allows you to take excellent shots in good light conditions, as we can see in these examples, where vivid colors, a wide dynamic range and high sharpness are appreciated.

Pictures taken in bright conditions with the wide-angle camera

In low-light conditions, the Huawei P50 Pro’s wide-angle camera maintains excellent image quality, containing noise well and preserving a high level of detail. The colors of the photographs remain vivid and true to reality.

Below are several photos taken by the wide-angle camera in low light.

Pictures taken in low light conditions with the wide-angle camera

Huawei incorporates a Night mode, which allows you to take brighter night photos without a tripod at the cost of a longer capture time.

Although in the automatic mode (“Photo”) the photos are taken quite quickly, it seems that Huawei applies the Night mode in some way, since the differences between the captures taken in the automatic mode and in the Night mode are really minimal.

The Night mono tends to lighten dark areas slightly and widen the dynamic range in very bright areas, but they are almost negligible details. Below, we can see some screenshots taken in the automatic mode and in the Night mode.

regular mode

night mode

regular mode

night mode

regular mode

night mode

regular mode

night mode

Difference between photos taken in normal mode and night mode

Comparison of cameras at night

One of the main differences that we find between high-end smartphones and more affordable ones is the quality of their cameras, especially in difficult situations when light is scarce.

I wanted to compare the low light performance of the Huawei P50 Pro with the best smartphones of the moment: Samsung Galaxy S22+, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The photographs have been taken in Automatic mode, without modifying any capture parameter with respect to what the camera establishes by default. The captures have been taken by hand at the same moment, with a maximum lapse of a couple of minutes between the first and the last capture of each phone.

Scene 1: Night landscape

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone

This scene is interesting because it captures a very wide landscape, which allows us to check the degree of detail that each camera is capable of preserving if we look at distant objects. On the other hand, it also allows us to appreciate how each smartphone manages the presence of intense lights (lampposts) with darker areas.

In my opinion, in this scene, the iPhone 13 Pro does the best job of preserving textures. The rest of the smartphones have applied a more aggressive noise processing that makes, for example, the facade of the house and the asphalt of the road look like uniform areas of color with hardly any texture.

It’s interesting to note that the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra have had some trouble handling the lights from the streetlights in the park, which look too bright and turn the surrounding trees white. Also somewhat strange is the outline of certain objects, such as the van parked on the right, in the Samsung screenshots.

The images captured by the Pixel 6 and Huawei P50 Pro are almost identical, even in the applied white balance, which is more yellowish and less realistic than those of Samsung and Apple cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

iPhone 13 Pro

Huawei P50 Pro

Pixel 6

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Scene 2: Detail of buildings

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone

This scene is very appropriate to analyze the sharpness of the image of each smartphone, since the fences, the garage doors and the bricks of the houses allow to distinguish the details (or the lack of this detail) very well.

Again, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ offer somewhat less sharpness than the rest of the smartphones, since the noise reduction is more aggressive. This can be seen very well in the garage doors, where there is no vertical line pattern that is present in the rest. The same goes for the bricks of the facade.

The images captured by the iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 and Huawei P50 Pro are quite similar in terms of sharpness and noise reduction, and in all three cases they are very good.

The drawback of the images captured by the Pixel 6 and Huawei P50 Pro is that the white balance is too yellowish, especially in the case of the Huawei smartphone. In this aspect, the captures of Samsung and Apple offer a more realistic coloring.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

iPhone 13 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Huawei P50 Pro

Pixel 6

Scene 3: Texture detail

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone

In this new scene, we confirm again what we have already seen in the previous two. Samsung smartphones, Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S22+, tend to smooth textures in order to reduce noise, although as can be seen from the roof, textures are largely lost.

In this case, the iPhone 13 Pro is the one that shows the most grain in a clear attempt to preserve the sharpness of the image. However, in this case, there will be those who prefer the capture of the Huawei P50 Pro, which achieves a fairly balanced balance between texture and noise, although colors are somewhat oversaturated.

The Pixel 6 achieves a similar result to the Huawei P50 Pro in the roof area, but if we look at the fence in the right area, the image is not as sharp as the Huawei or Apple capture.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Pixel 6

Huawei P50 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

iPhone 13 Pro

Scene 4: Very dimly lit interior

Detail of the image captured by each smartphone

This last scene has been taken in a room that was practically dark, only with some light coming through the door, so it is not surprising that the quality of the image suffers. It’s quite an extreme test, and all smartphones make use of a long exposure to display an image that is brighter than reality (which would be an almost completely black image).

Starting with the screenshots taken by the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra, the “Ultra” model’s capture looks less sharp, as if the compression is higher than the “Plus” model, although in reality the “Ultra” model file » takes up more space (1.9MB vs. 1.7MB).

In any case, the high compression that Samsung applies to the image files in comparison with other manufacturers is striking, since, for example, the image files of Apple and Huawei occupy more than twice the space, around 3 or 4MB.

The image captured by the iPhone 13 Pro shows, as in the previous cases, more grain than the others, but at the same time retains a large amount of texture information.

In this case, the Pixel 6 and Huawei P50 Pro achieve a good balance between noise and sharpness, especially in the case of the Pixel 6.

Huawei P50 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro

Pixel 6

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

ultra wide angle camera

The ultra wide-angle camera has a 13 MP resolution sensor with an f/2.2 lens and autofocus. What is most striking about this lens is that it has a huge 120º angle of view, superior to other ultra wide-angle cameras that I have tried.

It does not have optical stabilization, but this is not so necessary in this type of camera since, having such a wide angle, the small movements of the hand do not translate into such large displacements in pixels.

This camera provides great versatility when it comes to capturing photographs of landscapes or architecture, although due to the confinement to which we are subjected I have not been able to take these types of photographs. I personally find the ultra wide angle camera very useful as it allows you to take much more spectacular pictures than the normal camera.

Below are some examples of photos taken with the wide-angle camera, which offers vivid colors, good contrast, wide dynamic range, and better nighttime performance than we typically find on other phones. Night mode is also available on this camera, but again the differences from auto mode are minimal.

Pictures taken with the ultra wide angle camera

One limitation of the Huawei P50 Pro’s ultra-wide-angle camera is the absence of a Macro mode, as it is currently not possible to capture objects from a very short distance, although Huawei claims that this functionality will come in a future OTA update, allowing photos to be taken. to 2.5cm.

telephoto camera

The telephoto camera has a 64 MP sensor with an f / 3.5 aperture lens that reaches 3.5x optical zoom through a periscopic system. The photographs captured by this camera offer a resolution of 16 MP.

Since this camera allows shooting at the full 64MP, it can offer lossless zoom above 3.5x just by cropping the full 64MP image in the center.

Huawei offers in the camera interface a magnification level of 3.5x and another 10x, although, in reality, a 16MP crop in the center of the sensor would give a zoom level closer to 7x, so the rest of the magnification from 3x up to 10x is digital.

About telephoto cameras with a high zoom

Although 3.5x sounds better on paper than 2x or 3x, keep in mind that this is not always the case. Unlike compact cameras or SLRs with variable zoom, smartphone cameras have a fixed focal length (in this case, 90mm, or 3.5x), so any other focal length less than that of the camera Telephoto is achieved by software enlarging the image taken by the main camera (23mm), without taking advantage of the telephoto camera at all.

This means that any photo you take with the Huawei P50 Pro at less than 3.5x zoom (for example, 2x) is a software crop and enlargement of the wide-angle camera. The image quality is therefore inferior to what would be obtained if the camera lens offered a 2x native zoom.

Since we don’t normally need to zoom up to 3.5x, in my opinion having a 2x (or even 3x) zoom camera can be better than 3.5x, unless your intended use of the phone is to photograph distant objects like animals, airplanes, architectural details, singers at concerts, performances, etc.

In fact, as we will see in the Portrait section, the 3.5x telephoto camera offers too high a zoom to take portraits and is not used, so we have to settle for the wide-angle camera, which is not the idea for a close-up. .

Here are some examples of the difference between shooting at 3.5x or 10x zoom. When shooting at 10x zoom, you can see some extra detail, although it’s not much of a difference compared to what you get at 3.5x.

Zoom 3.5x

Zoom 10x

Zoom 3.5x

Zoom 10x

Zoom 3.5x

Zoom 10x

Zoom 3.5x

Zoom 10x

3.5x and 10x telephoto camera

Below, we can see some shots taken with the telephoto camera, which offers a good image quality even in situations where the light is not very abundant.

Pictures taken with the 3.5x telephoto camera

In very low light conditions, the Huawei P50 Pro, like other smartphones, do without the zoom camera and choose to enlarge the image of the main camera.

This is because the telephoto camera has a fairly limited aperture compared to the wide-angle camera, so in low light the image looks too grainy. Under these circumstances, it is better to enlarge the image taken with the wide-angle camera than to capture with the telephoto camera.

Here we can see some examples of photographs that, despite having chosen the telephoto camera, have actually been taken with the wide-angle camera and a subsequent cropping has been made. The sharpness, as expected, is not very good.

Photos supposedly taken with the 3.5x telephoto camera (but actually taken with the wide angle)

monochrome camera

Huawei has included a monochrome camera with a 40 MP sensor, although the captures are made at 12.5 MP (a strange resolution for a 40 MP sensor).

This camera does not capture color information because it does not have a Bayer color filter, which also means that light reaches the sensor more easily and therefore with less noise. The lens that accompanies this camera is wide angle and has autofocus.

You can use this camera to shoot black and white cameras, although Huawei uses it to improve image quality when shooting with other cameras.

Below, we can see some examples taken with this camera.

Photographs taken with the monochrome camera

Portrait / Aperture mode

Huawei offers two modes that emulate the bokeh effect:

Aperture mode allows you to adjust the lens aperture between f/0.95 and f/16 at will, both when taking the shot and afterwards.

Portrait mode allows you to choose the shape of the bokeh (circles, hearts, swirl, disks, etc.) and adjust the level of beauty. It is also possible to adjust the lens aperture (the bokeh effect) afterwards.

Portrait mode allows you to choose between 1x, 2x and 3x zoom, but in all cases the wide-angle camera is used. I guess Huawei has thought that the telephoto camera (3.5x) offers too high a zoom for it to be practical to take a portrait — you would have to stand very far away from the person.

This means that if you take Portrait at 2x or 3x zoom, you’re doing software upscaling, so the result in terms of sharpness is going to be pretty poor. On the other hand, taking portraits with a wide-angle camera is not a great idea, as if you get too close to take a close-up, it distorts the face quite a bit.

Below, we can see sample images taken in Portrait mode with 1x zoom at a certain distance to prevent the face from looking distorted. If we zoom in on any of them, we can see that the Huawei P50 Pro generally does a good job of separating the subject from the background and creating a natural blur.

Photos taken in Portrait mode

As I mentioned before, if you choose 3x zoom when taking a Portrait, the image quality degrades a lot since it is a crop and later enlargement of the wide angle camera.

Portraits taken at 3x zoom (wide-angle camera crop)

The Huawei P50 Pro can not only take portraits of people, but also of other objects, as we can see in this example.

Video recording

The Huawei P50 Pro can video up to [email protected] with the main, monochrome and telephoto cameras, and up to 4K at 30fps with the ultra wide angle and selfie camera. In no case is it possible to record [email protected], like some other high-end smartphones.

Optical stabilization is present on the main and telephoto cameras, while electronic stabilization is available on all five cameras.

In addition, the Huawei P50 Pro allows you to record video in time-lapse modes, slow motion at 240 fps and even dual video with two cameras at the same time.

An interesting aspect is that it is possible to select whether we want to save the videos in the traditional H.264 format or in the more modern H.265 format, which reduces the size of the videos without reducing quality, but is not as compatible.

Below, we can see some videos recorded with the Huawei P50 Pro during the day at [email protected] and [email protected], which offer good image quality with high contrast, vivid colors and good dynamic range.

Videos recorded in good light conditions

Next, we can see some videos recorded at night. In both cases, the image looks quite dark, but overall the quality is good.

Videos recorded in low light conditions

Frontal camera

The front camera of the Huawei P50 Pro has a 13MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens and has autofocus, which is not present in all cameras of this type.

Huawei offers three frames for the sefies: 1x, 0.8x or wide angle (“W”). These three frames correspond to different focal lengths, that is, they allow you to take individual, couple or group selfies more easily.

As for video, the front camera allows you to record even at 4K resolution at 60 fps. Although it does not have a front flash, it is capable of lighting the screen in a very intense white color when taking a selfie to emulate the presence of a flash.

As you can see in these images, the quality of the selfies is high. Other smartphones have a lower dynamic range and background skies appear white, but the Huawei P50 Pro correctly exposes the entire image, as can be seen in some of these examples.

Selfie taken with the front camera of the Huawei P50 Pro

The front camera also offers a Portrait mode in selfies, but interestingly, it does not apply the bokeh effect and blurs the background of the image. Instead, what it offers are different lighting effects and Beauty mode.

It is strange that Huawei has not included a Portrait mode to use (with “bokeh” effect) in the front camera, considering how people like to take selfies.

voice calls

The Huawei P50 Pro features multiple noise-canceling microphones to eliminate background noise and improve sound quality during calls.

In the tests that I have carried out, the quality of the voice is correct and we have been able to hold conversations perfectly in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

The Calls and Contacts app are the same, with separate tabs for the dialer, contact list, and favorites.

Precio

The Huawei P50 Pro is on sale in Spain for an official price of €1,199 in a single variant with 256 GB of storage.

For a similar price, there are quite a few alternatives on the market that are interesting.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro (€999.99) has a 6.7″ 120 Hz AMOLED LTPO screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, large rear cameras wide angle (50MP f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (50MP f/2.2) + telephoto (50MP f/1.9), front camera (32MP f/2.45) and 4,600 mAh battery with 120W fast charge.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra ( €1,259) has a 6.8″ Dynamic AMOLED screen up to 120 Hz, Exynos 2200 processor (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in certain regions), 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256/512/ 1024 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, 108MP (wide angle) + 12MP (ultra wide angle) + 10MP (3x telephoto) + 10MP (10x telephoto) rear camera, 40MP front camera, 5G connectivity and 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charge .

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ ( €932) has a 6.6″ Dynamic AMOLED screen up to 120 Hz, Exynos 2200 processor (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in certain regions), 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage , wide angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.8) + ultra wide angle (12MP, f/2.2) + 3x telephoto lens (10MP, f/2.4), front camera (10MP, f/2.2) and 4,500 mAh battery with charge fast at 45W.

The Pixel 6 ( €899) is a smartphone with a 6.7″ 120Hz AMOLED screen, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, wide-angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.9) + ultra wide angle (12MP, f/2.2) + 4x telephoto lens (48MP, f/3.5), front camera (11MP, f/2.2), and 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charge.

The OPPO Find X5 (€999) has a 6.55″ AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and 120 Hz, Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, triple wide-angle rear camera (50MP, f/1.8 ) + 2x telephoto lens (13MP, f/2.4) + ultra wide angle (50MP, f/2.2), front camera (32MP, f/2.4) and 4,800 mAh battery with 80W fast charge.

Conclusions

The Huawei P50 Pro is a smartphone with an attractive design, with a front dominated by a large 6.6″ screen curved on both sides and surrounded by narrow frames. The phone offers one of the highest screen-to-body ratios I’ve seen, around 91% according to data from GSM Arena.

Huawei has included a circular cutout in the center for the front camera. At first glance, its diameter looks larger than that of other flagships.

The glass back cover is also curved on the sides, which contributes to the thickness of the terminal — 8.5 mm. — seems smaller than it really is, since the aluminum chassis ends up being very thin on the sides.

The phone is available in chocolate gold and black gold colors — with gold being the color I’ve tested. The glossy finish on the back makes fingerprints stand out, so you have to clean it from time to time.

What is most striking on the back are the two large circular black modules that house the cameras and the flash. The upper module houses three cameras, while the lower module houses the periscope camera and flash.

It is a quite original design since, except for Honor, no other manufacturer has opted for something like this.

Huawei has incorporated an OLED panel with a somewhat higher Full HD + resolution, which offers an abundant pixel density of 450 dpi. The display is capable of displaying a wide color gamut, covering not only the sRGB color space but also the wider DCI P3 space.

The screen achieves a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and offers a dynamic mode that displays the interface at 90Hz, but can automatically switch to 60Hz when displaying a static image or 120Hz if a game wants it to. However, it is not capable of setting refresh rates lower than 60 Hz to adapt to content and save battery power when such a high refresh rate is not necessary.

In normal color mode, the screen offers spectacular color fidelity as it adapts to the sRGB or DCI P3 gamut automatically. If we opt for the vivid color mode, the color fidelity slightly worsens since, as the name suggests, the colors are oversaturated (although many people prefer intense colors, even if they are unreal).

The maximum brightness of the screen is around 754 nits (measured with the screen fully illuminated in white), which is a high level of brightness, although below some other high-end smartphones with more than 1,000 nits. Since the panel is OLED, the black color is pure and the contrast is very high (theoretically infinite).

The screen offers the Always Active Screen mode that permanently shows the time and other data of interest such as battery level and notification icons. It also offers DC Dimming functionality to prevent screen flickering at low brightness levels.

Under the screen, we find an optical fingerprint reader, which offers a good recognition speed. It is located too low for my liking, since it is difficult to reach the reader with the finger when holding the phone normally.

The Huawei P50 Pro has the Snapdragon 888 4G processor. It is the most powerful chip of 2021 and, although it has already been surpassed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it still offers more than enough power for any user.

The Huawei P50 Pro is accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a sufficient amount to not have problems when multi-tasking, as well as 256 GB of storage. Huawei has added the ability to expand storage via its proprietary card format called NM Card, which is more expensive than micro-SD cards, at the cost of occupying the second SIM card slot.

In benchmarks, the Huawei P50 Pro gets high scores, on a par with other high-end smartphones from last year with the same chip. On a day-to-day basis, it moves quickly and I haven’t experienced any hiccups when moving around the interface, loading heavy apps/games, or multi-tasking.

3D graphics performance is good. I have tested three demanding 3D games such as Asphalt 9, Real Racing 3 and Call of Duty Mobile, and in all of them I have measured very high average FPS rates, around 60 or 90 FPS depending on the game.

In terms of connectivity, the Huawei P50 Pro comes with WiFi 6, but it does not support the more modern WiFi 6E standard that takes advantage of the 6 GHz band. It is also compatible with Bluetooth 5.2, dual-frequency GPS and NFC.

Unfortunately, it does not support 5G connectivity, so the connection is limited to 4G cellular networks. Although it is rare to see a high-end smartphone without 5G, in practice it is not a serious problem, since 5G networks are not that widespread yet. As an example, the Huawei P50 Pro has achieved 4G download speeds of 105 Mbps at home, the same as I get with other 5G smartphones.

Huawei has not added eSIM support, but it is possible to make use of Dual SIM functionality through two nano-SIM cards.

The Huawei P50 Pro has a 4,360 mAh battery which, by today’s standards, is not very generous. In my tests, it has obtained a correct autonomy, but it is not as high as that of other rivals with larger batteries and adaptive refresh rates.

The phone has Super Charge 66W fast charging that allows you to recharge the battery in just under an hour, as well as 50W wireless charging. It is also capable of charging other smartphones wirelessly.

The Huawei P50 Pro lacks a 3.5mm jack. and therefore does not offer FM radio either. It has stereo speakers, and the sound is quite powerful and has a good richness of tones, although it does not support Dolby Atmos or some high-quality Bluetooth codecs such as aptX or aptX HD.

Focusing on the phone’s software, the Huawei P50 Pro runs EMUI 12 on Android 11. However, as is known, it does not incorporate Google mobile services (GMS) or the Play Store app store .

Huawei has incorporated its own App Gallery application store into its HMS mobile services, but the range of apps available in the App Gallery is limited. In some cases, when the app is not available in the App Gallery, it offers access to the quick app, which is the web version of the app, or redirects you to a third-party app store such as APKPure or APKMonk.

The main problem I have found is that some apps require Google services to work. This not only happens with many Google apps, such as Google Maps, but also with apps from other developers. For example, some apps I use to control my smart thermostat and home security cameras don’t work without Google services.

There are ways to (partially) overcome this limitation, such as Gspace, which emulates an environment in which apps with Google services can be executed, but it is not as efficient as having native services, since it has some limitations.

Leaving aside the absence of Google services, EMUI 12 brings a modern looking interface with a modern design, nice animations and very interesting functionalities if you are within the Huawei ecosystem, since with Device+ it is possible to combine link devices with each other ( headphones, tablets, laptops) to use multi-screen, access phone files from the computer as another drive, etc.

The Huawei P50 Pro offers an excellent quad rear camera made up of wide-angle (50MP, f/1.8), 3.5x telephoto (64MP, f/3.5), ultra-wide-angle (13MP, f/2.2) and monochrome (40MP, f/3.5) cameras. /1.6).

Starting with the wide-angle camera, its performance in bright light is excellent. When the light is poor, the camera also achieves good captures with a low noise level.

The ultra wide-angle camera offers an impressive 120º angle of view, which helps to take good shots of landscapes and buildings. Other smartphones neglect this camera and the quality of the images is usually quite inferior at night, but Huawei does a good job.

The telephoto camera offers 3.5x optical zoom thanks to a periscope-type lens. This camera is ideal if you want to get up close to details, but sometimes this magnification can be too much for objects that are not that far away. Let’s not forget that any magnification less than 3.5x is achieved by digital zoom of the main camera, and this is what happens, for example, when shooting Portraits with 2x or 3x.

The monochrome camera allows you to take black and white shots with high contrast and low noise, and also improves the image quality of other cameras.

The front camera has a resolution of 13 MP and captures selfies with good quality. It includes a Portrait mode, but, interestingly, it does not apply the bokeh effect in these shots but only lighting and beauty effects.

The Huawei P50 Pro can record video up to [email protected] with the main, monochrome, and telephoto cameras, and up to 4K at 30fps with the ultra-wide and selfie cameras, but it can’t record in 8K. Image quality is good even at night.

In conclusion, the Huawei P50 Pro ( €1,199) is a highly recommended smartphone for its modern design, its large screen and its impressive cameras, but you should be aware of its 4G cellular connectivity limitations and, especially, the absence of services of Google, since they pawn the global experience.

The best:

Attractive design with a curved body on the front and back, and an original module for the rear cameras.

Screen with excellent color, high brightness, high contrast, wide color gamut with HDR support, flicker reduction (DC Dimming) and a high refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

Fluidity in the use of the phone thanks to the Snapdragon 888 chip accompanied by 8 GB of RAM.

EMUI 12 comes with a modern design and useful features, especially if you have other Huawei devices that support Device+.

Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen itself and facial recognition.

Rear quad camera with wide angle camera, ultra wide angle camera, 3.5X telephoto camera and monochrome camera. Excellent performance of all cameras even in low light.

Front camera with good sharpness and image quality.

Fast wired charging at 66W (100% charge in less than an hour). Fast wireless charging at 50W and reverse wireless charging.

WiFi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Dual GPS and infrared emitter. Dual SIM with 2 nanoSIM cards.

IP68 water resistance

Worst: