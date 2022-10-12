oppo reno9, first details on the new series

- Advertisement -

The series Reno8 arrived in Italy just over a month ago that we are already talking about the Reno9 range. Their actual debut on the market took place in China a few months earlier with Reno8, 8 Pro and 8 Pro Plus, it is true, but it is equally true that manufacturers tend to reduce the life cycle of each single generation more and more with the hope of keep sales high.

So here are some interesting details on the next series that if the same differentiation proposed with Reno8 is maintained, it will be constituted by the models Reno9, Reno9 Pro and Reno9 Pro Plus (for the sake of completeness, the 8 series is also made up of the 8 Z 5G and 8 Lite 5G variants, it is therefore not to be excluded that other versions may arrive in the future).

- Advertisement - Oppo Reno 8 73.4 x 160 x 7.67 mm

6.4 inches – 2400×1080 px Oppo Reno 8 Pro 74.2 x 161.2 x 7.34 mm

6.7 inches – 2412×1080 px

RENO9: THE FIRST INDISCRIPTIONS

Digital Chat Station, usually punctual in its previews, has reported on Weibo some details relating to two (of the three?) Models, without however specifying which of these they correspond to:

first variant: SM7325 : here the reference goes to the platform, which in this case will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 64MP : main sensor. Reno8, 8 Pro and 8 Pro Plus all have a 50MP main sensor

second variant: MT6895 : corresponds to the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 50MP IMX766 : Sony sensor is the same as Reno8, 8 Pro and 8 Pro Plus



Recall that the models sold in Europe such as Reno8 and Reno8 Pro correspond to the Chinese versions of Reno8 and Reno8 Pro Plus, in the Old Continent the 8 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor was not marketed. Reno8 is equipped with a Dimensity 1300 processor, Reno8 Pro (European version) has the Dimensity 8100-MAX instead.

- Advertisement -

SALE PACK

There would also be one first image of the Oppo Reno9 sales package. We cannot guarantee its accuracy, and beyond the number 9 below we are not provided with useful details. However, the leaker reveals that Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be replaced by Snapdragon 778G: if this were to be confirmed, then it should be the Reno9 Pro (heir to the 8 Pro Chinese version, or the one that never arrived in Europe).

The debut of the series is expected for November in China.

Oppo Reno 8 is available online from eBay at 598 euros .

. Oppo Reno 8 Pro is available online from eBay at 683 euros.

- Advertisement -

(updated 06 October 2022, 01:55)