IBM snaps up the storage team: is Big Blue now filleting Red Hat?

Soon there will only be one storage area at IBM: its own. Many in the open source community see dark times ahead for the acquired Red Hat.

It’s been more than three years since IBM took over Red Hat for 34 billion US dollars in a spectacular deal. So far, the effects of this acquisition have been rather clear, at least to the outside world. This will change in the foreseeable future: IBM has announced that it will separate the existing teams for the development of Ceph and the OpenShift Data Foundation (ODF) from Red Hat and integrate them directly into its own business unit for storage. Ceph is a technology for software-defined storage (SDS) in the form of an object store and ODF is an access layer that is based on it and is optimized for Kubernetes.

Big Blue justifies the step by saying that its own business unit Storage and Red Hat’s products have so far been in a competitive relationship within the group. For example, after presenting its own storage offerings, IBM sales must regularly make additional appointments with potential customers to also present Red Hat’s open-source-based storage portfolio – even though the parent company is the same in both cases.

On top of that, the current organizational structure makes it difficult to integrate Red Hat products into IBM storage appliances. According to IBM, that is exactly the plan: In the future, there will be storage appliances directly from IBM that are based on Ceph and expand the existing storage portfolio. In this way, IBM also wants to soften the hitherto strict coupling of hardware to individual versions of its storage software – because Ceph-based appliances will in future receive major updates without hardware updates and vice versa.

Doubts about IBM’s intentions

However, not everyone in the open source community shares the euphoria that IBM exudes in its announcement – and for several reasons: First of all, there is concern that IBM could have a much stronger influence on Ceph development in the future than it does has been the case so far. The manufacturer promises that all previous open source components will continue to be under an open source license. But Ceph users would have little of that if Ceph hardly developed any further, because the bulk of the development effort eventually flows into the work on Ceph for IBM appliances. Similar concerns existed when Red Hat bought Inktank upstream of Ceph in 2014. In Raleigh, however, it was well understood that Inktank was largely left alone.

There is still enough to do on the Ceph development side. Because of its comparatively slow CRUSH algorithm, Ceph is still considered unsuitable for IOPS-critical setups that operate databases in virtual instances and want to connect the storage via network. There have been hardly any substantial improvements here in recent years, especially since a large part of the Ceph ancestors no longer work at Red Hat. Ceph inventor and the soul of the project Sage Weil is now committed to civil rights in the USA, for example. In the aftermath of the IBM announcement, there were at least a few voices who feared that problems such as the latency of the CRUSH algorithm would soon no longer be processed at all.

Additionally, many observers see IBM’s acquisition of Red Hat’s storage teams as the start of Red Hat’s filleting. The specific concern: IBM removes those parts of Red Hat that are considered commercially useful and at some point neglectedly sells off the remaining, unattractive rest. There are currently no signs of this – but it would not be the first time that an acquisition that was once celebrated in large parts of the community turns out to be a drain on the toilet, especially for the purchased company. Of course, there are no concrete comparisons because the open source community has not yet acquired the Red Hat dimension and has not done so again since.

Visible results in 2023

IBM plans to launch the first concrete results and new storage products with integrated Ceph in the first half of 2023. The integration of the teams from Red Hat should be completed by the end of 2022, which should be an ambitious goal. For existing customers, for example of Red Hat’s OpenStack Platform (RHOP) or Red Hat’s storage appliance, nothing should change: the group wants to fulfill existing contracts and the contact persons should also remain the same.

