TGIQF: The news quiz for calendar week 40

This working week was one day shorter than usual. Nevertheless, there was a lot of news. Did you catch all the important topics? Test it in our quiz! The weekend is fast approaching in the shortened working week. In order to move on to the more comfortable part, we have again prepared a quiz for Friday. This week we have selected the colorful news collection of the week as a topic for you.
Have you always kept an eye on the news ticker? Have you possibly slipped through topics? Can you relate to important – or, much meaner, unimportant! – remember details? Grab your drink of choice, like a coffee or tea, sit back and relax for a few minutes and click through the news quiz to find out!
Do you have ideas for a Friday quiz or would you like to write one for us yourself? Then please send the quiz master a message! We welcome suggestions from the community. A good mix of topics should ensure equal opportunities. From space issues to the gas crisis to IT security, we take a look at all areas: the Artemis mission, new nuclear power plant plans, CCC hackers or back doors. To provide a little more thrill, let’s run the clock: whoever answers faster gets more points. Of course, the answer should still be correct. We wish you a lot of fun with the quiz!