Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, some anticipation from the first certification

We seem to have the “official” sighting of galaxy-s23-ultra-should-keep-galaxy-s22-ultra-camera-design/">Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or what will be the spearhead of the smartphone offer of the South Korean giant at the beginning of next year: on the Chinese social network Weibo the screenshot of the 3C (China Compulsory Certificate) to which all smartphones must undergo before be marketed in that market.

We cannot guarantee with absolute certainty that the image is authentic and has not been processed / retouched in any way, but let’s put it this way: it definitely looks authentic, and it doesn’t make much sense to waste time fabricating such a proof – a bit because as we said this certification is an inevitable step, partly because there is very little information worth reporting. In fact, in addition to the model code (SM-S9180, consistent with what has been seen in previous generations) there are only the data of the charger, which will have code EP-TA800 and from the operating parameters we can deduce that it will have a maximum charging speed of 25 W.

Note that this it does not mean that this charger will be present in the package, given that for some time now the company has decided to abolish the practice citing ecological reasons: it has already happened in the past that the certification spoke of a charger that was then available for purchase, but separately. It seems a purely bureaucratic matter. It is worth mentioning that Samsung is also working on a wireless charging pad, codenamed EP-P9500, which could in fact be presented as Charging Hub, hinting that it will be able to charge multiple devices at the same time, according to rumors.

In any case, the only other interesting detail that emerges from the few lines of text is that the device will be made in Vietnam, more precisely in the huge Samsung factory located in the province of Thái Nguyên. By now Samsung makes most of the smartphones there – we’re talking about 120 million units a year out of a total of about 300 million. Indian production capacity is more or less on par, then there are large factories in South America (especially Brazil), Indonesia and South Korea itself.