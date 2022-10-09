Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Xiaomi 12S Ultra: real-time battery test | This Sunday at 6 am

Xiaomi introduced its premium 12S line smartphones to the world at the beginning of the second half of the year. Among the new releases we had the 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra models. The latter, the most powerful variant, finally arrives on our benches for a detailed analysis.

For those who don’t remember, the 12S Ultra features a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution with an LTPO display of up to 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage, 32 MP front camera, three rear cameras (50 MP / 48 MP / 48 MP), 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68 stereo sound and fingerprint reader, 4,860 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and Android 12 running under MIUI 13 interface.

Our official battery test runs many popular apps, games and services on timed cycles until the battery is completely depleted, with standby time given between cycles to track background consumption. Screen brightness and network settings are standardized so that we can draw a parallel between all the models that have passed through our benches.

The apps present in the cycles, and their certain execution times per cycle, are:

  • 6 minutes of usage (each) — WhatsApp, YouTube, MX Player (offline video), Spotify, PowerAmp (offline music) and Chrome;
  • 1 minute (each) — Pokémon Go, Asphalt 8, Subway Surfers, Candy Crush, Modern Combat 5, and Injustice;
  • 4 minutes of 3G/4G calls;
  • 2 minutes of usage (each) — Facebook, Gmail and GMaps

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

