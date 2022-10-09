Xiaomi 12S Ultra: real-time battery test | This Sunday at 6 am

Xiaomi introduced its premium 12S line smartphones to the world at the beginning of the second half of the year. Among the new releases we had the 12S, 12S Pro and 12S Ultra models. The latter, the most powerful variant, finally arrives on our benches for a detailed analysis.

For those who don’t remember, the 12S Ultra features a 6.73-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution with an LTPO display of up to 120 Hz, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB storage, 32 MP front camera, three rear cameras (50 MP / 48 MP / 48 MP), 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, IP68 stereo sound and fingerprint reader, 4,860 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and Android 12 running under MIUI 13 interface.