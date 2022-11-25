Samsung Display will supply more than 70% of iPhone 14 OLED screens

Building an iPhone requires Apple to buy parts from different suppliers around the world, prompting the Cupertino giant to diversify its supply chain. In displays, Samsung Display is the main supplier of OLED screens for the iPhone since Apple chose to manufacture their cell phones with this material. According to an article by the South Korean newspaper The Elec, the company will be responsible for more than 70% of the supply of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 line.

The report reveals that Apple would have ordered more than 120 million OLED screens for the iPhone 14 line this year. Of those 120 million, Samsung Display is expected to provide around 80 million panels. Other Apple suppliers include LG Display and BOE, which will be responsible for 20 million and 6 million units respectively. - Advertisement - Samsung has an advantage over other vendors because LG offers LTPS panels for the standard variant of the iPhone 14 lineup and LTPO for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. On the other hand, BOE only offers LTPS screens for the iPhone 14.