Front Mission, the Square Enix franchise, is coming to iOS and Android

By: Abraham

Square Enix announced the arrival on mobile of Front Mission 2089: Borderscape a new chapter of the well-known franchise designed for iOS and Android. Developed by Black Jack Studio, Borderscape will therefore tell an unprecedented story set in the Front Mission universe.

In addition to the first presentation trailer, which shows some sequences in live action and in computer graphics, at the moment no other details have been disclosed on the game but we are sure that new information will not be long in coming.

Staying on the Front Mission theme, please note that on the occasion of Nintendo Direct in February, Square Enix has official remake for Nintendo Switch of the first chapter of the series. For those unfamiliar with it, please note that the franchise debuted in Japan in 1995 on Super Famicom, bringing the players into a strategic RPG in a sci-fi setting with the protagonists of combat mechs. At this point all that remains is to wait for new details on Front Mission 2089: Borderscape.

