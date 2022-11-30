It will be possible to arm robots in San Francisco

They have voted for it, and the answer has been yes, in San Francisco robots will be able to carry weapons.

San Francisco police will be able to deploy robots armed with explosives and order them to kill a human being, a decision made by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors after a voting session among 11 people (yes won 8-3).

At the moment it only refers to remote controlled robots, and in theory it can only be used when the risk of loss of life to other people or officers is imminent, although we already know that when it is hot it is very difficult to perfectly measure that risk.

Now there must be a second vote in a meeting of the Board of Supervisors, to be approved by the mayor of San Francisco, so at the moment it is not a law.

Those who vote “no” are clear that this situation will generate mistrust, and do not understand the reason why they have changed their minds.

The department currently uses its fleet of more than a dozen robots for exploration, bomb disposal and rescue operations, according to the Washington Post.

Using robots to execute citizens without a trial, jury, or judge sounds like something out of a bad sci-fi movie. Unfortunately it is already a reality.

In the past, in Dallas 2016, for example, a robot with a bomb was already sent to take down a sniper who had killed five police officers, so they are only supposed to be used in cases of that type. The problem is to define where the limit is.

The letter signed by several manufacturers to prevent something like this has been of little use.