Analysis of the iPhone SE (2022) in depth and opinion

Don’t have time to read the full review? Head straight to the Conclusions section to find out what I liked the most and what I liked the least about the iPhone SE.

When we think of an iPhone, most of us have a very powerful mobile in mind, but also with a fairly high price. Fortunately, Apple has long had the Phone SE family in its catalog, which, without sacrificing power, offers a more affordable price at the cost of some cuts.

The iPhone SE originally launched in 2016 as a revival of the iPhone 5s, and its successor arrived in April 2020 with an iPhone that looks like the iPhone 8, but with improved hardware.

Now Apple has launched a new iPhone SE with a design identical to the previous model (which was the same as the iPhone 8), but with some improvements inside, such as the presence of the same powerful A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13. and 5G connectivity.

The iPhone SE comes with a 4.7″ LCD screen, A15 Bionic processor, 12MP f/1.8 rear camera, 7MP f/2.2 front camera, 64/128/256 GB of storage, Touch ID fingerprint reader, 2,018 battery mAh and IP67 resistance to water and dust.

Apple markets the iPhone SE for €529 (64GB), €579 (128GB) , or €659 (256GB), making it the most affordable iPhone you can buy.

I have had the opportunity to test the iPhone SE for several weeks, and here is my detailed analysis.

Design Screen Performance Battery iOS 15 Multimedia Camera calls Price conclusions

design and construction

The new iPhone SE has a design identical to that of the previous model, which in turn was practically identical to that of the iPhone 8 of the year 2017.

Therefore, we are faced with a rather old design, which is far from the “almost all screen” fronts that we find in other phones on the market, both from Apple and from other manufacturers.

The iPhone SE’s display is flanked by fairly thick bezels above and below , making the device larger than you’d expect for its screen size.

Consequently, the iPhone SE has a fairly low screen-to-body ratio, around 65% according to GSM Arena .

This percentage contrasts with, for example, the 85% ratio reached by the iPhone 13 mini. The latter, with a larger screen (5.4″), has more compact dimensions than the iPhone SE thanks to better use of the front.

At the time of the iPhone 8, the 4.7″ screen already looked rather small, so now it looks even smaller .

Due to the use that I give to the mobile , the screen of the iPhone SE seems small to me. This is so because I spend a lot of time surfing the Internet (sometimes I even write articles from my mobile) and I like to watch videos occasionally.

In addition, the apps have been adapting to large screen sizes, so many show quite a few controls on the interface that, with such a small screen, it becomes more difficult to press.

In any case, the size of the screen is a very personal aspect. There are many users who are tired of not being able to find a powerful smartphone with a compact size, and for them, the iPhone SE or the iPhone 13 mini are ideal.

The sides of the iPhone SE are rounded, unlike what we find in the iPhone 13, which comes with completely flat side frames.

While the upper frame of the front is practically free of any element — it only houses the earpiece and some sensors — the lower frame leaves room for the iconic home button that includes the Touch ID fingerprint reader.

Until the arrival of Face ID, the Touch ID fingerprint reader was a very distinctive element of the iPhone. In its latest generation, the Touch ID button has changed from a clickable button to a stationary surface. When you exert force on the button, it vibrates as if you had actually pressed a physical button.

Going back to using the home button feels nostalgic, and for some users, it’s still the preferred option, as it gives them peace of mind that whatever they do, they can press that button to go to the home screen — me I mean, above all, older people or people who are too used to this button.

However, in my case, I would not change Face ID for anything, since I think it is one of the best inventions in the history of Apple.

The iPhone SE chassis is made of 7000 series aluminum , a very resistant material that is commonly used in the aerospace industry, so it will be difficult for you to damage it.

The back is made of glass. Although at the time the iPhone 8 went on sale it was a novelty, today it is common to find this material on the back, since it allows wireless charging and offers a more sophisticated appearance — although it is more delicate. .

The glass on the back is the same as that of the iPhone 13, so it is the most resistant glass that we can find in a smartphone — with permission from Ceramic Shield, which Apple uses on the front of the iPhone 12 / 13 . Surprisingly, Apple hasn’t added MagSafe to the back, so we can’t magnetically attach wireless chargers, wallets, or other accessories.

On the back, we find a single camera in the upper left corner and the Apple logo in the center.

The iPhone SE is available in black, white and red colors , the latter being known as (PRODUCT)RED. Currently, it allocates part of the proceeds to the Global Fund’s fight against COVID-19.

The model that I have tried is the black one, which offers an elegant and discreet appearance. The fingerprints are somewhat marked on the rear glass, but it is not somewhat exaggerated.

Next, we’re going to check all four sides to see what items we find.

At the top we do not find any button or connector.

At the bottom is the Lightning connector and the speaker to the side. The iPhone SE lacks a headphone jack, as is common with iPhones for a long time.

On the right side we find the power button and the compartment for the nanoSIM card, with a tray that is removed by inserting a sharp object included in the phone box. At the ends we find two small antenna lines that, in the case of the black model, are practically invisible.

Finally on the left side is the switch to activate the Silent mode and the two buttons to control the volume. At the ends we also find two small antenna lines.

Apple has provided the iPhone SE with water resistance , as it is IP67 certified. This means that it can be submerged to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes without taking damage.

Therefore, we will not have to worry if a glass spills on our iPhone or if, by accident, it falls into the bathtub or the pool. We can even choose to wash it under the tap if it gets dirty, which is quite practical.

Now, it is important to note that the warranty does not cover water damage, so you should not get your phone wet except by accident.

Screen

The iPhone SE comes with a 4.7″ LCD panel with HD resolution (1,334 x 750 pixels), which implies a pixel density of 326 dpi. Although not too high a value, it is above the 300 dpi threshold that we usually consider as the minimum for not distinguishing individual pixels.

I would have liked to see an OLED panel as these offer better contrast thanks to pure blacks and can achieve higher brightness. However, Apple has preferred to reserve these panels for its high-end iPhones.

Being an IPS LCD panel, the sub-pixel matrix is ​​RGB , as can be seen in the attached image where you can see the three red-green-blue sub-pixels one after the other.

The RGB matrices offer an effective resolution equal to the real one, unlike the Pentile matrices that we usually find in OLED screens. The latter offer a lower effective resolution due to the arrangement of the pixels in geometric shapes, usually in the form of a diamond.

The iPhone SE screen offers a wide color gamut , as it is capable of covering the DCI-P3 color gamut.

If you are not familiar with color spaces, you should know that all smartphones try to cover at least the sRGB / Rec. 709 color space .

More and more smartphones are going further to cover the DCI-P3 standard, used in the film industry, and aim to cover the wider Rec. 2020 color space, which covers 76 percent of the visible spectrum.

No current panel is capable of displaying the Rec. 2020 color space, instead they tend to stay around 60 percent, but many panels do come close to covering the full DCI-P3 space or, like the iPhone SE, they cover it completely.

iPhone SE supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision content playback that expands color, contrast, and brightness for a better viewing experience. Today, we find movies and videos with this technology on Apple TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime TV, Disney Plus and even YouTube.

What we do not find in the screen of the iPhone SE is a high refresh rate, but it is limited to 60 Hz. If you have ever used a screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz or more, you will know that this type of screen gives a feeling superior fluidity.

To analyze the quality of the iPhone SE screen, I have carried out several tests with CalMAN Ultimate professional software and an X-Rite i1Display Pro colorimeter .

The maximum brightness that I have measured on the iPhone SE screen is high enough, since it is around 625 nits (exactly the value that Apple indicates in its specification sheet)

Although this value is exceeded by many smartphones, it is high enough so that you can see the screen perfectly outdoors.

The iPhone SE panel color gamut is excellent as it covers more than 100% of the sRGB and DCI P3 gamut.

With a mean error of 1.5 dE (below 4 dE is considered excellent and above 9 is considered unacceptable), and a maximum error of 4 dE, color fidelity is spectacular and outperforms most smartphones .

color fidelity SRGB coverage color temperature gamma

iPhone SE screen test results

The iPhone SE screen displays a fairly deep black color, sitting at around 0.42 nits at the maximum brightness level.

Now, if we look at the iPhone in the dark, it can be seen that the black has a certain brightness. A good example is when watching a movie, since the black bands are visible, unlike what happens with OLED screens. In any case, the contrast turns out to be good, around 1,470:1.

To adjust white balance to ambient light, the iPhone SE incorporates True Tone functionality . The device has ambient light sensors that automatically adjust the color temperature based on the color of the light that illuminates the room.

True Tone technology goes unnoticed most of the time but it is enough to deactivate it to notice the difference, especially when we are in an environment illuminated by artificial light with a certain color tone.

With the True Tone functionality deactivated, the color temperature turns out to be 6,587ºK, which implies a practically perfect white (6,500ºK). However, when you activate True Tone, the tone of the screen adapts to the environment.

LCD screens hardly alter colors when viewed from an angle, although brightness tends to decrease more than other screen technologies. In the case of the iPhone SE, the viewing angles are very wide. The colors are not altered when looking at the screen from an extreme angle although a reduction in the brightness level is noticeable.

As we discussed earlier, the iPhone SE supports the DCI-P3 wide color gamut used in 4K TVs and digital cinema, which is 26 percent wider than the sRGB gamut commonly used in smartphones. .

iPhone SE automatically detects DCI-P3 content and automatically switches between the two gamuts so that standard content is displayed in the sRGB gamut and therefore colors are not oversaturated.

The iPhone SE offers a Night mode that changes the white balance of the screen to reduce the emission of blue light, which according to some studies negatively affects sleep The iPhone SE allows you to adjust the level of blue light emitted by the screen, as well as schedule this screen mode to turn on and off.

One aspect that I miss about the iPhone SE screen is that it can’t be turned on by double-tapping it. This would be very convenient to be able to see pending notifications when leaning on the table without having to press the power button.

hardware and performance

Apple has not skimped on the iPhone SE processor, since it has the A15 Bionic chip, the same one that we can find in the iPhone 13 and in the new iPad mini.

The keys to the Apple A15 Bionic chip



The Apple A15 Bionic includes 15 billion transistors and is manufactured using a 5nm process.

It has 6 cores divided into two performance and four energy efficient, and offers 50% more CPU performance than the competition.

It includes a 4 or 5 core GPU, depending on whether it is the iPhone 13 / 13 mini / iPhone SE or iPhone 13 Pro / 13 Pro Max models respectively. Offers 30% more GPU performance than the competition.



The A15 Bionic chip incorporates a 16-core Neural Engine, which scores 15.8 TOPs against the A14 Bionic’s 11 TOPs, which is a 44 percent improvement over the A14 Bionic.



There is also a new video encoder and decoder, and the new ISP allows for better photo and video processing algorithms. Lastly, the system cache has been doubled to 32MB .

Although Apple does not usually provide information on the amount of RAM in its iPhone, any benchmark tool reveals that the iPhone SE has 4 GB of RAM.

Although this amount may seem small compared to any Android smartphone, the comparison is not fair since iOS makes a very different use of RAM memory than Android. In practice, 4 GB of RAM is enough to keep a good number of apps in memory.

Next, we are going to see in the benchmarks how the iPhone SE behaves against other high-end rivals.

In the AnTuTu benchmark, it has achieved 761,809 points, a high score, although below the latest Apple flagships.

Note: At this point it is worth noting that AnTuTu scores are not comparable between iOS and Android, as AnTuTu has explained numerous times , so in the chart below we only include iOS devices. We comment on this fact because the scores of iOS and Android devices are sometimes mistakenly compared.

In the CPU-focused Geekbench 5 benchmark it achieved 1,731/4,586 points in the single/multi-core tests, which are impressive values.

Focusing on its graphics capabilities, in the 3DMark Wild Life Unlimited test , the iPhone SE has achieved excellent results, beating most smartphones.

In the graphical GFXBench test based on modern low-level and high-efficiency APIs (Metal/OpenGL and Vulkan), the device has obtained very high results, as can be seen in the graph.

For reference, all tests run at screen resolution have reached 60 FPS, which is the maximum given the 60Hz refresh rate.

In the GFXBench test with traditional APIs, the device has also achieved excellent results. Again, all tests run at screen resolution have reached 60 FPS.

In addition to punctual performance, it is important to know if the phone is capable of sustaining this performance over time or if it is reduced by the increase in processor temperature.

The 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test precisely measures the change in graphics performance after 20 minutes of running the 3DMark Wild Life test.

The phone has obtained a result of 70% , which means that the graphics performance may be affected after a long period of use. In practice, you might see performance drops in long games if you play very demanding 3D titles, although given the great performance offered by the iPhone SE, you won’t notice the drop in FPS.

I have tried several demanding 3D games and all of them have run smoothly on the iPhone SE, with high FPS rates.

One example is Call of Duty: Mobile , a demanding multiplayer 3D game that runs smoothly on the iPhone SE, although its small screen size is not the most suitable for gaming enjoyment. If you like to play games on mobile, you’ll be glad to know that you can link your PlayStation and Xbox controllers with your iPhone to play games more comfortably.

The performance of the iPhone SE in demanding 3D games is excellent

Benchmarks have confirmed that the A15 Bionic chip brings great power to the iPhone SE. Its performance far exceeds that of any other Android smartphone in its price segment.

Behavior on a day-to-day basis is excellent. The system moves with great fluidity, and both apps and games are opened and handled very quickly, without stops or signs of slowness.

In fact, it seems that there is plenty of power for a screen with such a small resolution. However, we must not forget that Apple usually updates its phones for many years, so it is better that it is missing so that, in the future, it can run more demanding versions of iOS.

Finally, I have not experienced any problem when multi-tasking within what iOS allows, since it limits execution in the background except for certain applications for music playback, GPS navigation, etc.

The iPhone SE is marketed in 64, 128 and 256 GB storage variants .

Apple does not offer the possibility of expanding the space via micro-SD cards, so you should choose the storage capacity carefully, especially if you plan to capture videos in 4K resolution at 60 FPS, which require a lot of space.

Although it is true that photos and videos are saved by default on the iPhone in very efficient formats (HEVC/HEIC instead of JPG/MPG), apps and games take up more and more space.

In my opinion, if you don’t usually take a lot of photos or videos, the 64 GB option could be enough, but my recommendation is that you get the 128 GB. However, if you can afford it, the 256 GB variant will give you more peace of mind for the future.

In terms of connectivity, the iPhone SE supports Bluetooth 5 and WiFi 6 (802.11ax) wireless technologies. WiFi 6 is the latest protocol for WiFi networks that not only increases speed but is specially designed to connect a large number of devices at the same time.

The iPhone SE does not support the new Wi-Fi 6E standard that makes use of the 6 GHz band for higher performance, although very few smartphones (and even fewer routers) support this type of network.

As for cellular connectivity, the iPhone SE is compatible with 5G networks in the sub-6GHz band.

i ️ Info: 5G connectivity: Sub-6 vs. mmWave

The spectrum used for 5G is divided into two bands: below 6 GHz (Sub-6) and above 24 GHz (mmWave).

The main difference between the two is speed and coverage. The Sub-6 band provides better coverage but top speeds are only 20 percent faster than 4G LTE, so it’s not that impressive.

The mmWave band offers a very high download speed (up to 10 Gbps) but the coverage is much worse, about 200 meters, so it may happen that your phone spends more time connected to 4G than to 5G, especially when you are inside a building.

This type of technology is designed for open spaces or areas with a high density of users where many antennas are installed. The lesser coverage of mmWave is the reason why operators want to fill cities with 5G antennas, so that there is always one with which you have direct line of sight.

In Spain, the only band that is available for 5G is sub-6GHz, so having a smartphone with 5G mmWave connectivity is useless today — at least until the corresponding frequency band is put out to tender.

In the United States, however, some carriers have deployed these networks, which is why only iPhones sold in the US offer access to 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) networks.

Apple offers three data modes in Settings > Cellular Data > Options > Data Mode . By default, “Standard Mode” is active, which allows automatic updates and background tasks to be carried out with mobile data, but limits the quality of video and FaceTime.

If you have an unlimited data plan, you may want to activate the “Allow more data in 5G” mode which provides higher quality FaceTime calls, HD content on Apple TV, songs and videos from Apple Music, software updates, backups. automatic iCloud security, and iOS updates via mobile.

This setting also allows third-party apps to use more mobile data for a better experience.

There’s also a “Low Data Mode” that decreases Wi-Fi and mobile data usage by pausing automatic updates and background tasks.

In the tests that I have carried out, the connection speed for both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity has been very high. I have reached 300 Mbps upload and download with a symmetrical 300 Mbps fiber connection, and 47 / 37 Mbps download / upload with a Movistar 5G connection, which is not the fastest.

The iPhone SE comes with Dual SIM functionality , which Apple implements differently from other manufacturers in that instead of using a second physical SIM, it uses an eSIM for a nanoSIM + eSIM configuration.

In Spain, Movistar , Orange, Pepephone, Truphone, Vodafone and Yoigo currently offer eSIM compatible with the iPhone.

To use the eSIM, you have to activate the mobile plan with a QR code provided by the operator. Although some operators outside of Spain allow you to transfer the eSIM from one iPhone to another, in Spain I don’t know of any that allow it, which is inconvenient. the day you renew your smartphone or if you have to take it in for repair.

Another functionality present in the iPhone SE is the possibility of making calls via WiFi. If your operator allows it, this functionality allows you to make calls in areas with WiFi coverage even if you do not have mobile network coverage or it is very poor.

The iPhone SE does not have FM radio , something that can put off users who use their smartphone to listen to analog radio. However, there are apps that allow you to listen to the radio by consuming data.

It incorporates an NFC chip that can be activated just by having the screen on. Simply bring your iPhone close to an NFC tag and it will prompt you to open an app or web page, or launch one of the new automatic shortcuts.

Battery

Apple doesn’t provide any technical details about the battery, but it wasn’t hard to find out that it has a 2,018 mAh battery.

This is approximately 10% more than the previous model, iPhone SE (2020). The nominal battery capacity of the iPhone SE is still below that offered by other smartphones, although, to tell the truth, it is difficult to find a smartphone with such a small screen size to compare with.

In addition, the architecture of the Apple processor and the way iOS works have traditionally allowed iPhones to offer autonomy similar to other smartphones, even with a lower battery capacity. In fact, Apple claims that the iPhone SE (2022) offers 2 more hours of video playback and 10 more hours of audio playback compared to its predecessor.

On a day-to-day basis, with a fairly complete use of the phone (email synchronization, frequent use of WhatsApp/Telegram, checking Twitter, Facebook and TikTok, web browsing and connection with an Apple Watch), it is possible to reach the end of the day with enough battery remaining.

Now, if you dedicate yourself to playing games or watching videos, you may have to charge the phone before the end of the day, because, although the autonomy has improved compared to the previous model, it is not at the level of, for example, the iPhone 13Pro Max.

The iPhone SE offers fast charging at 18W, which according to Apple allows you to obtain a 50% charge in 30 minutes. Now, Apple doesn’t include a charger in the box, so you’ll have to get the charger from the outside.

Using a 20W charger like the Anker Nano Pro ( $19.99 ), the battery charge time from 0 to 100% was 1 hour and 39 minutes , reaching 50 percent charge in just under 30 minutes. minutes.

iOS lets you know which app or phone component is using the most battery power, and even incorporates a low-power mode to save battery life when you need it most.

However, I do miss some features that reduce battery consumption , similar to what we find on other Android phones — for example, temporarily limiting the background activities of certain non-critical apps.

The iPhone SE also offers wireless charging at 7.5W , a functionality that is very convenient to charge the phone just by resting it on a base.

iOS 15

The iPhone SE uses iOS 15, the latest version of Apple’s operating system that debuted with the iPhone 13 family. At the time of writing this review, the latest version available is iOS 15.4.1.

One of the advantages of iOS over Android is that Apple takes care of updating the devices. New versions of iOS arrive at the same time on all devices, even quite old models — for reference, iOS 15 has reached the iPhone 6s, which was released in 2016.

Apple has introduced various improvements in iOS 15, which we are going to review briefly.

Apple has developed a feature called Focus Time to help us focus on what’s really important.

This functionality allows you to choose between custom modes such as Work, Rest or Free Time.

Each mode allows you to choose which apps can show notifications, which people can send messages and calls, whether to show notification balloons, which home screen pages to show, whether the lock screen should be dimmed, and whether to show muted notifications on lock screen.

One limitation that I find to these modes is that you must select all those apps that can show notifications, but it is not possible to set all notifications to be shown except those of those apps that you choose.

Apple has also introduced a notification summary feature that uses AI to display a summary of the most important notifications that you missed, for example, while you were sleeping.

The intelligence of Photo Gallery Memories has improved, even adding music that goes with the photos or videos you’re viewing.

The Wallet app (previously called Wallet) can now store new items, like your digital house or hotel room key, or your work ID card.

The Weather app has a new design with effects that reflect the weather situation and maps in high definition.

In some cities, the Maps app will offer details such as elevation and 3D renderings of landmarks such as monuments. Lanes are also displayed on streets to make it easier to know where to stand.

Apple has also included improvements when using public transport, with warnings about when you should get off. And once you get out of the vehicle, you can scan the surroundings with your iPhone to better position yourself.

With the iPhone camera, iOS 15 lets you point at, say, a whiteboard with text on it, and convert the text on your photo to text that you can copy/paste anywhere.

You can also use this functionality to detect text and phone numbers in photos in your gallery, taken from a web page or screenshots. It works in several languages, including Spanish.

Apple has improved the way photos shared through the Messages app are displayed , grouping them into collections that can be conveniently expanded. Additionally, these photos appear in the Photos app in a dedicated section.

On the other hand, the Shared with you functionality gathers the web articles that your contacts have sent you through Messages so that you can see them later, when it suits you best.

It is also possible to mark certain messages so that they are easier to locate and appear in the search results.

iCloud+ combines adds new features such as Private Relay (beta) , a service that protects your privacy by hiding your IP when browsing; Hide my email an easy way to create a unique and random email address every time you need it; and the expansion of HomeKit Secure Video Recording to an unlimited number of security cameras. iCloud+ can be shared with family.

Apple has improved FaceTime calls to sound more natural through the use of spatial audio , so you hear other people as if they were speaking from where they appear on the screen.

Facetime has also improved the microphones’ ability to isolate your voice , reducing any background noise.

Of course, for those times when you do want to share the ambient sound, it’s possible to activate a feature called spread spectrum. Another Facetime enhancement is Portrait mode , which lets you blur the background of the image so the focus is on you.

Apple has also created FaceTime links, which can be shared through emails, messaging apps like WhatsApp, etc. With these links, Android or PC users can join FaceTime through a web browser.

Lastly, SharePlay allows users to share experiences with others through FaceTime. You can watch episodes of series, movies and even listen to streaming music in sync through FaceTime with your friends.

Not all streaming services support the feature, but Disney+, HBO Max, TikTok, and Twitch all work. Each user has controls that allow them to pause, play, go back, or go forward in content playback.

When someone starts talking, a feature called Smart Volume automatically lowers the volume of streaming TV shows, movies and music.

Multimedia

In the sound section, the iPhone SE has two speakers that offer stereo sound. One of the speakers is located next to the Lightning connector and the other in the ear cup.

Despite its small size, the sound quality of the iPhone SE is good, although the fact that each speaker points in each direction makes it sound asymmetrical.

Apple does not include a headphone jack on the iPhone SE, instead we have to resort to Bluetooth headphones or resort to a 3.5mm to Lightning adapter to connect wired headphones.

Of course, you can also opt for AirPods / AirPods Pro headphones or even Apple’s AirPods Max. All of them offer good sound and, above all, a very comfortable user experience since they are perfectly integrated with iOS.

iPhone SE allows you to connect two pairs of AirPods headphones at the same time to share what you listen to with another person.

Focusing on media applications, Music plays songs transferred to the phone via the iTunes app, purchased from the iTunes Store, stored in iCloud via iTunes Match, or through an Apple Music subscription ($14.99/month for family use, 9, €99/month for individual use and, recently, €4.99/month for exclusive use with Siri).

Apple also offers Apple One, a set of subscription packages to various services that offer a more advantageous price:

Individual Plan includes Apple Music , Apple TV+ , Apple Arcade and 50 GB of iCloud storage for €14.95 per month

Family Plan includes Apple Music , Apple TV+ , Apple Arcade and 200 GB of iCloud storage for €19.95 per month and can be shared with up to six people in the family

Premium Plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+ and 2TB of iCloud storage for €28.95 per month and can be shared with up to six people in the family.

When the phone is locked, from the lock screen itself we can control the player, both from the Music application and from others that we have installed (for example, Spotify). We can also control playback from the Control Center.

In the General Settings section of iOS, not in the application itself, we can control some options of the Music application, such as adjusting the equalizer, limiting the maximum volume, etc.

As for video playback, the iPhone SE has no problems when it comes to playing content, although its screen may be somewhat small if the objective you want to give the device is to watch movies, series or many YouTube videos.

As I mentioned in the Screen section, the iPhone SE panel is capable of playing HDR10 and Dolby Vision content, so you can enjoy the highest image quality on streaming services that offer this capability.

Apple offers its own video streaming system, Apple TV,+ but we can also transfer files to the phone via iTunes in MP4, MOV or M4V formats. If we want to play other formats like MKV or AVI, we will have to resort to third-party apps like PlayerXtreme .

Of course, we can use streaming video apps like YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ or HBO , which work perfectly.

The Photos app allows us to see all our photos and videos, and it is even possible to retouch and rotate videos in a very comfortable way.

As a novelty, with iOS 15 it is possible to see the capture details of an image (its EXIF ​​data) from the app itself, and it is also recorded from which app the image was saved in the gallery (Twitter, Facebook, Slack, etc. )

The Photos app automatically recognizes the face of people in photos, and by associating faces with a person’s name, we can easily see all the photos with that person in them. It’s surprising how well he recognizes the right person. Also, with iOS 15, it is able to recognize the person even if they are not looking directly at the camera.

There’s also a For You tab that offers featured photos and suggests effects to apply to some photos, as well as the names of people you might want to share certain photos with, based on the people in the photo or with whom you’re pictured. you have a relationship

Camera

The iPhone SE comes with a single wide-angle camera (28mm) with a 12MP sensor and an f/1.8 aperture lens . The camera features phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and optical stabilization (OIS).

At a time when most smartphones have multiple cameras (ultra wide angle, telephoto, macro, depth, etc.), the presence of a single camera on the iPhone SE may be little known, although a good one is better. camera than many mediocre cameras.

Rear camera

Apparently, the rear camera on the iPhone SE is the same as the one on the iPhone SE (2020), and therefore the same as the one on the iPhone 8.

This explains why, despite having the powerful A15 Bionic chip, we don’t have Night mode available — although luckily we do have Smart HDR 4 and Deep Fusion to improve detail.

What is Smart HDR 4 and Deep Fusion?

When Apple introduced iPhone 13, it said Smart HDR 4 improves the color, contrast, and lighting of each subject in a group photo, even in difficult conditions, making images more lifelike.

Deep Fusion is an older feature, having debuted with the iPhone 11. What it does is capture four frames before you hit the shutter, four more after you hit the shutter, and a long exposure shot.

The Neural Engine selects the best frames and stitches them together into a high-quality HDR photo that is more detailed and looks more natural. In addition, the image being taken is analyzed and processed according to its content, for example, the sky, vegetation or skin tones.

In good light conditions, the iPhone SE camera takes excellent quality photos. Colors are vivid (without being overly saturated), sharpness is high, white balance is on point, contrast is high, and dynamic range is wide.

Below, we can see some photos taken with the iPhone SE camera in good lighting conditions.

Photographs taken in good light conditions

Like all smartphones, the image quality suffers when the light is low. In the case of the iPhone SE, it maintains the type quite well, although the noise is quite visible since Apple prefers to show grain rather than apply an aggressive noise reduction algorithm that loses detail.

As I have already mentioned, the Night mode is missing, which would surely produce cleaner images. Here are some examples of photos taken in low light conditions.

Pictures taken in low light conditions

Below, we can see the same photo taken by the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone SE, where you can see the improvement of the top camera of the iPhone 13 Pro with Night mode.

iPhone 13 Pro iPhone SE

Portrait mode

The iPhone SE is capable of taking photos in Portrait mode by blurring the background of the image to create the typical bokeh effect of SLR cameras.

The wide-angle lens of the iPhone SE is not the most suitable for taking portraits, since if you try to get too close to the face to take a close-up, the face looks distorted. This is why other smartphones use the telephoto camera to take portraits.

One limitation of Portrait mode on the iPhone SE is that you can only photograph people but not objects or animals. Although it is not very common that you want to take a portrait of a “thing”, it is possible that you want to take a photo of your pet.

One thing I like about the iPhone SE’s Portrait mode is that you can adjust the degree of blur even after you’ve taken the picture. In this way, if the result is not convincing, you can adjust it or even remove the blur altogether if the separation between subject and background is not convincing.

On some other smartphones, you risk it every time you take a picture in portrait mode since no adjustments are possible afterwards.

Below, we can see some examples of photographs taken with Portrait mode, where we can see that it has some problems separating the body from the background of the image in certain areas, especially in the hair.

Portraits taken with the rear camera

Video recording

When it comes to recording video , the rear camera of the iPhone SE can record video at 720p at 30fps, 1080p at 30/60fps and 4K at 24/30/60fps.

iPhone SE can record with electronic stabilization at all resolutions and frame rates, including [email protected] fps. In fact, excellent video stabilization has always been an iPhone quality.

Unfortunately, the Cinematic mode that debuted on the iPhone 13 isn’t present on the iPhone SE, so you won’t be able to shoot video with a bokeh effect.

Below are a couple of videos shot at [email protected] and [email protected] during the day. Image quality is excellent, with vivid colors and superb stabilization.

Videos recorded for the day

Also included are two other videos recorded at [email protected] and [email protected] during the night. Image quality is still good although, as usual, at 60 fps the image looks too dark.

Videos recorded at night

Frontal camera

The front camera of the iPhone SE has a 7MP sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and is capable of recording 1080p videos. Again, it is the same camera that we found in the iPhone SE (2020).

The quality of the image taken by this camera is good, even in situations where there is a high lighting contrast between the foreground and background, although it does not support Night mode.

Below, we can see some examples of selfies taken by the front camera.

Selfies taken with the front camera

The iPhone SE’s front-facing camera also lets you take Portrait mode photos, which generally look pretty good. Next, we can see some examples.

Selfies taken in Portrait mode

Call quality

iPhone SE has multiple microphones that capture your voice and block out ambient noise so your caller can hear you better.

In the tests that I have carried out, the quality of the voice is correct and I have been able to hold conversations perfectly in moderately noisy environments without difficulties.

Price

Apple markets the iPhone SE for €529 (64 GB), €579 (128 GB) or €659 (256 GB).

The price of the iPhone SE is much lower than the rest of the iPhones that are now on sale. Therefore, the iPhone SE is a good option for those who want to enjoy an iPhone without spending a lot of money.

However, if you prefer a compact iPhone with better use of the front, Face ID facial recognition and better cameras, the iPhone 13 mini ( €759 ) with a 5.4″ OLED screen is a good option. In case you are looking for a somewhat larger screen, the iPhone 13 ( €859 ) maintains the same characteristics with a 6.1″ screen.

And if you are looking for the best iPhone, the iPhone 13 Pro ( €1.1.59 ) and iPhone 13 Pro Max ( €1,227 ) are the most powerful of the family. They feature a 6.1″ / 6.7″ 120Hz Super Retina XDR OLED display, A15 Bionic processor, 12MP (wide angle) + 12MP (ultra wide angle) + 12MP (3x telephoto) rear camera + 3D LiDAR sensor, front camera 12MP camera, rear magnetic MagSafe mount, and more.

Conclusions

Unlike other iPhones, the iPhone SE is not a one-size-fits-all smartphone. It has some peculiarities that distance it from what we usually find in other devices and that make it special .

Starting with its design, the iPhone SE is a very compact smartphone, which will delight those looking for powerful phones, but at the same time, they fit easily in a pocket and do not feel like a brick .

The appearance of the iPhone SE cannot be described as modern , since its 4.7″ screen is surrounded by fairly wide frames , more typical of a few years ago than of the current era. This leads to a front end utilization of only 65 percent according to GSM Arena .

I would have loved to see an iPhone SE with reduced bezels, but it seems that Apple has preferred to keep the design of the iPhone 8 from 2017 almost intact for this new model and reserve the iPhone 13 mini for those who want a small phone with minimal bezels.

On the front, we find the Touch ID fingerprint reader , which works as well as ever, although, truth be told, once you’ve tried Face ID, any other biometric recognition system seems inferior.

The back of the iPhone SE is glass and offers a sleek look , with a rear camera that barely protrudes from the surface in the upper left corner. Surprisingly, Apple hasn’t included MagSafe to attach accessories magnetically.

The iPhone SE offers water resistance , a quality that we do not find in all smartphones in this price range. This not only gives you peace of mind, but also allows you to clean your phone under the tap if it’s really dirty.

The iPhone SE has one of the best LCD panels that we can find on the market. Although the industry has been moving towards OLED panels at the high end, the iPhone SE screen offers a wide color gamut (covers 100% of the DCI P3 space used in the cinema), excellent color fidelity and brightness. maximum enough (625 nits according to my measurements).

In addition, it has True Tone to adapt the color tone of the screen to the ambient lighting, and offers support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision content from streaming services such as Apple TV, Netflix and more.

The main limitation, apart from the size of its screen, which does not make it suitable for playing games or enjoying movies, is that its refresh rate is limited to 60 Hz.

The iPhone SE stands out against the best smartphones in terms of performance as it comes with the new and powerful A15 Bionic chip, the same one found in the iPhone 13 family.

This chip is manufactured on a 5nm process, has a 6-core CPU — 4 high-efficiency cores and 2 high-performance cores — and a 4-core GPU. It incorporates a 16-core Neural Engine that offers an improvement of 44 percent compared to the A14 Bionic.

Having this chip is a guarantee that the device will move like a charm: no delays when moving around the interface, no stops when scrolling and no loss of frames in games. In fact, we could say that “excessive power” in this device.

The iPhone SE has stereo speakers but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. The speakers sound quite powerful, although the stereo effect is reduced as each speaker is pointed in one direction.

The battery capacity of the iPhone SE has increased compared to the previous model, which has improved the autonomy of the terminal and you can get to the end of the day without many problems unless you use it very intensively.

In addition, the iPhone SE, due to its screen size, is not especially designed for users who spend a lot of time playing games or watching videos, which are the activities that consume the most battery.

Apple has built fast charging and wireless charging into the iPhone SE . With a 20W charger, it is possible to charge 50 percent of the battery in less than 30 minutes, although the entire process takes 1 hour and 39 minutes in my tests.

Wireless charging at 7.5W is a very interesting addition, since many smartphones in this price range lack this feature, which, for me, is essential because of the convenience of not having to go around connecting and disconnecting the cable.

The iPhone SE is available in 64, 128 and 256 GB of storage . The 64GB option might be enough for many users, but if you can afford it, the 128GB option is a safer value for the future, especially if you like to shoot a lot of videos.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports the most advanced wireless technologies such as Bluetooth 5 and WiFi 6 (802.11ax), although not with the emerging WiFi 6E standard. In addition, it is compatible with 5G networks in the Sub-6GHz band, which is the most commonly used. It also offers Dual SIM by combining physical nanoSIM + eSIM.

The iPhone SE arrives with iOS 15 from the factory and, given the presence of a cutting-edge chip, it can be expected that it will receive a good number of new versions . This is one of the great values ​​of iOS since we often see smartphones launched 5 years ago receiving updates.

In the photographic section, the iPhone SE has a single rear camera , so the presence of an ultra wide angle or telephoto lens is missed. The camera appears to be the same as found on the previous model, but it now offers Smart HDR 4 , which debuted with the iPhone 13, and Deep Fusion , but it doesn’t feature Night mode.

In general, it offers good results in abundant lighting conditions, but the Night mode is missing, which, as we have seen in the superior iPhones, helps a lot to take pictures in low light.

The iPhone SE also has a portrait mode that, as main advantages, allows you to adjust the depth of field after the fact and apply lighting effects. When it comes to recording video, the iPhone SE does not disappoint as it is capable of recording up to 4K at 60fps with excellent image stabilization.

The 7MP front-facing camera also delivers good shots even when you’re in backlight. If you like taking selfies, you’ll appreciate the presence of Portrait mode, which offers the same options found on the rear camera.

Finally, one of the best qualities of the iPhone SE is its price , since it starts at just €529, considerably less than what other iPhone models cost.

In short, the iPhone SE is a suitable device for those who want to get an iPhone with a compact size, a latest-generation processor and all the advantages of iOS in terms of updates and integration with the Apple ecosystem, without spending a lot of money.

The best:

Compact size that allows it to be operated with one hand, ideal for those who run away from huge mobiles

Screen with a wide color gamut, high color fidelity, high maximum brightness, wide viewing angles and support for HDR content.

True Tone technology that adjusts white balance to ambient lighting.

Speed ​​and fluidity in handling the interface, games and demanding applications thanks to the spectacular performance of its A15 Bionic processor.

iOS 15 operating system that will receive updates for a good number of years.

Camera that offers good image quality. 4K video recording at 60fps with excellent stabilization.

5G connectivity, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC and Dual SIM through an eSIM.

Support fast wired charging (up to 18W) and wireless charging (up to 7.5W).

Stereo speakers that emit powerful and clear sound.

IP67 resistance against dust and water.

Worst: