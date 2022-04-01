The new HUAWEI MatePad features a 10.4-inch FullView 2K display with an 84% screen-to-body ratio. The screen has received the TÜV Rheinland certification that certifies its absence of flickering and low blue light. Everything HUAWEI has presented at MWC 2022:
- HUAWEI Sound Joy: Huawei’s first portable speaker
- HUAWEI PixLab X1: Huawei’s First Multifunction Laser Printer
- HUAWEI MatePad: The new tablet with HarmonyOS
- HUAWEI MatePad Paper: Huawei’s first e-ink tablet
- HUAWEI MateStation X: All-in-one desktop with Real Color FullView display
- HUAWEI MateBook E: Huawei’s first OLED notebook offers a new 2-in-1 experience
- HUAWEI MateBook X Pro (2022): Huawei’s most powerful laptop is renewed
- HUAWEI introduces its “Super Device” technology
It also supports the Natural Tone function, which protects users’ eyes. Being compatible with HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation), it includes functions such as HUAWEI Free Script, Annotations and Take Snippet for convenient note taking.
To create a more efficient and comfortable experience for users in landscape mode, HUAWEI MatePad also features Multi-Window and App Multiplier functions. HUAWEI MatePad running HarmonyOS 2 can easily connect with other Huawei devices through Multi-Screen Collaboration, including the phone, to use drag and drop files: with the notebook to work efficiently using Mirror Mode, Extend Mode and Collaboration Mode.
