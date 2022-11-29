Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Version 7 of FiLMiC Pro is released for iOS with new design and more features

By Abraham
Version 7 of FiLMiC Pro is released for iOS with new design and more features
This Monday (28), the application professional video recording FiLMic Pro received its version 7.0 with a new design and more features🇧🇷 The app is known for providing greater control than native camera software for Apple iPhones and iPads.

The update added a focus and exposure selector, with three different modes. In addition, the application’s pull points have been improved, promising to improve automated focus and rack zoom movements during use.

Image: Reproduction/MacMagazine

The manual sliders for controlling exposure have also been redesigned. There’s also a new option to turn off exposure and zoom, which also provides control over ISO, shutter speed and other settings.

Another novelty is the tool Dedicated Audio Quick Action Model, which allows for more detailed manual control in portrait and landscape modes, placing functionality buttons at the center of the interface, eliminating the need to go to the settings menu.

already the action slider promise to deliver a real-time readout of the footage and control over camera settings such as ISO, gamma white balance and shutter speed. The update sought to make processes more practical and faster.

The custom function (Fn) button can now use one of the custom functions available in the main interface to make it just a tap away. Support for professional 24-bit audio features has also been added.

Finally, version 7 also added support for ProRes 4444 on iPhones 13 and 14, as well as ProRes 4444 XQ on iPad Pros with the M2 processor.

