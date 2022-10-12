galaxy tab s9 late, the crisis affects (also) samsung's tablets

- Advertisement -

Let’s go back to talking about Galaxy Tab S9 reporting a series of indiscretions from South Korea that in fact deny what emerged in August: it seems that Samsung’s next generation of high-end tablets won’t arrive in early 2023 as previously assumed.

Reason? The reasons would be essentially two, one linked to the other: first of all the world economy one step away from recession and then one request which is no longer as sustained as at the beginning of the pandemic (just look at the 2020 data to realize this) showing a strong contraction that is destined to continue next year.

So to see the new generation Galaxy Tab S you will probably have to be patient again until the second part of 2023. A propitious occasion could be the classic summer appointment for the launch of leaflets – next year it will be the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 – but there are no more precise indications about the moment. Unofficial information emerges from the supply chain according to which Samsung has decided not to start production in December, but the new roadmap is still shrouded in mystery.

Galaxy Tab S8 was presented in February together with the Plus variants and the new entry Ultra (opening image), however, it is not certain that Samsung decides to propose the same products in their updated version. At least there are no indications about it, but there is a rumor growing interest on the part of the company to propose a foldable tablet perhaps in substitution of the Ultra considered too extreme from the point of view of its dimensions (14.6 “, 208.6×326.4×5.5mm for 728g of weight). a priori – with a hypothetical model Galaxy Z Tab.

